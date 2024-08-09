International Tower Hill Mines Files 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results

VANCOUVER, Aug. 9, 2024 - International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (the "Company") - (TSX: ITH) (NYSE American: THM) today announced that it has filed its unaudited second quarter Financial Statements and associated Management Discussion and Analysis and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three- and six-month period ended June 30, 2024.
Shareholders can obtain copies of the Company's unaudited second quarter Financial Statements and associated Management Discussion and Analysis and Form 10-Q on SEDAR+ at: www.sedarplus.ca, EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at: www.ithmines.com. The Company will also provide hard copies of these documents, free of charge, to shareholders who request a copy directly from the Company.
About International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 100% interest in its Livengood Gold Project located along the paved Elliott Highway, 70 miles north of Fairbanks, Alaska.
On behalf of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
(signed) Karl L. Hanneman Chief Executive Officer
This news release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.
Contact Contact Information: Richard Solie, Jr., Manager - Investor Relations, E-mail: rsolie@ithmines.com, Direct line: 907-328-2825, Toll-Free: 1-855-428-2825
