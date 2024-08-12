Ellis Martin Report: Ellis Visits With Tudor Gold Corp.'s: CEO Ken Konkin in British Columbia. Advancing a LARGE Gold and Copper Project at Treaty Creek

Malibu, CA, United States - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio we visit with Ken Konkin, The CEO of Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) (OTCMKTS:TDRRF) at the company's Vancouver office. Mr. Konkin gives our audience an idea of the size and resource estimate of both gold and copper at the Treaty Creek Project In British Columbia's Golden Triangle, one of the largest discoveries in recent history.To Listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/I9PS905Z





Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) (OTCMKTS:TDRRF) is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913-hectare Treaty Creek Project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and Newmont Corp.'s Brucejack property to the southeast.



The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.





Tudor Gold Corp.





Chris Curran Head of Corporate Development and Communications Email: chris.curran@tudor-gold.com Phone: +1 604 559 8092