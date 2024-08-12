Endeavour Silver Reports Guanacevi Primary Ball Mill Trunnion Failure

VANCOUVER, Aug. 12, 2024 - Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) reports the trunnion on the primary ball mill at the Guanacevi mill has failed and could take up to 12 weeks to replace. As a result, processing of material at the Guanacevi mill has been suspended. Management is assessing several alternatives including operating at a significantly reduced capacity with minor conveyor modification using smaller regrind mills until the primary ball mill is operational.



This downtime will impact Q3 production and is expected to impact annual production and cost guidance. Management is conducting an evaluation and analysis this week and will provide an update as soon as its assessment is complete.

About Endeavour Silver - Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals company with a strong commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices. With operations in Mexico and the development of the new cornerstone mine in Jalisco state, the company aims to contribute positively to the mining industry and the communities in which it operates. In addition, Endeavour has a portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.

