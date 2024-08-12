Thunder Gold Engages Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. and ECM Capital Advisors Inc.

Thunder Bay, August 12, 2024 - Thunder Gold Corp. (TSXV: TGOL) (FSE: Z25) (OTCQB: TGOLF) (formerly White Metal Resources Corp) ("Thunder Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce their engagement of Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. ("Altitude") working in conjunction with ECM Capital Advisors Inc. ("ECM"). Michael A. Wekerle is the Managing Partner of Altitude and Eugene C. McBurney is the Managing Partner of ECM.

Wes Hanson, President and CEO stated, "We are extremely pleased to have engaged Altitude Capital and ECM, as we develop our capital markets strategy. Messrs. Wekerle and McBurney, offer unparalleled experience in capital markets and have an enviable track record of success, both as advisors and investors. This engagement allows us to benefit from their knowledge and experience. Their mandate is to offer business advice to the Company as we focus our efforts on our flagship gold property, Tower Mountain, in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, less than 50 km. west of Thunder Bay, Ontario."

Michael Wekerle notes, "Gene and I are excited and optimistic to be collaborating in providing capital market advisory services to Thunder Gold. The timing is perfect as we believe we are at the start of a multi-year boom for the junior mining cycle. Thunder Gold's 100%-owned Tower Mountain gold property, totalling 2,500 hectares, in the eastern Shebandowan greenstone belt, is beside power, rail and the Trans-Canada highway, and just outside of the international port city of Thunder Bay. We believe the district offers excellent discovery potential for large scale gold deposits and that Tower Mountain shows tremendous potential in a rising gold price environment."

Mr. McBurney, B.A., M.A., LL.B., LL.D., brings over 25 years of international investment banking experience, establishing him as a trusted advisor, especially in the global mining sector. McBurney has a notable history of leading landmark transactions in natural resources, demonstrating his capability to deliver strategic outcomes for his clients. Additionally, Gene has extensive investment banking experience throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, with a special emphasis on Colombia.

Mr. Wekerle has had a very successful career in capital markets. Early in his career he joined First Marathon and quickly rose up to become the head trader for the firm, where he was a key player in Roger's takeover of McLean Hunter in 1994. He then joined GMP (Griffiths McBurney and Partners) as Vice Chairman of trading, where he was involved with the 1997 initial public offering of Research in Motion (RIM). In 2012, he formed his own firm, Difference Capital where he invested in companies such as Thunderbird Films, Vision Critical, Appinions and HootSuite. Mr. Wekerle is well known for the 4 seasons (seasons 9 through 12) that he was an investor on the Canadian television show, Dragon's Den.

In accordance with the Company's stock option plan the Company is issuing 3.85 million options with an exercise price of $0.025 and a 5-year expiry to the Company's Management and Directors.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO of Thunder Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by NI 43-101.

About the Tower Mountain Gold Property

The 100%-owned Tower Mountain Gold Property is located adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway, approximately 50-km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The 2,500-hectare property surrounds the largest, exposed, intrusive complex in the eastern Shebandowan Greenstone Belt where most known gold occurrences have been described as occurring either within, or proximal to, intrusive rocks. Gold at Tower Mountain is localized within extremely altered rocks parallel to the western contact of the intrusive center. Drilling has established anomalous gold extending out from the intrusive contact for over 500 metres along a 1,500-metre strike length, to depths of over 500 metres from surface. The remaining 75% of the perimeter surrounding the intrusion shows identical geology, alteration, and geophysical response, offering a compelling exploration opportunity.

About Thunder Gold Corp.

Thunder Gold Corporation, formerly White Metal Resources. is a junior exploration company focused on gold discovery in Canada. For more information about the Company please visit: www.thundergoldcorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives and assumptions made as of the date of this news release, including without limitation; anticipated results of geophysical drilling programs, geological interpretations and potential mineral recovery. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to the gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty or reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law, to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or changes in management's estimates, projections or opinions. Actual events or results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements or from the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219551