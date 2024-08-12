Rackla Metals completes drill program at Astro Plutonic Complex

Vancouver, August 12, 2024 - Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) (the "Company ") announces that it has completed the follow-up drill program at both the HIT and the Peak targets within the Astro Plutonic Complex ("APC").

At HIT the aim of the follow-up program was to attempt to vector towards higher grades from the broad low grade sheeted vein zones intercepted in the 2023 program, testing the area to the SE and NW, and below 2023 holes HIT-003 and HIT-004. Unfortunately, the step out drilling returned much weaker sheeted veining in the intrusive core and while full results are not yet returned, further drilling is not justified on the target at this point. A photogrammetry survey and extensive surface sampling and mapping program have been completed this year. The results of this work will be combined with the airborne geophysics flown in 2023 to define further targets at HIT.

The Company also drill tested a new target at Peak, where sediment hosted veins overlie the Kelvin Stock granite. Sheeted veining at surface within the sedimentary rocks had returned grades up to 17 g/t Au in Quartz/As/Bi veins with many multi-gram samples. The aim of the drill program at Peak was to test the sheeted vein zone down dip below the sediments and within the intrusive. The veins defused at the sedimentary/Intrusive contact into weak-stock working with sub-economic gold values.

Work continues at the Cirque target in the Kelvin stock, where follow-up work from 2023 anomalous gold in talus fines has discovered a stockwork of flat lying and vertical quartz/tourmaline/arsenopyrite veins in the western margins of the stock. Results from this sampling are pending.

The Rackla team is also carrying out an extensive soil sampling and prospecting program on its Black and Flat properties in the southeastern Tombstone Gold Belt surrounding the Cantung deposit.

Rackla has added new concessions to its portfolio by staking the Grad Property 60 km southeast of the APC. The minimal prospecting done on these claims has already identified intrusion-hosted multiphase veining. More geochemical sampling and prospecting on Grad will be carried out in the coming weeks to advance this exciting new property.

Qualified Person

Scott Casselman, B.Sc., P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration of the Company, is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Casselman has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Rackla

Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) is a Vancouver, Canada based junior gold exploration company. The Company is targeting Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold Systems (RIRGS) mineralization on the southeastern part of the Tombstone Gold Belt in eastern Yukon and western Northwest Territories. Management believes that this area, which is underexplored for RIRGS deposit types, has the potential to be the next frontier for their discovery.

