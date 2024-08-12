Vizsla Copper Identifies High Priority Exploration Target At Poplar South

VANCOUVER, Aug. 12, 2024 - Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (FRANKFURT: 97E0) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on targeting activities at its Poplar South target area on the Poplar project (the "Poplar Project" or "Poplar") in central BC (Figure 1). The Poplar project is also home to the large Poplar porphyry-related copper and gold deposit.

HIGHLIGHTS

Recent Site Visit Identified a Large and Strong Alteration Zone

Exploration Programs Have Begun

"Having recently visited the Poplar South target area with our exploration team, I'm excited about the potential for discovery of a new porphyry-related deposit there," commented Craig Parry, Executive Chairman. "The acquisition of this asset through our friendly takeover of Universal Copper earlier this year is already paying dividends."

"The scale and intensity of alteration in the Poplar South area is impressive and undeniable," commented Steve Blower, Vice President of Exploration. "We've therefore accelerated our exploration plans for the area. Soil geochemistry surveying is ongoing. A ground geophysical survey will be starting shortly and drilling will follow in 2025."

The Target Area

The Poplar South target area is characterized by a large zone of quartz, sericite and pyrite (phyllic) alteration interpreted to be at least 8km long and 2km wide (Figure 2). The northeast-trending zone contains at least four previously recognized copper occurrences, a large copper-in-soil anomaly with a sharp termination at the up-ice end, and recessive topography likely related to glacial scouring of the alteration zone. New airborne geophysical survey results including MobileMT (2023) and high resolution magnetic (2024) surveys indicate the possible presence of a porphyry center hidden by glacial tills within the alteration zone. Historical drilling near the highest priority area intersected 67.1m @ 0.18% Cu in a percussion drill hole completed in 1995. The drill hole intersected a potassically altered granitic intrusion with quartz veining, pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralization throughout its length, and may have intersected copper mineralization on the flank of a previously unknown porphyry center.

The Project

The Poplar project covers a large area (44,200ha) in central BC that is prospective for porphyry related copper and gold mineralization. In addition to the Poplar South exploration target area, the project is host to the large Poplar deposit, a near-surface porphyry related copper and gold deposit containing almost 2 billion pounds of copper and 750,000 ounces of gold. The historical mineral resource estimate for the Poplar deposit is summarized in Table 1.

The Next Steps

The Company is currently undertaking a detailed soil geochemistry survey over the bulk of the Poplar South target area. It is also planning to complete a Direct Current Induced Polarization (DCIP) ground geophysical survey ahead of a drilling program planned for 2025.

Table 1 - Historical Mineral Resource Estimate for the Poplar Deposit

Class Tonnes (Mt) Grade Metal



Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (Mlbs) Au (Koz) Ag (Koz) Indicated 152.3 0.32 0.09 2.58 1,091 430 12,640 Inferred 139.3 0.29 0.07 4.95 903 320 22,180

Notes:

Above a cutoff of 0.2% Cu, Source: Universal Copper Technical Report, September 2, 2021

Figure 1 - Poplar Project

Figure 2 - Poplar South Target Area

About Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia. It has three additional copper properties: Poplar, Copperview, and Redgold, all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).

