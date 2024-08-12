Global Energy Metals Announces Commencement of Partner Operated Drilling at Rana Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Norway

Vancouver, August 12, 2024 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC"), a multi-jurisdictional, multi-commodity critical mineral exploration, development and project generating company focused on growth-oriented projects supporting the global transition to clean energy, is pleased to announce that joint venture partner, Kingsrose Mining Ltd. (ASX:KRM) ("Kingsrose") has commenced drilling at the Råna nickel-copper-cobalt project in Norway ("Råna"). Arctic Drilling AS ("Arctic Drilling") has been engaged to complete the drilling, which has been designed to test compelling exploration targets comprising mineralised nickel-copper-cobalt massive sulphide at surface with coincident conductive electromagnetic plates at the Rånbogen prospect (refer to news release dated July 25, 2024).

GEMC has a 10% ownership of Narvik Nikel, a Norwegian holding company which holds an 100% interest in Råna. GEMC also has an 1% NSR royalty on Råna. Kingsrose has committed and is earning up to an 80% interest by spending $15 million in project expenditures on the project.

Highlights

Drilling has now commenced with an anticipated completion in early September 2024, with assay results expected in October and November 2024.

Compelling targets comprise shallow, highly conductive electromagnetic (EM) anomalies immediately down dip from mineralised nickel-copper-cobalt massive sulphide at surface.

Completion of a minimum 750 metres drilling will satisfy the drilling milestones under the Transaction Implementation Agreement (TIA) with Scandinavian Resource Holdings Pty Ltd (SRH) and Global Energy Metals (see news release dated January 18, 2023).

Arctic Drilling is a Norwegian owned and domiciled company based out of Finnmark County, Norway, bringing extensive experience of operating in arctic regions with local knowledge.

Mitchell Smith, President and CEO of GEMC commented:

"Our strategic collaborations with mining industry leaders, like Kingsrose Mining, have resulted in significant milestones this year offering a unique proposition to our shareholders, giving them the opportunity to share in our successes without the typical equity dilution risk. Having multi-jurisdictional drill programs underway is yet another example of the execution of our business model ensuring that our investors experience the potential upsides of mineral discoveries by unlocking the potential of our strong asset portfolio.

We are pleased to see Kingsrose Mining commence on this latest round of drilling at the highly prospective Rånbogen area of the Råna project in Norway and look forward to benefiting from their high standards in responsible critical minerals exploration. This complements other recently announced partner funded and operated work underway by another joint-venture group, Metal Bank Ltd., as they continue to build on the encouraging exploration outcomes at the Millennium Copper, Cobalt, Gold project in Australia."



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Arctic Drilling AS commencing drilling operations at Rånbogen

Rånbogen Drill Program

Two shallow, moderate to strong bedrock conductors were identified through geophysics at Rånbogen by Kingsrose in 2023 and remain undrilled (see GEMC news releases dated October 23, 2023).

Each target comprises modelled EM plates situated at steep gradients in magnetotelluric (MT) geophysical data, coincident with mineralised disseminated and massive sulphide at surface (see GEMC news release dated August 8, 2023).

Target 1 is a 170m long, 100m deep, steeply dipping zone comprising two modelled EM plates with conductance between 6800 and 9600 siemens, starting 30 metres below surface. Historical rock chip samples returned up to 1.6 % Ni and 0.6 % Cu (see GEMC news release dated January 18, 2023).

Target 2 is a 150m long, 50m deep, steeply dipping zone comprising two modelled EM plates with conductance between 1900 and 2800 siemens, starting from 20m metres below surface. There is sparse outcrop directly above the anomaly, but zones of disseminated sulphide in peridotite have returned up to 0.6 % Ni and 0.6 % Cu in historical rock chip samples 100m southwest along strike from the EM plates.

Mineralisation comprises narrow (3m thick) lenses of massive sulphide (pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite-pentlandite) hosted within a broader zone of disseminated sulphide in peridotite-pyroxenite exposed in stream beds.

This is the same geological, geochemical and geophysical signature as mineralised intercepts drilled elsewhere in the Rånbogen and Malmhaugen area during 2023 (see GEMC news releases dated October 23, 2023 and February 5, 2024).

The targets are inferred to be closer to the base of the intrusion than the mineralised intercepts identified in 2023 drilling, which implies good potential for high tenor mineralisation.

Drilling is anticipated to be completed in early September 2024, with assay results expected in October and November 2024.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Cross section showing drill targets, EM plates, MT contours and historical rock chip data, Rånbogen prospect.

Qualified Person

Mr. Paul Sarjeant, P. Geo., is the qualified person for this release as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He is a shareholder and Director of the Company.

