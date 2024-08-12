Allegiant Engages Dahrouge Geological Consulting

Tonopah, August 12, 2024 - Allegiant Gold Ltd. ("Allegiant" or the "Company") (AUAU: TSX-V) (AUXXF: OTCQX) is pleased to announce that Dahrouge Geological Consulting ("Dahrouge") has joined Allegiant's technical team to assist in the evaluation and future exploration of the Eastside District Project ("Eastside") near the town of Tonopah, NV.

Peter Gianulis, CEO of Allegiant Gold, commented: "We are excited to have added Dahrouge to our existing deep geological team as we continue to advance our flagship project, Eastside. Over the past month, Dahrouge has been reviewing and analyzing the technical data at Eastside in order to consolidate all the data into a well-developed technical presentation and model. Working closely with our existing geological technical team, the intermediate goal is to develop a comprehensive program to drill-out the entire Eastside district and, potentially, materially expand beyond the existing resource."

DAHROUGE GEOLOGICAL CONSULTING

Dahrouge is a North American mineral exploration, consulting, and project management group with offices in Edmonton and Montreal, Canada, and Denver, Colorado. Support efforts for Allegiant will be based out of the Denver, Colorado office where the team's staff provides regional expertise in site specific geology and resource evaluation. Dahrouge provides professional geological, logistical and project management services to the world's mining and mineral resource industry including project generation, program design, geophysics, project evaluation, and geology and resource estimations.

Jacob Anderson, Certified Professional Geologist at Dahrouge Consulting commented: "We are excited to work closely with the geological team at Allegiant in order to gain a better understanding of the geology and mineralization of Eastside. Eastside exhibits characteristics like many of the marquee projects in the Western Nevada Walker Trend. Dahrouge will work aggressively to advance the understanding of Allegiant's resource potential, while helping to de-risk and expand the Mineral Resource of the project."

ABOUT ALLEGIANT

Allegiant owns five highly prospective gold projects in the United States all of which are in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. Allegiant's flagship, district-scale Eastside project hosts a large and expanding gold and silver resource and is in an area of excellent infrastructure. Preliminary metallurgical testing indicates that both oxide and sulphide gold mineralization at Eastside is amenable to heap leaching.

