Lundin Gold To Host Investor Day On September 6, 2024

VANCOUVER, Aug. 12, 2024 - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") announces that it will be hosting an Investor Day at the Ivey Donald K. Johnson Centre in Toronto on Friday, September 6, 2024, starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Members of Lundin Gold's management team including President & CEO, Ron Hochstein; CFO, Chester See; COO, Terry Smith; VP Exploration, Andre Oliveira; and Senior Manager, Business Sustainability, Juan José Herrera will be in attendance for the event. PDF Version

For those wishing to attend the event in person, please RSVP to finlay.heppenstall@lundingold.com. For those unable to attend, a link to a live webcast and the presentation slideshow in PDF format will be available on the Company's website, www.lundingold.com, shortly before the event.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, is committed to positive and long-lasting impact on our host communities, while delivering significant value to stakeholders through operational excellence, cash flow generation and focused growth. Lundin Gold currently operates its 100% owned Fruta del Norte ("FDN") gold mine in southeast Ecuador, which is one of the highest-grade gold mines in production in the world today. The Company also owns a portfolio of prospective exploration properties close to FDN.

