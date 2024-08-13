Impact Silver Appoints Janet Meiklejohn as Director

Vancouver, August 12, 2024 - Impact Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) (OTCQB: ISVLF) (FSE: IKL) ("IMPACT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ms. Janet Meiklejohn has been appointed to the board of directors effective August 7, 2024.

Janet Meiklejohn is a highly accomplished senior financial executive, with over twenty-five years of experience in corporate finance, institutional equity sales, and most recently serving as a Chief Financial Officer for various high-growth public and private companies. Her comprehensive expertise encompasses financial reporting and valuation, governance, strategy, corporate finance, fundraising, and investor relations, with a track record of securing equity through a vast network of institutional, high net worth, and venture capital investors. In her recent roles, as Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Meiklejohn has led financial audits, quarterly reporting and corporate governance initiatives. Additionally, Janet's board participation, including her directorship at Forum Energy Metals and Horizon West Infrastructure Fund, showcases her commitment to governance and strategic financial oversight. Ms. Meiklejohn's educational background, with an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business and a BBA from the University of Regina along with her professional designations as a CPA, CA, and CBV, solidify her as a distinguished figure in finance and strategic management.

Fred Davidson, President & CEO stated, "Janet has a wealth of unique insight into the mining market and experience with global institutional investors that will be greatly beneficial for IMPACT Silver. We look forward to capitalizing on her expertise in strategy, valuation, governance, and capital markets to IMPACT."

ABOUT IMPACT SILVER

IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV:IPT) is a successful producer-explorer with two mining projects in Mexico.

Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District: IMPACT owns 100% of the 211 km2 Zacualpan project in central Mexico where four underground silver mines and one open pit mine feed the central 500 tpd Guadalupe processing plant. To the south, the Capire Project includes a 200 tpd processing pilot plant adjacent to an open pit silver mine with an NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource of over 4.5 million oz silver, 48 million lbs zinc and 21 million lbs lead (see IMPACT news release dated January 18, 2016, for details and QP statement). Company engineers are reviewing Capire for a potential restart of operations to leverage improving commodity prices. Over the past 18 years, IMPACT has developed multiple exploration zones into commercial production and has produced over 12 million ounces of silver, generating revenue more than $271 million, with no long-term debt.

Plomosas Zinc-Lead-Silver District: Plomosas is a high-grade zinc producer in northern Mexico with exceptional exploration upside potential. The Company recently began preliminary mining and processing operations where upgrades to facilities and equipment continue. Exploration potential at Plomosas is exceptional where only 600m of the 6 km-long structure have seen modern exploration. This is in addition to other exploration targets on the 3,019-hectare property including untested copper-gold targets with indications of high-grade material from surface. Regionally, Plomosas lies in the same mineral belt as some of the largest carbonate replacement deposits in the world.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

George Gorzynski, P.Eng., is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has approved the technical information contained in this news release.

On behalf of IMPACT Silver Corp.

"Frederick W. Davidson"

President & CEO

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This IMPACT News Release may contain certain "forward-looking" statements and information relating to IMPACT that is based on the beliefs of IMPACT management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to IMPACT management. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "planned", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements include, but are not limited, statements with respect to continued start-up and ramp-up of operations.

Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and assumptions, including with respect to, without limitations, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, title matters, community relations, criminal activity, operating hazards, metal prices, political and economic factors, competitive factors, general economic conditions, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulation and supervision, seasonality, technological change, industry practices, and one-time events. Should any one or more risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein. IMPACT does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

The Company's decision to place a mine into production, expand a mine, make other production related decisions or otherwise carry out mining and processing operations, is largely based on internal non-public Company data and reports based on exploration, development and mining work by the Company's geologists and engineers. The results of this work are evident in the discovery and building of multiple mines for the Company and in the track record of mineral production and financial returns of the Company since 2006. Under NI 43-101 the Company is required to disclose that it has not based its production decisions on NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource or reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments or feasibility studies, and historically such projects have increased uncertainty and risk of failure.

