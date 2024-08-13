TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Aug. 12, 2024 -

SUN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("SRES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.00095

Payable Date: September 27, 2024

Record Date: September 11, 2024

Ex-distribution Date: September 11, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-2419

EDDY SMART HOME SOLUTIONS LTD. ("EDY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 775,920 common shares at a deemed value of $1.50 per share (post-consolidation of 100 old common shares for 1 new common share) to settle outstanding debt for $1,163,880 owed to the related party.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $1,163,880 $1.50 775,920

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 1, 2024, May 14, 2024 and July 2, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2420

EDDY SMART HOME SOLUTIONS LTD. ("EDY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2024

TSX Venture Exchange Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $6,836,119.50 Offering: 4,557,413 Listed Shares Offering Price: $1.50 per Listed Share Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 1, 2024, May 14, 2024 and

July 2, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2421

Kincora Copper Ltd. ("KCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Aug. 12, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-2422

MCF ENERGY LTD. ("MCF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $4,477,302.90 Offering: 29,848,686 Listed Shares with 29,848,686 warrants Offering Price: $0.15 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.16 per Listed Share for a 2-year period Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 666,906 Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.16 for

a 2-year period Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated July 31, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2423

ONESOFT SOLUTIONS INC. ("OSS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:34 a.m. PST, August 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-2424

ONESOFT SOLUTIONS INC. ("OSS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, August 12, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-2425

Richmond Minerals Inc. ("RMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $340,000



Offering: 6,800,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated February 9, 2024 and March 20,

2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2426

SLAM Exploration Ltd. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, August 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-2427

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, August 12, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-2428

SEARCHLIGHT INNOVATIONS INC. ("SLX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:29 a.m. PST, August 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted,

Pending Dissemination of News Release; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-2429

SIMPLY SOLVENTLESS CONCENTRATES LTD. ("HASH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $3,850,000



Offering: 15,400,000 Listed Shares with 7,700,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.25 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: Non-Cash Commissions: $0.40 per warrant for a 2-year period, subject to an acceleration right. Units Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A





Commission Terms: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 25, 2024, July 3,

2024 and July 17, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2430

TDG GOLD CORP. ("TDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated effective July 30, 2024 between TDG Gold Corp. (the "Company") and TDG BC Assets Corp (the "Purchaser"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and Volatus Capital Corp. (the "Vendor") and an arm's length nominee holder, whereby the Purchaser will acquire 100% interest in certain mineral claims located in the Toodoggone district, British Columbia.

According to the Agreement, upon the closing, the Company will pay the Vendor $100,000 in cash and issue 752,445 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.1329 per share.

Additionally, on the closing of the transaction, the Company will pay a $20,000 finder's fee to an arm's length finder through the issuance of 150,489 shares of the Company.

This transaction is arm's length in nature.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 2, 2024.

