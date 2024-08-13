TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, Aug. 12, 2024 -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2418
SUN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("SRES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution:
Distribution per Unit: $0.00095
Payable Date: September 27, 2024
Record Date: September 11, 2024
Ex-distribution Date: September 11, 2024
_______________________________________
24/08/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2419
EDDY SMART HOME SOLUTIONS LTD. ("EDY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 775,920 common shares at a deemed value of $1.50 per share (post-consolidation of 100 old common shares for 1 new common share) to settle outstanding debt for $1,163,880 owed to the related party.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
1
|
$1,163,880
|
$1.50
|
775,920
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 1, 2024, May 14, 2024 and July 2, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2420
EDDY SMART HOME SOLUTIONS LTD. ("EDY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2024
TSX Venture Exchange Tier 1 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$6,836,119.50
|
Offering:
|
4,557,413 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$1.50 per Listed Share
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated May 1, 2024, May 14, 2024 and
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2421
Kincora Copper Ltd. ("KCC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Aug. 12, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2422
MCF ENERGY LTD. ("MCF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$4,477,302.90
|
Offering:
|
29,848,686 Listed Shares with 29,848,686 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.15 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.16 per Listed Share for a 2-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 666,906
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.16 for
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated July 31, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2423
ONESOFT SOLUTIONS INC. ("OSS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:34 a.m. PST, August 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2424
ONESOFT SOLUTIONS INC. ("OSS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, August 12, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2425
Richmond Minerals Inc. ("RMD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$340,000
|
Offering:
|
6,800,000 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated February 9, 2024 and March 20,
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2426
SLAM Exploration Ltd. ("SXL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, August 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2427
SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, August 12, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2428
SEARCHLIGHT INNOVATIONS INC. ("SLX.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:29 a.m. PST, August 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted,
Pending Dissemination of News Release; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2429
SIMPLY SOLVENTLESS CONCENTRATES LTD. ("HASH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$3,850,000
|
Offering:
|
15,400,000 Listed Shares with 7,700,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.25 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
$0.40 per warrant for a 2-year period, subject to an acceleration right.
Units Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A
|
Commission Terms: N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 25, 2024, July 3,
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2430
TDG GOLD CORP. ("TDG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated effective July 30, 2024 between TDG Gold Corp. (the "Company") and TDG BC Assets Corp (the "Purchaser"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and Volatus Capital Corp. (the "Vendor") and an arm's length nominee holder, whereby the Purchaser will acquire 100% interest in certain mineral claims located in the Toodoggone district, British Columbia.
According to the Agreement, upon the closing, the Company will pay the Vendor $100,000 in cash and issue 752,445 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.1329 per share.
Additionally, on the closing of the transaction, the Company will pay a $20,000 finder's fee to an arm's length finder through the issuance of 150,489 shares of the Company.
This transaction is arm's length in nature.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 2, 2024.
_______________________________________
