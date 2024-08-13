Electrum Discovery Corporation: Announces AGM Results

Number of Directors Shares Voted For % For Shares Withheld % Withheld Shares Against % Against

(5) 11,846,232 99.99% 0 0.00% 0 0.01%

Name of Director Nominee Shares Voted For % For Shares Withheld % Withheld Shares Against % Against

Dr. Elena Clarici 11,839,982 99.93% 7,812 0.07% 0 0.00%

R. Michael Jones 11,839,982 99.93% 47,812 0.40% 0 0.00%

Eric Rasmussen 11,839,982 99.93% 7,812 0.07% 0 0.00%

Ralph Rushton 11,839,979 99.93% 7,815 0.07% 0 0.00%

Michael Thomsen 11,799,982 99.60% 7,812 0.07% 0 0.00%

Appointment of Auditors

(Smythe LLP) 11,847,794 100.00% 0 0.00% 0 0.00%

Stock Option Plan 11,839,979 99.93% 0 0.00% 7,815 0.07%

Equity Incentive Compensation Plan 11,839,979 99.93% 0 0.00% 7,815 0.07%

Vancouver, August 13, 2024  Electrum Discovery Corp. ("Electrum" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ELY | FRA:R8N | OTC:ELDCF) is pleased to announce the results of the Companys Annual General Meeting (the "AGM" and/or "Meeting") held on August 8, 2024.A total of 11,847,794 common shares were voted at the Meeting representing approximately 18.71% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted to approve all matters brought before the Meeting, including the election of all director nominees, the appointment of Smythe LLP as the Companys auditors for the ensuing year and the adoption of a new omnibus incentive plan in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.Detailed results of the votes are as follows:Electrum's Board of Directors wishes to thank its shareholders for their continued support.Electrum Discovery Corp. is an emerging, Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the prolific Western Tethyan Belt with two main projects spanning 645 square kilometers of prospective exploration ground in the Republic of Serbia.Timok East extends over 123 square kilometers across the Timok copper-gold region and includes the recently discovered Bambino copper-gold anomaly, located less than five kilometers from the Bor Copper-Gold Mining Complex. Novo Tlamino, located in the south-east of the Republic of Serbia, covers 522 square kilometers and includes an inferred mineral resource estimate of 670,000oz AuEq (7,100,000t at 2.9 g/t AuEq average grade), PEA (January 7, 2021)1.Electrum's management team is focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and advancement of a large portfolio of copper-gold assets, while fostering sustainability, governance and knowledge transfer in the region.Additional information on Electrum can be found by reviewing the Company's page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.Dr Elena Clarici, Chief Executive Officer and DirectorT: +1 604 801 5432E: info@electrumdiscovery.comW: electrumdiscovery.comNeither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information. Such statements include Companys expected achievement of specified milestones, results of operations, and expected financial results of the Company. Often, but not always, this forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Electrum, to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the PEA and exploration results and the estimation of mineral resources; risks related to the failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in Electrum's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under Electrum's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Rock chip and surface results are early stage and there is no assurance that future exploration will find mineralization of further interest. Although Electrum has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.Forward-looking information contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management. Forward-looking information has been made as of the date hereof and Electrum disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.1 Preliminary Economic Assessment and NI43-101 Technical Report for the Medgold Tlamino Project, January 7, 2021, www.sedarplus.ca. The effective date of the resource estimate is January 7, 2021. Authors of the Reports are: Mr. Richard Siddle, MAIG, of Addison Mining Services Ltd for Mineral Resources; Dr. Matthew Randall, FIMMM, of Axe Valley Mining Consultants Ltd for Mining; Mr. Ian Jackson, FIMMM, of Bara Consulting for Mineral Processing, and Dr. Andrew Bamber, MCIM, of Bara Consulting Ltd for Economic Analysis.The PEA is preliminary in nature, and it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be characterized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realised.