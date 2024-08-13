Endurance Provides Reliance Gold Project Update; Five Deep Drill Holes Completed Expanding Extent of Imperial Zone at Depth

Vancouver, August 13, 2024 - Endurance Gold Corp. (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration program at its Reliance Gold Project. Drilling is complete on five diamond drill holes with a sixth hole in progress at the Imperial Zone expanding Imperial Zone by about 100 m to the northwest. The Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") is road accessible and is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

As stated in our July 8, 2024 press release, the planned 2024 program consists of up to 10,000 metres ("m") of diamond drilling designed to expand the extent of the gold zones discovered within the Royal Shear both at depth and along strike. To date, five (5) drill holes have been completed since early July for a total of 1,854 m drilled in the northwestern extension of the Royal Shear with the target horizon intersected in all five holes. Drilling is expanding the Imperial Zone with significant step outs to the northwest of DDH23-065 that returned 8.98 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold over 9.3 m and DDH23-066 of 17.28 gpt gold over 4.2 m (See press releases dated June 26, 2023 and July 11, 2023 ). These holes have expanded the Imperial Zone at depth and to the northwest by about 100 m. A sixth drill hole is currently in progress at a drilled depth of 180 m targeting the depth extension below DDH24-084. Subject to assay results, the approximate location of the five mineralized drill hole penetrations achieved to date are shown on Figure 1. Drill roads and drill collar locations for 2020 through 2024 drilling to date are shown on the attached Figure 2.

Assay results are expected commencing in late August or early September for the drill holes completed to date at the Imperial Zone.

Planned Eagle Drilling - Additional excavated drill road preparation has been completed this year to facilitate new drill pads for deep targeting in the Imperial through Eagle areas. On completion of the currently active drill hole at Imperial the drill will commence testing the Royal Shear target zone between Imperial and Eagle.

Other Activity - Further refining of the 3D modelling has been completed and the Company has engaged Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc. to assist in developing the inaugural mineral resource estimate. Results from a LiDAR survey over the entire property including the Olympic Target area have now been received and will help with advancing the Olympic area towards drill targets. Further geochemical surface sampling and prospecting has also been completed with additional targets developing in the Upper Eagle area.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION

Robert T. Boyd, President & CEO

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for collection under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed with NQ size tools capable of collecting 4.76 centimetre diameter core. Drill core was cut using a diamond saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies.. All drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million ("ppm") gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards and pulp duplicates into the sample stream. The work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Figure 1: Reliance Property Longitudinal - 2024 Update & Planned Drilling Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/219745_9b5ad6c6a4399aa6_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Reliance Property Plan Map - 2024 Drill Hole Location



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/219745_9b5ad6c6a4399aa6_003full.jpg

