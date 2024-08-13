LithiumBank Advances Subsurface Reservoir Modelling of Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project, Alberta

Calgary, August 13, 2024 - LithiumBank Resources Corp. (TSXV: LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF) ("LithiumBank'' or the "Company") is pleased to announce the advancement of the reservoir characterization assessment of its Boardwalk project. The Company has further engaged global technology company SLB (NYSE: SLB) to provide detailed reservoir modelling that can be used to upgrade and update the current NI 43-101 Resource Estimate at the Boardwalk lithium brine project in west-central Alberta (Figure 1) ("Boardwalk"). Boardwalk is located approximately 50 kilometres north of the Company's Park Place Project, where SLB recently completed a subsurface reservoir model and initial NI 43-101 resource estimate.

LithiumBank has engaged SLB to conduct detailed subsurface reservoir modelling of the Leduc Formation at the Boardwalk Project. This work will complement the geological and hydrogeological work previously completed in the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) announced January 16, 2024. This study will involve reservoir characterization, such as facies modelling, updated porosity and permeability modelling, and interpretation of 67 kilometres of 2D seismic lines. Detailed reservoir modelling from this study is expected to provide a higher level of confidence in future engineering and production designs as well as support for LithiumBank to update its resource estimation. The study will cover the entire Leduc carbonate reef complex at Boardwalk underlying the Company's 100% owned 405,585 acres of Brine Hosted Mineral Licenses. The Boardwalk lithium resource is currently estimated as Indicated: 395,000 tonnes LCE at 71.6 mg/L Li and Inferred: 5.73 million tonnes LCE at 68.0 mg/L Li.

"We are very pleased to be further engaging SLB to upgrade and increase the confidence in our resource at Boardwalk", commented Rob Shewchuk, CEO and Director of LithiumBank. "SLB's technical evaluation will build on decades of experience in the region and provide additional confidence in the potential of the project."

SLB provides technology solutions along with subsurface engineering services across Alberta and around the globe. Its subsurface engineering and geological interpretation tools and understanding of reservoir behaviour is world renowned. With their analysis, the Company expects to optimise operational techniques and to maximise brine production.

Figure 1. Boardwalk Lithium Brine Projects, Alberta, Canada

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10140/219774_5a7d131c34ab6a3d_001full.jpg

Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no guarantee that all or any part of the mineral resource will be converted into a mineral reserve. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by geology, environment, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.

The scientific and technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Kevin Piepgrass (Chief Operations Officer, LithiumBank Resources Corp.), who is a Member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) and the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia (APEGBC) and is a Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Piepgrass consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

About LithiumBank Resources Corp.

LithiumBank Resources Corp. (TSXV: LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF), is a publicly traded lithium company that is focused on developing and de-risking the largest portfolio of lithium brine assets in North America. The Company has completed a NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") at Boardwalk (Jan. 16, 2024), an initial NI 43-101 Resource Estimate at Park Place (June 24, 2024) which are both located in west central Alberta. The Company is currently conducting large scale pilot testing of a licensed Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") technology at the Company's facility in Calgary (July 10, 2024). The DLE technology process being piloted is currently being used at a commercial scale for use in other metals. The Company owns 100% of the 2,130,470 acres of brown-field brine hosted mineral licenses within Alberta and Saskatchewan.

