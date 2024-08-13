New High-Grade Gold Targets at Treaty Creek in BC's Golden Triangle Confirm Potential for Adding High-grade Gold Ounces

Vancouver, August 13, 2024 - Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") (TSX-V:TUO) ("TFE"- Frankfurt) is pleased to report that Project Operator and Joint Venture ("JV") partner Tudor Gold ("Tudor") has announced the results of the first four holes totaling over 6,174 meters (m) of the planned 10,000-meter 2024 exploration program (the "Program") at their flagship property, Treaty Creek, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. The Company plans to successfully complete the Program within the northeastern part of the Goldstorm Deposit by the end of the month.

The first four drill-holes reported in this release specifically targeted the Supercell-One Zone (SC-1) which was identified earlier this year as representing a significant potential economic target within and expanding beyond the CS-600 Domain (see press releases dated February 1 and May 9, 2024). The results from the recent drilling strongly confirm this new discovery, characterizing a high-grade gold system that falls within an area that currently measures up to 800 m in length by 400 m in depth, with three sub-parallel structures that remain open in all directions and to depth.

Click the following links to:

watch Tudor Gold's video of President & CEO, Ken Konkin's interpretation of SC-1 Zone;

view the 3D modeling of the Goldstorm Deposit and SC-1 Zone: https://vrify.com/decks/16581

view aplan map and cross sectionsof the drill results reported below.

SC-1 Drilling Highlights (2024):

Hole GS-24-181 intersected 3 separate high-grade intervals of the Supercell System

SC-1A; 9.02 g/t AuEq over 2.00 m (8.97 g/t Au, 3.73 g/t Ag, 0.01% Cu); and

SC-1B; 11.05 g/t AuEq over 3.00 m(8.28 g/t Au, 126.50 g/t Ag, 1.21% Cu); and

SC-1C; 5.31 g/t AuEq over 6.00 m (5.02 g/t Au, 3.32 g/t Ag, 0.21% Cu)

Hole GS-24-183-W1 intersected 3 separate high-grade intervals of the Supercell System:

SC-1A; 6.76 g/t AuEq over 6.00m (6.44 g/t Au, 26.62 g/t Ag, 0.04% Cu)and

SC-1B; 13.89 g/t AuEq over 6.30m (4.25 g/t Au, 224.59 g/t Ag, 5.96% Cu);and

SC-1C; 5.12 g/t AuEq over 9.00m (5.08 g/t Au, 1.24 g/t Ag, 0.02% Cu)

Hole GS-24-184 intersected the original Supercell-One, discovered in 2022, and now labelled as SC-1C:

SC-1C; 8.09 g/t AuEq over 6.15m (5.44 g/t Au, 63.77 g/t Ag, 1.62% Cu) within a wider structure of 3.54 g/t AuEq over 19.65m(1.96 g/t Au, 39.05 g/t Ag, 0.96% Cu)

Previous 2022 and 2023 drill results from Supercell-One that returned high-grade gold within SC-1C:

GS-23-176-W1:

SC-1C; 15.64 g/t AuEq over 15.00 m (14.89 g/t Au, 4.72 g/t Ag, 0.60% Cu)

GS-22-134:

SC-1C; 9.96 g/t AuEq over 25.50 m (9.66 g/t Au, 1.23 g/t Ag, 0.24% Cu); including 20.86 g/t AuEq over 4.50 m (20.61 g/t Au, 1.50 g/t Ag, 0.20% Cu)

GS-23-179:

SC-1C; 10.07 g/t AuEq over 12.00 m (9.78 g/t Au, 1.35 g/t Ag, 0.23% Cu)

Ken Konkin, President and CEO of Tudor Gold, commented: "We are very pleased to announce the discovery of numerous sub-parallel high-grade gold composite lode systems. These quartz-breccia hydrothermal structures may be related to the original Supercell-One complex (SC-1C). We now believe that at least three limbs of similarly mineralized structures make-up the Supercell-One system, labelled SC-1A, SC-1B and SC-1C. Our first drill hole of the year, GS-24-181 intersected visible native gold in the uppermost limb (SC-1A) that appears to be sub-parallel to our original Supercell-One structure (SC-1C). This uppermost structure returned 2.00 m of 9.02 g/t AuEq (8.97 g/t Au, 3.73 g/t Ag, 0.01% Cu). SC-1A is also sub-parallel to a second deeper breccia intercept in the same drill hole that contained 3.00 m grading 11.05 g/t AuEq (8.28 g/t Au, 126.50 g/t Ag, 1.21% Cu), labelled as SC-1B. The third intercept of the Supercell complex within GS-24-181 contained 6.00 m grading 5.31 g/t AuEq (5.02 g/t Au, 3.32 g/t Ag, 0.21% Cu) within SC-1C. The original discovery of the Supercell-One complex (SC-1C) was from drill hole GS-22-134, which demonstrated 17 fine grains of visible gold over 4.5 m that averaged 20.86 g/t AuEq (20.61 g/t Au, 1.50 g/t Ag, 0.20% Cu). The significance of this discovery was not realized until 2023 when drill holes GS-23-176-W1 and GS-23-179 intersected the same structure. Based on these three intercepts, the priority of the 2024 drilling program shifted to expanding the size of the Supercell-One complex. There are numerous structural similarities between our Supercell-One system and that of the Valley of the Kings Deposit, owned and operated by Newmont Corp., at the Brucejack Mine to the immediate south of the Goldstorm Deposit.

Equally impressive, a second drill hole, GS-24-183-W1, also intersected high-grade gold and silver values in three, sub-parallel, hydrothermal, quartz-stringer stockwork limbs. SC-1B had the best grades of 13.89 g/t AuEq over 6.30 m (4.25 g/t Au, 224.59 g/t Ag, 5.96% Cu). This was a unique intercept due to the strength of the silver and copper mineralization. This may represent a semi-massive sulphide component, or pulse, to the Supercell-One system. We have witnessed this association in the earlier years of exploration of the Goldstorm Deposit within similar structures. We are now examining historical intercepts that contain gold values of greater than 4.0 g/t gold to assess the potential that these Supercell structures may be originating from within the CS-600 Domain and extending outwards from that Domain as a late-stage event. Our latest interpretation is that the Supercell-One system is a set of sub-parallel composite-lode breccia stockworks that trend obliquely to the Goldstorm Deposit rather than simply a singular parallel breccia system that occurs adjacent to the upper contact of the CS-600 Domain, as previously thought. An enormous amount of economic potential exists for expanding the size of the known three Supercell structures, as well as the possible discovery of additional gold-silver-copper structures within the Goldstorm Deposit and peripheral to it. Among our highest priorities is the outlining of two to three million ounces of high-grade gold within the Supercell-One complex; this would be a major pivotal point for the Treaty Creek Project.

Additionally important has been the expansion, and conversion to Indicated category, of the higher AuEq grades within the Inferred category of CS-600 and DS5 Domains, which stands at 6.03 million ounces of 1.25 g/t AuEq. The step-out drilling in 2024 has been very successful in continued expansion of both of these domains, with impressive results from GS-24-184 including 147.75 m grading 1.17 g/t AuEq (0.71 g/t Au, 17.03 g/t Ag, 0.24% Cu) from the CS-600 Domain and 227.00 m of 1.22 g/t AuEq (1.17 g/t Au, 3.19 g/t Ag, 0.01% Cu) from the DS5 Domain. Drilling continues at a very fast pace at Treaty Creek and we look forward to providing more updates on the results as they become available."

Drilling Discussion

Section A

GS-24-181: This hole was drilled to step out 150 m from previously drilled SC-1 mineralization, as well as infilling CS-600 mineralization at depth. The hole intersected visible gold within an interval of 2.00m grading 9.02 g/t AuEq (8.97 g/t Au, 3.73 g/t Ag, 0.01% Cu),as well as 3.00 m grading 11.05 g/t AuEq (8.28 g/t Au, 126.50 g/t Ag, 1.21% Cu)as part of a network of subparallel brecciated SC-1 complex structures. The hole intersected a CS-600 intercept of 270.00 m grading 0.95 AuEq (0.61 g/t Au, 2.28 g/t Ag, 0.26% Cu). The upper portions of this CS-600 intercept contained an additional SC-1 sub-structure of 6.00 m grading 5.31 g/t AuEq (5.02 g/t Au, 3.32 g/t Ag, 0.21% Cu).

GS-24-183-W1: This hole successfully intersected similar SC-1 structures along trend, 200-300m down dip of GS-24-181 including 6.00 m grading 6.76 g/t AuEq (6.44 g/t Au, 26.62 g/t Ag, 0.04% Cu) and 6.30 m grading 13.89 g/t AuEq (4.25 g/t Au, 224.59 g/t Ag, 5.96% Cu). Additionally, a third SC-1 intercept occurs slightly up-dip of the CS-600 Domain with 9.00 m grading 5.12 g/t AuEq (5.08 g/t Au, 1.24 g/t Ag, 0.02% Cu), followed by a CS-600 intercept of 90 m grading 0.81 g/t AuEq (0.58 g/t Au, 3.48 g/t Ag, 0.15% Cu).

Section B

GS-24-182: This hole was drilled to increase the drilling density in the CS-600 and DS5 Domains where the current Mineral Resource Estimate is categorized as Inferred mineral resources. The hole intersected mineralization associated with the CS-600 Domain that consisted of 276.00 m grading 0.73 g/t AuEq (0.31 g/t Au, 10.07 g/t Ag and 0.25% Cu) and DS5 Domain mineralization of 34.50 m of 1.06 g/t AuEq (1.00 g/t Au, 3.45 g/t Ag and 0.02 % Cu).

GS-24-184: This hole was targeted to achieve a 150 m eastward step out to the CS-600 Domain and a 200 m eastward step out on the DS-5 Domain. The upper contact of the CS-600 Domain contained an enriched portion interpreted as an additional SC-1 intercept of 6.15 m of 8.09 g/t AuEq (5.44 g/t Au, 63.77 g/t Ag, 1.62% Cu) within a wider structure of 19.65 m grading 3.54 g/t AuEq (1.96 g/t Au, 39.05 g/t Ag, 0.96% Cu), contributing to a complete CS-600 intercept of 147.75 m grading 1.17 g/t AuEq (0.71 g/t Au, 17.03 g/t Ag, 0.24% Cu). An underlying DS5 Domain interval of 227.00 m of 1.22 g/t AuEq (1.17 g/t Au, 3.19 g/t Ag, 0.01% Cu)contained an enriched portion of 12.00 m grading 4.20 g/t AuEq (4.13 g/t Au, 3.46 g/t Ag, 0.03% Cu).

Table 1: Drilling Results for Goldstorm Deposit in Press Release August 13, 2024

Section Hole Zone From To Interval Au Ag Cu AuEq (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (g/t) A GS-24-181 SC-1A 810.00 812.00 2.00 8.97 3.73 0.01 9.02 SC-1B 886.50 889.50 3.00 8.28 126.50 1.21 11.05 CS 600 1089.00 1282.50 193.50 0.65 2.05 0.30 1.04 including 1089.00 1122.00 33.00 1.38 3.01 0.50 2.03 SC-1C and inc. 1095.00 1101.00 6.00 5.02 3.32 0.21 5.31 CS 600 including 1218.00 1252.50 34.50 1.31 2.78 0.37 1.80 GS-24-183-W1* SC-1A 258.00 330.00 72.00 1.13 3.82 0.01 1.19 including 283.50 289.50 6.00 6.44 26.62 0.04 6.76 SC-1B 423.60 429.90 6.30 4.25 224.59 5.96 13.89 SC-1C 609.00 618.00 9.00 5.08 1.24 0.02 5.12 CS 600 712.50 802.50 90.00 0.58 3.48 0.15 0.81 including 751.50 778.50 27.00 0.87 6.85 0.21 1.20 B GS-24-182 CS600 865.50 1141.50 276.00 0.31 10.07 0.25 0.73 including 865.50 1035.00 169.50 0.12 3.50 0.35 0.58 including 1026.00 1141.50 115.50 0.60 21.72 0.14 1.00 DS5 1299.00 1333.50 34.50 1.00 3.45 0.02 1.06 GS-24-184 CS600 934.60 1082.35 147.75 0.71 17.03 0.24 1.17 including 953.85 973.50 19.65 1.96 39.05 0.96 3.54 SC-1C and inc. 953.85 960.00 6.15 5.44 63.77 1.62 8.09 DS5 1162.00 1389.00 227.00 1.17 3.19 0.01 1.22 including 1215.00 1227.00 12.00 4.13 3.46 0.03 4.20 * Drillhole GS-24-183 was terminated early due to unfavorable deviation and restarted at a depth of 744 m as GS-24-183-W1 · All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths. · HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5 m intervals. · The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1850/oz, Ag: $21/oz, Cu: $3.75/lb. Calculations used the formula AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t*0.0100901) + (Cu ppm*0.0001236). All metals are reported in USD and calculations consider recoveries of 90 % for gold, 80 % for copper, and 80 % for silver. · True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Table 2: Drill data for holes in Press Release August 13, 2024

Section Hole ID UTM E NAD 83 UTM N NAD 83 Elevation (m) Azi (?) Dip (?) Depth (m) A GS-24-181 428982 6274265 1462 217 -82 1479.00 GS-24-183* 428982 6274265 1462 255 -75 990.00 GS-24-183-W1 428799.20 6274250.10 741.04 262.81 -75.37 939.00 B GS-24-182 429306 6274219 1373 208 -63 1356.00 GS-24-184 429306 6274219 1373 215 -71 1410.00

* Drillhole GS-24-183 was terminated early due to unfavorable deviation and restarted at a depth of 744 m as GS-24-183-W1

Qualified Person

Ken Konkin, P.Geo, President and CEO, Tudor Gold, is the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, responsible for the Treaty Creek Project (Under the terms of the Joint Venture, Tudor Gold is solely responsible for funding and carrying out work at Treaty Creek until such time as a production decision is made). Mr. Konkin has reviewed, verified, and approved the scientific and technical information in the Tudor Gold news release dated August 13, 2024. Technical information as presented in this news release by Teuton Resources is consistent with that published in the Tudor Gold release of August 13, 2024.

QA/QC

Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of Tudor Gold and the Company.

About Treaty Creek

Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property, host to the large Goldstorm deposit, assembling the core land position in 1985. It presently holds a 20% carried interest in the Treaty Creek Project (Tudor Gold is responsible for paying all exploration costs up until such time as a production decision is made and owns a 60% interest; American Creek Resources owns the remaining 20% interest, also carried). Additionally, Teuton owns a 0.98% Net Smelter Royalty in the Goldstorm deposit area as well as in the northern portion of the Perfectstorm zone; within the southern portion of the Perfectstorm zone, Teuton owns a 0.49% NSR with an option to increase that to 1.49% by paying $1 million to the current owner. It also owns numerous additional royalty interests within the Sulphurets Hydrothermal system on formerly 100%-owned properties such as the King Tut, Tuck, High North, Orion, Delta and Fairweather properties (King Tut and Tuck now owned by Newmont Mining; High North, Orion, Delta and Fairweather properties now owned by Goldstorm Metals).

The Treaty Creek Project contains the Goldstorm Deposit (a large gold-copper porphyry system) as well as several other mineralized zones.

About Teuton

Teuton owns interests in more than thirty properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. This model minimizes share equity dilution while at the same time maximizing opportunity. Earnings provided from option payments received, both in cash and in shares of the optionee companies over the past 8 years, has provided Teuton with substantial income.

