Generation Uranium Announces DTC Eligibility

Vancouver, August 13, 2024 - Generation Uranium Inc. (the "Company" or "Generation") (TSXV: GEN) (OTCQB: GENRF) (FSE: W85) is pleased to announce that its common shares, quoted under the symbol "GENRF" on the OTCQB stock exchange, are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of Generation shares in the United States.

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S.-based entity responsible for the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities eligible for electronic clearance and settlement through the DTC are designated as "DTC eligible." This electronic clearing method expedites the receipt of stock and cash, thereby accelerating the settlement process for investors and brokers.

"We are pleased to have received DTC eligibility alongside our existing OTCQB listing, both of which support our goal of enhancing visibility and equity liquidity for our U.S.-based shareholders," said CEO Anthony Zelen. "We anticipate trading of our stock will be made more efficient, rapid, and cost-effective for a broader range of investors."

For additional information on the Company's flagship Yath Uranium Project and other company assets, please visit our investor presentation and website.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT

Anthony Zelen

President and Chief Executive Officer

Admin@generationuranium.com

778-388-5258

About Generation Uranium

The Company is a natural resource company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Yath Uranium Project, located in the Territory of Nunavut.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

