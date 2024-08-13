Menü Artikel
EnGold Commences Drilling at Lac La Hache

15:30 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, August 13, 2024 - David H. Brett, President & CEO, EnGold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports that the Company has commenced drilling at its 100% owned, fully permitted Lac La Hache Copper-Gold Property located within the prolific Quesnel Trough porphyry belt in the southern Cariboo region of BC.

"We are thrilled to be drilling again at Lac La Hache," said EnGold President and CEO David H. Brett. "Management is confident in the potential of the property to grow its resources as well as yield new discoveries."

A series of holes are underway to test potential new copper skarn mineralization southeast of the Spout Copper Deposit indicated by the artificial intelligence work of ALS GoldSpot Discoveries and the geological insight of our exploration team.

"The potential for new high grade copper skarn zones at Lac La Hache is significant," said EnGold VP of Exploration Rob Shives, P.Geo. "The favorable carbonate-rich Nicola stratigraphy horizon that hosts the Spout and G1 Copper Deposits underlies much of the property, and considerable additional drill testing of this potential is warranted."

The drill program is expected to continue for the rest of August.

Rob Shives P.Geo., VP Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

About EnGold

EnGold is a Vancouver-based copper, gold, silver, and magnetite exploration company focused solely on its 100% owned Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of BC which hosts the Spout Copper Deposit, the Aurizon Gold Deposit, and the G1 Copper Deposit and other targets within a large porphyry mineralizing system. With world-class infrastructure at its doorstep, Lac La Hache is a great location to be exploring.

EnGold Mines Ltd.

David Brett

President & CEO

For further info contact David Brett, 604-682-2421 or david@engold.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219762


EnGold Mines Ltd.

EnGold Mines Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3CSSH
CA29330R3080
www.engold.ca
