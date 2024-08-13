Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Vancouver, August 13, 2024 - Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas" or the "Company") (TSXV: COS) is pleased to announce that all six nominees listed in its management information circular dated June 26, 2024 were elected as directors at the Company's annual meeting held today in Montreal with a vote of more than 99% of the votes cast at the meeting. Coniagas' Board of Directors now consists of Jessie Acton, Daniel Barrette, Aurelian Basa, Frank J. Basa, Ronald Goguen, Sr. and Heidi Gutte.

At the meeting, shareholders also approved a resolution confirming an amendment to Coniagas' by-laws pertaining to quorum for shareholders' meetings and reappointed McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Coniagas' auditor.

About Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining company, focused on nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group metals in Québec. The Company's strategy aims to generate shareholder value by developing its mineral assets and constructing an advanced processing plant, positioning Coniagas as a potential key supplier for the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

Graal Project: Strategic Resource Development

The 100%-owned Graal project near Saguenay, Quebec, has shown significant potential through extensive geophysical surveys and shallow drilling. It has identified high-grade nickel and copper mineralization, with showings of cobalt, platinum, and palladium, along a 6 km strike length at shallow depths potentially suitable for open-pit mining. Upcoming activities include further drilling, metallurgical testing, and consultations with First Nations, culminating in a NI 43-101 resource report. The NI 43-101 Technical Report Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada, dated January 17, 2024, provides detailed project information.

Long-Term Vision and Commercialization Strategy

Coniagas leverages proprietary technologies like the Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process for the extraction and production of cleaner, low-carbon, battery-grade materials. This innovative process eliminates the need for traditional smelting, significantly reducing the environmental footprint. Combined with strategic projects such as Graal and CAM/pCAM production initiatives, Coniagas is positioning itself as a potential player in the future of the EV industry. For more information, visit the Company's website.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas" or the "Company") which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address the private placement referred to above, resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. No assurance can be given that any of the foregoing will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information in this news release or other communications unless required by law.

