/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) - Halts/Resumptions/

20:08 Uhr  |  CNW

In the news release, Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trading Halt - NNX, issued 13-Aug-2024 by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) - Halts/Resumptions over CNW, we are advised by the company that the halt reason should be "Pending Clarification of Company Affairs" and not "Dissemination" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trading Halt - NNX

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by CIRO

Company: Nickel North Exploration Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: NNX

All Issues: No

Reason: Pending Clarification of Company Affairs

Halt Time (ET): 1:37 PM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) - Halts/Resumptions



Contact
For further information about CIRO's trading halt policy, please see Trading Halts & Timely Disclosure at www.iiroc.ca under the Markets tab. Please note that CIRO staff cannot provide any information about a specific halt beyond what is contained in this halt notice. For general information about CIRO, contact CIRO's Complaints & Inquiries team by submitting a Secure Form located on our contact page at www.iiroc.ca or dialing 1-877-442-4322 (Option 1). For company-related enquiries, please contact the company directly.
Nickel North Exploration Corp.

Nickel North Exploration Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
?
CA65389P1080
www.nickelnorthexploration.com
