/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) - Halts/Resumptions/

In the news release, Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trading Halt - NNX, issued 13-Aug-2024 by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) - Halts/Resumptions over CNW, we are advised by the company that the halt reason should be "Pending Clarification of Company Affairs" and not "Dissemination" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by CIRO

Company: Nickel North Exploration Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: NNX

All Issues: No

Reason: Pending Clarification of Company Affairs

Halt Time (ET): 1:37 PM

