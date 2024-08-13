/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) - Halts/Resumptions/

In the news release, Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trading Halt - NNX, issued 13-Aug-2024 by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) - Halts/Resumptions over CNW, we are advised by the company that the halt reason should be "Pending Clarification of Company Affairs" and not "Dissemination" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trading Halt - NNX
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by CIRO
CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) - Halts/Resumptions
