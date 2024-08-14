TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, Aug. 13, 2024 -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2431
ADRABBIT LIMITED ("RABI.H")
[formerly ADRABBIT LIMITED ("RABI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, August 15, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.
As of August 15, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from RABI to RABI.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated May 7, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
24/08/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2432
ARCPOINT INC. ("ARC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,004,175
|
Offering:
|
13,389,000 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.075 per Listed Share
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) 670,900 1,013,900
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.075 for
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated July 5, 2024 and July 31, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2433
ARCPOINT INC. ("ARC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
5,000,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 31, 2024
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 31, 2026
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.16
On December 16, 2021, Arcpoint Group LLC issued 10,000 warrants (the "Pre-RTO Warrants") to Arcpoint Group LLC security holders. Following the completion of the Company's reverse takeover transaction on October 21, 2022, the Pre-RTO Warrants were exchanged for 5,000,000 warrants of the Company. For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 31, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2434
ARHT MEDIA INC. ("ART")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,929,793 shares to settle outstanding debt for $$175,787.35.
Number of Creditors: 35 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2435
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. ("ALV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (the "Company") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated August 7, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 2,953,044 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of August 13, 2024 to August 12, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Research Capital Corporation on behalf of the Company.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 12, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2436
Aurion Resources Ltd. ("AU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered; Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$9,036,481
|
Offering:
|
16,429,965 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.55 per Listed Share
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Red Cloud Securities Inc. N/A 447,780
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. N/A 142,475
|
Haywood Securities Inc. N/A 142,475
|
Ventum Financial Corp. N/A 81,415
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.55 for
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated July 16, 2024, July 24, 2024 and
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2437
COPAUR MINERALS INC. ("CPAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an agreement dated August 8, 2024, (the "Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Seller"), whereby the Company has acquired 18.74% interest in Kinsley Mountain Gold Project (the "Kinsley Project") in Nevada. After this transaction, the Company will own 100% of the Kinsley Project.
By way of consideration, the Company paid $475,000 in cash to the Seller and issued 1,000,000 shares to the Seller at a deemed price of $0.135 per share.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 8, 2024, and August 12, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2438
LION ONE METALS LIMITED ("LIO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement -Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on July 18, 2024, and July 19, 2024:
|
Financing Type
|
: Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds
|
: $11,649,590.24
|
Offering
|
: 31,485,379 units and 31,485,379 warrants
|
Offering Price
|
: $ 0.37 per unit
|
Warrant Exercise Terms
|
: $ 0.50 per Listed Share for a 3-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
● Finder Fee(Aggregate) N/a 220,200
|
● Agents
|
Commission Terms
|
: Each non-transferable compensation warrant is exercisable for one common share at
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 26, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2439
MIMEDIA HOLDINGS INC. ("MIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 837,838 Subordinate Voting Shares to settle outstanding debt for $310,000.
Number of Creditors: 81 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party /
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
9
|
$71,850
|
$0.37
|
194,189
The Company issued a news release regarding the share issuance on July 19, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2440
Nickel North Exploration Corp. ("NNX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:37 a.m. PST, August 13, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending Clarification of Company Affairs; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2441
SCALING CAPITAL 1 CORP. ("SKAL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:21 a.m. PST, August 13, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2442
XCYTE DIGITAL CORP. ("XCYT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Exchange and Joint Venture Agreement dated June 13, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between the Company, the Company's subsidiary and MCon Live Inc. (the "Seller"), pursuant to which, among other things, the Company's subsidiary acquired 5% of the common stock of the Seller (the "Seller Shares") and 100% of the Seller's online business (the "Transaction").
As consideration for the Transaction, the Company issued the Seller 50 multiple voting shares in the capital of the Company each of which is convertible into 10,000 subordinate voting shares in the capital of the Company (each, an "SV Share"), subject to adjustment in certain circumstances, for a total of up to 500,000 SV Shares, in exchange for the Seller's Shares and certain intangible assets related to Seller's online business. Following the closing of the Transaction, the Seller will receive 25% of the revenue generated by the online business acquired by the Company, after deducting all third-party expenses, sales commissions and other direct costs.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 13, 2024 and June 24, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2443
XCYTE DIGITAL CORP. ("XCYT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement dated May 1, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and Webinar.net Incorporated (the "Seller"), whereby the Company acquired substantially all of the assets of the Seller, which is in the business of (1) developing and aggregating events technology software to facilitate event registration services and personalized live engagement event app services, (2) providing web-based registration platforms for collection of registrant information and management of pre-event activity and communication, and (3) related services (the "Assets").
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Assets in exchange for 1) 400 Multiple Voting Shares (each an "MV Share", each of which is convertible into ten thousand 10,000 Subordinate Voting Shares in the capital of the Company, each, an "SV Share"), 2) Contingent Value Rights (CVR) of up to an additional 550 MV Shares, based attaining certain revenue and EBITDA milestones within four years of the acquisition closing, 3) 200,000 common share purchase warrants, each of which will be exercisable into one SV Share at an exercise price of C$0.25 per SV Share for five years after the closing of the acquisition, 4) assumption of US$1,413,000 in debt, carrying interest rate at 11.5% per annum and maturing in 18 months following closing of the acquisition.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 1, 2024 and July 10, 2024.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANIES:
BULLETIN V2024-2444
Inca One Gold Corp. ("INCA.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses, Remain Suspended; Correction
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2024
NEX Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 8, 2024, the following information is corrected.
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses, Remain Suspended
All other information remains unchanged.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2445
VERISANTE TECHNOLOGY, INC. ("VER.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at 8:11 a.m. PST, August 13, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
