TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Aug. 13, 2024 -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2431

ADRABBIT LIMITED ("RABI.H")

[formerly ADRABBIT LIMITED ("RABI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, August 15, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of August 15, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from RABI to RABI.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated May 7, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

24/08/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2432

ARCPOINT INC. ("ARC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,004,175 Offering: 13,389,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.075 per Listed Share



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 670,900 1,013,900





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.075 for

a two-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated July 5, 2024 and July 31, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2433

ARCPOINT INC. ("ARC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,000,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2026 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.16

On December 16, 2021, Arcpoint Group LLC issued 10,000 warrants (the "Pre-RTO Warrants") to Arcpoint Group LLC security holders. Following the completion of the Company's reverse takeover transaction on October 21, 2022, the Pre-RTO Warrants were exchanged for 5,000,000 warrants of the Company. For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 31, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2434

ARHT MEDIA INC. ("ART")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,929,793 shares to settle outstanding debt for $$175,787.35.

Number of Creditors: 35 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

BULLETIN V2024-2435

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. ("ALV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (the "Company") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated August 7, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 2,953,044 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of August 13, 2024 to August 12, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Research Capital Corporation on behalf of the Company.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 12, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2436

Aurion Resources Ltd. ("AU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered; Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $9,036,481 Offering: 16,429,965 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.55 per Listed Share



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Red Cloud Securities Inc. N/A 447,780

Canaccord Genuity Corp. N/A 142,475

Haywood Securities Inc. N/A 142,475

Ventum Financial Corp. N/A 81,415





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.55 for

a two-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated July 16, 2024, July 24, 2024 and

August 7, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2437

COPAUR MINERALS INC. ("CPAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an agreement dated August 8, 2024, (the "Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Seller"), whereby the Company has acquired 18.74% interest in Kinsley Mountain Gold Project (the "Kinsley Project") in Nevada. After this transaction, the Company will own 100% of the Kinsley Project.

By way of consideration, the Company paid $475,000 in cash to the Seller and issued 1,000,000 shares to the Seller at a deemed price of $0.135 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 8, 2024, and August 12, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2438

LION ONE METALS LIMITED ("LIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement -Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on July 18, 2024, and July 19, 2024:

Financing Type : Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds : $11,649,590.24



Offering : 31,485,379 units and 31,485,379 warrants



Offering Price : $ 0.37 per unit



Warrant Exercise Terms : $ 0.50 per Listed Share for a 3-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





● Finder Fee(Aggregate) N/a 220,200





● Agents

Eight Capital Corp. N/a 1,580,571

Canaccord Genuity Corp N/a 196,120





Commission Terms : Each non-transferable compensation warrant is exercisable for one common share at

a price of $0.37 cents for a period of 24 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 26, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-2439

MIMEDIA HOLDINGS INC. ("MIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 837,838 Subordinate Voting Shares to settle outstanding debt for $310,000.

Number of Creditors: 81 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: 9 $71,850 $0.37 194,189

The Company issued a news release regarding the share issuance on July 19, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2440

Nickel North Exploration Corp. ("NNX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:37 a.m. PST, August 13, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending Clarification of Company Affairs; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-2441

SCALING CAPITAL 1 CORP. ("SKAL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:21 a.m. PST, August 13, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-2442

XCYTE DIGITAL CORP. ("XCYT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Exchange and Joint Venture Agreement dated June 13, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between the Company, the Company's subsidiary and MCon Live Inc. (the "Seller"), pursuant to which, among other things, the Company's subsidiary acquired 5% of the common stock of the Seller (the "Seller Shares") and 100% of the Seller's online business (the "Transaction").

As consideration for the Transaction, the Company issued the Seller 50 multiple voting shares in the capital of the Company each of which is convertible into 10,000 subordinate voting shares in the capital of the Company (each, an "SV Share"), subject to adjustment in certain circumstances, for a total of up to 500,000 SV Shares, in exchange for the Seller's Shares and certain intangible assets related to Seller's online business. Following the closing of the Transaction, the Seller will receive 25% of the revenue generated by the online business acquired by the Company, after deducting all third-party expenses, sales commissions and other direct costs.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 13, 2024 and June 24, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2443

XCYTE DIGITAL CORP. ("XCYT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement dated May 1, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and Webinar.net Incorporated (the "Seller"), whereby the Company acquired substantially all of the assets of the Seller, which is in the business of (1) developing and aggregating events technology software to facilitate event registration services and personalized live engagement event app services, (2) providing web-based registration platforms for collection of registrant information and management of pre-event activity and communication, and (3) related services (the "Assets").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Assets in exchange for 1) 400 Multiple Voting Shares (each an "MV Share", each of which is convertible into ten thousand 10,000 Subordinate Voting Shares in the capital of the Company, each, an "SV Share"), 2) Contingent Value Rights (CVR) of up to an additional 550 MV Shares, based attaining certain revenue and EBITDA milestones within four years of the acquisition closing, 3) 200,000 common share purchase warrants, each of which will be exercisable into one SV Share at an exercise price of C$0.25 per SV Share for five years after the closing of the acquisition, 4) assumption of US$1,413,000 in debt, carrying interest rate at 11.5% per annum and maturing in 18 months following closing of the acquisition.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 1, 2024 and July 10, 2024.

NEX COMPANIES:

BULLETIN V2024-2444

Inca One Gold Corp. ("INCA.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses, Remain Suspended; Correction

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2024

NEX Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 8, 2024, the following information is corrected.

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses, Remain Suspended

All other information remains unchanged.

BULLETIN V2024-2445

VERISANTE TECHNOLOGY, INC. ("VER.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at 8:11 a.m. PST, August 13, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange