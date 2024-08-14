Amex Expands High Grade Zone Near Surface - Drills 2.22 g/t Au over 34.75 m, including 53.16 g/t Au over 1.00 m

Montreal, August 14, 2024 - Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results that have successfully expanded the near surface mineralization of the High-Grade Zone ("HGZ"), on the company's flagship Perron Project in the northwestern Abitibi region of Quebec. The results released today are from holes that were drilled in close proximity to the diabase dike that runs down the central portion of the HGZ in an area that lacked information, highlighting the growth potential that exists across the Perron project. Importantly, today's results will not make it into the Company's resource estimate, which remains on track for Q3. See Figure 1 for a plan view of the geology of the Perron Project, Figure 2 for a plan view of the geology of the Eastern Gold Zone, Figure 3 for a longitudinal section of the High-Grade Zone, Figure 4 for images of gold mineralization and Table 1 for assay results and Table 2 for drillhole coordinates.

Highlights include:

High-Grade Zone

PE-24-788 returned 34.75 m of 2.22 g/t Au including 1.00 m of 53.16 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~145 m

PE-24-791 returned 10.15 m of 1.47 g/t Au including 0.75 m of 10.49 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~260 m

Jacques Trottier, PhD, Executive Chairman of Amex Exploration commented, "Drill hole PE-24-788 was placed in an area of the High-Grade Zone that was previously thought to only contain lower-grade mineralization (metal factor 1-10). With a metal factor of 77.15 (true thickness metal factor 48.02), this hole has defined some important mineralization outside of the previously known and delineated main HGZ core."

Aaron Stone, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration of Amex Exploration continued, "The High-Grade Zone is continuing to show that it can hold impressive mineralization even outside of its main extremely rich high-grade core. We will continue to add more holes in this area on both sides of the diabase dike to see if a secondary plunge of higher-grade mineralization can be exploited."

Figure 1: Geological map of the Perron Project, showing each of the significant mineralized zones identified to date.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/219813_ea1126342487cb98_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Geological map of the Eastern Gold Zone, showing each of the significant gold mineralized zones, including the High-Grade Zone, and the locations of today's released drill holes. HGZ mineralization is represented by gold bearing quartz-carbonate-sulfide veins with visible gold hosted in the Beaupré aphanitic rhyolite.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/219813_ea1126342487cb98_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Longitudinal section of the High-Grade Zone looking to the south, showing contoured metal factor (Au g/t * estimated true thickness) and the locations of today's released drill holes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/219813_ea1126342487cb98_004full.jpg

Figure 4: Photos of visible gold from todays released drill holes, including PE-24-788 and PE-24-791. High-grade mineralization is represented by gold bearing quartz-carbonate-sulfide veins with visible gold hosted in the Beaupré aphanitic rhyolite, in contact with a mafic dike. Abbreviation: VG - Visible Gold.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/219813_ea1126342487cb98_005full.jpg

Table 1: Assay results from the eastern and western High-Grade Zone at the Perron Project.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core length (m) True thickness (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Metal

Factor*

(MF) Vertical Depth (m) Zone PE-24-788 170.75 205.50 34.75 21.68 2.22 0.25 48.02 ~145 to 170 Western HGZ including 170.75 171.30 0.55 0.34 1.02 0.60 0.35 including 194.20 196.00 1.80 1.13 1.42 0.20 1.60 including 200.70 202.20 1.50 0.95 4.10 0.30 3.90 including 203.00 204.00 1.00 0.63 10.46 0.50 6.59 including 204.00 205.00 1.00 0.63 53.16 3.80 33.49 including 205.00 205.50 0.50 0.32 4.07 0.50 1.30 PE-24-791 307.25 317.4 10.15 5.68 1.472 0.17 8.36 ~260 to 270 Eastern HGZ including 310.50 311.30 0.80 0.45 3.29 0.60 1.48 including 314.45 315.20 0.75 0.42 10.49 0.30 4.41 PE-24-792 354.80 355.40 0.60 0.32 1.01 0.10 0.32 ~310 Eastern HGZ *Metal Factor is defined as gold grade multiplied by true thickness

Table 2: Drill hole coordinates for today's results.

Hole ID Azimuth (°) Dip (°) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) PE-24-788 165 -58 0 230 230 614627 5430857 341 PE-24-791 148 -59 0 364 364 614634 5430910 343 PE-24-792 152 -64 0 390 390 614634 5430911 343

Qualified Person and QA&QC

Jérôme Augustin P.Geo. Ph.D., (OGQ 2134), an independent "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (the "Qualified Person"), has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Jérôme Augustin. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration. The quality assurance and quality control protocols include insertion of blank or standard samples every 10 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by Laboratoire Expert during the analytical process.

For all analyses targeting gold mineralization, gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption. Values over 3 ppm Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with finish by gravimetry by Laboratoire Expert Inc, Rouyn-Noranda. Samples containing visible gold mineralization are analyzed by metallic sieve. For additional quality assurance and quality control, all samples were crushed to 90% less than 2 mm prior to pulverization, in order to homogenize samples which may contain coarse gold.

Exploration results that include drill results on wide spacings may not be indicative of the occurrence of a mineral deposit, as such results do not provide assurance that further work will establish sufficient grade, continuity, metallurgical characteristics and economic potential to be classed as a category of mineral resource. The potential quantities and grades of drilling targets disclosed in this news release are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the targets being delineated as mineral resources.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant gold discoveries on its 100% owned high-grade Perron Gold Project located ~110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. The project is well-serviced by existing infrastructure, on a year-round road, 10 minutes from an airport and just outside the town of Normétal (~8 km). In addition, the project is in close proximity to a number of major gold producers' milling operations. The project host both bulk tonnage and a high-grade gold style mineralization. Since January 2019, Amex has intersected significant gold mineralization in multiple gold zones and discovered copper-rich VMS zones.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the HGZ and Denise Zone, the expected positive exploration results, the extension of the mineralized zones, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219813