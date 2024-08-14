Torr Metals Welcomes a Distinguished Industry Leader to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, Aug. 14, 2024 - via IBN - Torr Metals Inc. ("Torr" or the "Company") (TSX-V: TMET.V) proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Gordon Maxwell, P.Geo, as a new member of the Board of Directors.

Gordon is a highly distinguished B.Sc. Hon. geologist from the University of Manitoba with nearly four decades of experience across the global mining sector, holding significant leadership roles including exploration manager at Noranda Exploration and Xstrata; while most recently acting as exploration and business development manager at Glencore. His contributions to the Canadian mining industry have earned him prestigious industry accolades, including the David Barr Award from AME (Association for Mineral Exploration) BC for Health and Safety in 2012 and the PDAC (Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada) Skookum Jim Award recognizing his exceptional contributions to the mining industry as a member of the indigenous community in 2019.

In addition to serving on the board of PDAC Gordon also sits on the Health and Safety, Geoscience and Innovation, and Aboriginal Affairs Committees. He also advises the Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Mining & Exploration; dedicated to encouraging and supporting research, education, and outreach activities regarding the nature and impacts of mineral resource exploration and extraction.

Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Gordon to Torr Metals. With his wealth of knowledge in the regions and mineralizing systems central to our projects, alongside a distinguished career at industry giants like Noranda, Xstrata, and Glencore, Gordon brings a level of unparalleled expertise that will significantly enhance our exploration efforts. His deep understanding of these geological settings, paired with his commitment to health, safety, and sustainable mining practices, will be instrumental as we advance our projects. Gordon's recognized contributions to the Canadian mining industry, particularly his work with Indigenous communities, align perfectly with our values and our vision for the future of the Company."

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to Mr. Maxwell, entitling the purchase of 200,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a per share exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 5 years, pursuant to applicable legislation and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is dedicated to advancing its 100% owned, district-scale copper-gold porphyry and orogenic gold projects in highly accessible mining regions of Canada. Each project benefits from excellent existing infrastructure, year-round drilling potential, and low-cost development opportunities. The approximately 240 km² Kolos Copper-Gold Project is located in the prolific copper-producing Quesnel Terrane of south-central British Columbia, with direct access to Highway 5, and is situated 286 km northeast of Vancouver. The approximately 261 km² Filion Gold Project lies within an unexplored gold-bearing greenstone belt, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway 11, just 202 km from Timmins, northern Ontario. For more details, please visit the Company's website or view documents filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

