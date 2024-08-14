Hispania Resources Update on the Herrarias Property

Toronto, August 14, 2024 - Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or "the company"), a mineral exploration company focused on base metal properties in Spain, wishes to inform shareholders that it has submitted an Environmental Impact Study for its Herrarias permit. This was submitted by Hispania's team in Spain in consultation with Mining Authorities.

All documents and reports have been submitted to the Environmental Department in Badajoz and the parties responsible for drafting the final environmental impact resolution. Upon receipt of the resolution, it will be forwarded to the General Director of Mines in Merida for the renewal of the investigation permit. As part of this process, Hispania has discussed its three (3) year work program with the Mining Authorities. Norman Brewster, Chief Executive Officer of Hispania commented, "We are pleased to take this next step with the Herrarias permit. Given our past relationships with Mining Departments in Spain, we intend to closely work with these Departments in the jurisdictions where our properties are located. From my time at Iberian Minerals, I have always done this and believe it is a key to success in Spain. And we look forward to taking the next steps at this property with the teams in Badajoz, the local government in Puebla de la Reina, and at our properties in Castille y Leon"

About Hispania Resources Inc.

Hispania Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company focused on mining opportunities in Spain. Hispania is currently focused on developing 3 core assets across Spain, including the copper, zinc project Otero, the formerly producing tin project Lumbrales and the copper, zinc Puebla de la Reina project. The management of Hispania contains industry veterans who have more than 120 years of mineral exploration and production experience in multiple jurisdictions and have successfully managed multiple international mining companies. This includes in Spain, where some of the team was responsible for the founding and building of Iberian Minerals with the continued support of the local and regional governments, including the well-developed and sophisticated transportation and mining infrastructure.

