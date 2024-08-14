Dynasty Gold Completes Phase 1, Comprising 11 Holes for 2,198 Meters of Core Drilling at Thundercloud

Vancouver, August 14, 2024 - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") has completed Phase 1 of its 2024 Drill Program at its Thundercloud property in the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone belt, 47 kilometers southeast of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

Ivy Chong, the President and CEO, comments, "Dynasty completed Phase 1 of the 4,000 meters planned drilling, consisting of 11 holes for a total of 2,198 meters. The eight holes within the Pelham Zone all intersected intervals from 10+ to 70 meters of strong pyrite veinlets and disseminations similar to that associated with high-grade mineralization in the previous two years of grades up to 8.4 g/t gold over 73.5m including 151.7 g/t gold over 3.0m (Table 1 - previously reported results from DP-22-03, DP-23-04 and DP-23-06). We look forward to receiving the assay results from Phase 1 drilling within the next several weeks and will re-commence drilling in early September, once these results have been analyzed and an additional 10 or more drill holes sited."

"The Wabigoon First Nation community members joined our workforce in this drill program and we thank them for their contribution to make Phase 1 drilling a smooth run."

Eight of the eleven holes were located within the Pelham Zone and intersected encouraging looking pyrite mineralization at depths of as much as 100m below the limits of previous drilling, while also extending the potential extent of mineralization by an additional 50m to the northeast and southwest, typically localized with a 10 to 50m wide zone of more intense foliation or shearing. The mineralized intervals consist of several percent pyrite ± pyrrhotite as multiple veinlets associated with biotite - magnetite alteration with local sericite-carbonate overprinting.

Similar mineralization was intersected within the three holes drilled approximately 300m to the west under an area with multiple small historic exploration pits which were recognized last fall using LiDAR survey.

Table 1: Highlights of 2022/2023 drill results

Drill Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) DP-22-03 88.5 162.0 73.5 8.4 Including 118.5 121.5 3.0 151.7

DP-23-04 99.0 163.5 64.5 3.7 Including 112.5 115.5 3.0 31.6

DP-23-06 100.5 157.5 57.0 2.3

DP-23-12 175.5 214.5 39.0 0.73

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by E. Max Baker, Ph.D. (F.AusIMM), Technical Director of the company and a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario as outlined in a NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, dated September 27, 2021 that can be found on the Company and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. For more information, visit the Company website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

