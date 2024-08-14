VIDEO: Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd: Cobalt-Nickel Refinery, Connecting Mines with Electric Vehicles

Sydney, Australia - Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is leading the charge in the Electric Vehicle (EV) revolution with its planned Cobalt-Nickel Refinery, set to become Australia's first.Strategically located in the Kwinana Industrial Area, south of Perth (Western Australia), the Refinery aims to produce battery-grade sulphate compliant with the United States Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).By aligning with the growing demand for EVs and incentives offered by the IRA, Cobalt Blue is securing its position as a key player in the global battery supply chain.With our proven technology and strong market position, the Refinery is expected to generate stable margins throughout the highs and lows of the cobalt price cycle.To Watch the video, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/6524DW62





Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) has a strategic approach that positions us to be among the first wave of new entrants into the allied battery materials supply chain. We are committed to playing a leading role in securing a stable and sustainable future for critical minerals.





