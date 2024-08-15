Menü Artikel
Thor Explorations Ltd. Announces Appointment of Auditor

01:14 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, August 14, 2024 - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations", "Thor" or the "Company") announces the appointment of BDO (Canada) LLP ("BDO Canada") as its independent auditor for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. The Company has completed the onboarding process of BDO Canada LLP.

The Company's change in auditor follows a mandatory requirement of the resignation of BDO (UK) LLP, due solely to a British Columbia regulatory requirement for the Company to have a British Columbia registered auditor.

The appointment of BDO Canada as independent auditor for the following financial year will be subject to approval by the Company's shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting.

THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.
Segun Lawson
President & CEO

For further information please contact:

Thor Explorations Ltd
Email: info@thorexpl.com

Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio / Harry Rees
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Hannam & Partners (Broker)
Andrew Chubb / Matt Hasson / Jay Ashfield / Franck Nganou
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500

BlytheRay (Financial PR)
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren
Tel: +44 207 138 3203

Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR)
Charles Goodwin / Shivantha Thambirajah / Zara McKinlay
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor Explorations holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State, Nigeria and has a 70% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR
DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219999


Mineninfo

Thor Explorations Ltd.

Thor Explorations Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0YAQ9
CA8851491040
www.thorexpl.com
Minenprofile
