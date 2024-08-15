Golden Spike Resources Announces Partnership with Altitude Capital and ECM Capital for Market Advisory and Digital Marketing Services

Vancouver, August 15, 2024 - Golden Spike Resources Corp. (CSE: GLDS) (OTCQB: GSPRF) (FSE: L5Y) ("Golden Spike" or the "Company") is pleased to announce their engagement of Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. ("Altitude") working in conjunction with ECM Capital Advisors Inc. ("ECM"). Michael A. Wekerle is the Managing Partner of Altitude and Eugene C. McBurney is the Managing Partner of ECM to support the Company with market advisory services and an amplified digital marketing strategy. This strategic partnership aims to enhance Golden Spike's market presence and investor outreach as we advance our exploration and development programs.

Mr. McBurney, B.A., M.A., LL.B., LL.D., brings over 25 years of international investment banking experience, establishing him as a trusted advisor, especially in the global mining sector. McBurney has a notable history of leading landmark transactions in natural resources, demonstrating his capability to deliver strategic outcomes for his clients. Additionally, Gene has extensive investment banking experience throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, with a special emphasis on Colombia.

Mr. Wekerle has had a very successful career in capital markets. Early in his career he joined First Marathon and quickly rose up to become the head trader for the firm, where he was a key player in Roger's takeover of McLean Hunter in 1994. He then joined GMP (Griffiths McBurney and Partners) as Vice Chairman of trading, where he was involved with the 1997 initial public offering of Research in Motion (RIM). In 2012, he formed his own firm, Difference Capital where he invested in companies such as Thunderbird Films, Vision Critical, Appinions and HootSuite. Mr. Wekerle is well known for the 4 years he was an investor on the Canadian television show, Dragon's Den.

Golden Spike will be compensating Altitude with a market advisory fee of $10,000 per month for 12 months, totaling $120,000.

To further bolster our marketing efforts, a one-time fee of $100,000 will be charged for a comprehensive digital marketing campaign, utilizing both third-party and proprietary platforms.

In addition, Golden Spike Resources will grant Altitude 400,000 share purchase options at an exercise price of $0.20 per share. Based on the performance of the partnership, Golden Spike may award an additional 500,000 share purchase options, with the exercise price to be determined at a later date.

"We are excited to collaborate with Altitude as we continue to grow Golden Spike Resources. Their expertise in market advisory and digital marketing will be invaluable as we work to maximize shareholder value and expand our Company's reach," said Keith Anderson, President of Golden Spike Resources.

About Golden Spike

Golden Spike Resources Corp. (CSE:GLDS), (OTCQB: GSPRF), (FSE: L5Y) is a publicly traded resource exploration company focused on identifying and developing high-grade mineral assets in favorable jurisdictions. Our team is committed to sustainable and environmentally responsible exploration practices, working closely with local communities and stakeholders. The Company currently holds 100% interest in the 5,050-hectare Gregory River Property in Newfoundland, strategically centered over an approximate 11-kilometer-long stretch of the Gregory River VMS-belt, a north-northeast trending corridor of very prospective ground with potential to host Cyprus-type polymetallic VMS deposits. In addition, the Property hosts a cluster of historically explored, high-grade, copper ±gold vein structures.

