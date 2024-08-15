Ridgeline Minerals Receives Exploration Plan of Operations Permit at the Selena CRD Project, Nevada

Vancouver, August 15, 2024 - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce another significant permitting milestone for the Selena CRD project ("Selena") with the approval of its Exploration Plan of Operations ("PoO") permit. Upon posting of the required reclamation bond with the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM"), the permit will allow the Company to complete up to 200 acres of surface disturbance, including exploration drill roads and pads (Figure 1) for future exploration programs at Selena.

Plan of Operations Highlights



The PoO will allow for up to 200 acres of combined surface disturbance to be conducted within the PoO boundary (see green box - Figure 1)

The approved Phase 1 disturbance, as highlighted by white dots denoting drill pad locations (Figure 1) accounts for roughly 34.0 acres of total surface disturbance. Phase 1 was designed to systematically test the known mineralized CRD corridor between the Butte Valley Porphyry (Freeport-McMoRan) and Ridgeline's outcropping Chinchilla Oxide discovery High priority targets include the Skarn and Chinchilla Sulfide targets (Figure 1)





The Company will provide an annual work plan to the BLM where it will have the opportunity to revise the Phase 1 road and drill pad locations as needed to support future phases of exploration Additional disturbance requirements outside of the 34.0-acre Phase 1 footprint will require additional baseline surveys and reclamation bonding to support the permit



Michael Harp, Ridgeline's Vice President, Exploration commented, "The approval of our plan of operations is a significant permitting milestone for Selena, and we sincerely appreciate the support of the BLM and local permitting agencies who helped make this happen. The Chinchilla Sulfide and Skarn targets continue to be the Company's highest priority exploration targets with two 2022 scout drillholes at the Chinchilla Sulfide target intersecting robust CRD mineralization over 2 kilometers down-dip of the outcropping Chinchilla Oxide discovery. We can now begin planning the next phase of exploration at Selena, which will be aggressively explored at depth and along strike towards Freeport-McMoRan's Butte Valley Porphyry project adjacent to our western claim boundary."

Figure 1: Plan view map of the Selena project showing the Phase 1, Plan of Operations (green box) boundary and approved drill pads (white dots) within the existing mineralized footprint of the Chinchilla Oxide and Sulfide CRD discoveries

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/220012_5fc31849a401bb42_002full.jpg

Selena Project

Selena is located in White Pine County, Nevada, approximately 64 kilometers ("km") north of the town of Ely, NV. The Project shares a property boundary with the Butte Valley project, a US $33M earn-in agreement between Freeport-McMoRan and the underlying owner, Falcon Butte Minerals. The 100% owned project is comprised of 39 square km's of highly prospective exploration ground including Ridgeline's shallow-oxide Ag-Au ± Pb-Zn Chinchilla Oxide and deeper Chinchilla Sulfide discoveries. Subsequent drilling has continued to highlight the potential for high-grade CRD type mineralization (Ag-Au-Pb-Zn ±Cu-W) between Chinchilla Oxide and Freeport-McMoRan's Butte Valley Cu-Au-Ag-Zn porphyry located directly west of the property. (View the Selena VRIFY Deck Here)

The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of, and approved by Michael T. Harp, CPG, the Company's Vice President, Exploration. Mr. Harp is a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline Minerals is a discovery focused, precious and base metal explorer with a proven management team and a 192 km2 exploration portfolio across five projects in Nevada, USA. The Company retains a highly prospective and 100% owned exploration portfolio consisting of the Selena and Big Blue projects, as well as two earn-in exploration agreements with Nevada Gold Mines at the Swift and Black Ridge gold projects. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.ridgelineminerals.com.

On behalf of the Board

"Chad Peters"

President & CEO

Cautionary Note regarding Forward Looking Statements

