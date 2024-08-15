Besra Gold Announces: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Melbourne, August 15, 2024 - Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) (the Company) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Renee Minchin as the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

Renee Minchin is the founder and Principal of her own accounting practice, where she provides comprehensive accounting services across a diverse array of industries, including financial services, technology, hospitality and the resources sector.

Renee's academic credentials include a Bachelor of Business in both Accounting and Management from Monash University. She is a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA), an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia (GIA) and a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. Additionally, Renee is a registered BAS Agent with the Tax Practitioners Board and an ASIC Agent. Renee holds a Member in Practice status with CIMA.

This announcement was authorised for release by Kenny Lee (Executive Director).

Michael Higginson

Company Secretary

