Giga Metals  Voting Results

VANCOUVER, Aug. 15, 2024 - Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSX.V: GIGA, OTCQX: GIGGF, FSE: BRR2) is pleased to announce the voting results on matters considered at its annual general meeting held in Vancouver on August 14, 2024.
The nominees listed in the Company's management circular dated July 10, 2024 (the "Circular") being Lyle Davis, Mark Jarvis, Robert Morris and Martin Vydra were elected to the board of directors of the Company ("the Board") until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly appointed or elected.
In addition, at the Meeting, the shareholders approved:
The re-appointment of Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the Company's Stock Option Plan for 2024. Pursuant to the terms of the Plan, a maximum of 10% of the issued shares are issuable.
About Giga Metals
Giga Metals Corporation's core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Turnagain is held in Hard Creek Nickel, a subsidiary owned 85% by Giga Metals Corporation and 15% by Mitsubishi Corporation. The Pre-Feasibility Study was released in October 2023.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
"Mark Jarvis"
MARK JARVIS, Tel: 604 681 2300 GIGA METALS CORPORATION
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
