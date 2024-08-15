New Age Metals Announces Investor Relations Appointment

August 15th - New Age Metals Inc. (TSX.V: NAM; OTCQB: NMTLF; FSE: P7J.F) ("NAM" or the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into an Investor Relations Employment Agreement dated August 15, 2024 (the "Agreement") to appoint Mr. Farid Mammadov as its investor relations service provider.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will pay Mr. Mammadov a monthly fee of $5,600, will assist Mr. Mammadov with partial costs associated in obtaining certification up to a maximum of $5,775 plus applicable GST and, subject to completion of a 90 day probationary period, will grant Mr. Mammadov stock options in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and Exchange policies. The term of this Agreement shall be for 12 months and will commence on the date that the Company receives Exchange approval of the Agreement. The Agreement may be extended or amended in writing by mutual agreement of the Parties. Mr. Mammadov has been an employee of the Company since December 2022 and currently holds 31,673 common shares and 200,000 stock options of the Company. The Agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About NAM

New Age Metals is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery, exploration, and development of green metal projects in North America. The Company has two divisions: a Platinum Group Element division and a Lithium/Rare Element division.

The PGE Division includes the 100% owned, multi-million-ounce, district-scale River Valley Project, one of North America's largest undeveloped Platinum Group Element Projects, situated 100 km by road east of Sudbury, Ontario. In addition to River Valley, NAM owns 100% of the Genesis PGE-Cu-Ni Project in Alaska and plans to complete a surface mapping and sampling program in 2023.

The Company's Lithium Division is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Winnipeg River Pegmatite Field, where the Company is exploring for hard rock lithium and various rare elements such as tantalum, rubidium, and cesium. In conjunction with its Farm-in/Joint Venture agreement with Mineral Resources Ltd. ("MinRes") is pleased to announce that summer field work has commenced on the Company's Winnipeg River-Cat Lake Lithium Projects of Southeast Manitoba. This work is in conjunction with a research project being carried out across the properties in partnership with the University of New Brunswick, University of British Columbia, and supported by the Manitoba Geological Survey. A budget from June 2024 to April 2025 of ~$450,000 has been approved by Mineral Resources Ltd (MRL, ASX: MIN), a top global lithium producer to explore and develop the Company's lithium project portfolio in Southern Manitoba. Our philosophy is to be a project generator with the objective of optioning our projects with major and junior mining companies through to production.

The Company is actively seeking an option/joint venture partner for our newly acquired Northman and South Bay Lithium Projects in northern Manitoba, and its road-accessible Genesis PGE-Cu-Ni Project in Alaska.

Investors are invited to visit the New Age Metals website at www.newagemetals.com where they can review the company and its corporate activities. Any questions or comments can be directed to info@newagemetals.com or Harry Barr at Hbarr@newagemetals.com or Farid Mammadov at faridm@newagemetals.com or call 613 659 2773.

CEO Interview Video

Agoracom released a corporate overview on the Company which can be accessed by clicking the following link.

Opt-in List

If you have not done so already, we encourage you to sign up on our website (www.newagemetals.com) to receive our updated news.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Harry Barr"

Harry G. Barr

Chairman and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results and are based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements include statements in which the Company uses words such as "continue", "efforts", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "confident", "intend", "strategy", "plan", "will", "estimate", "project", "goal", "target", "prospects", "optimistic" or similar expressions. These statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors, including, among others, the Company's ability and continuation of efforts to timely and completely make available adequate current public information, additional or different regulatory and legal requirements and restrictions that may be imposed, and other factors as may be discussed in the documents filed by the Company on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), including the most recent reports that identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to review or confirm analysts' expectations or estimates or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.