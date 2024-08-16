Andean Precious Metals Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, August 15, 2024 - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

A total of 132,185,426 common shares, representing 88.37% of the Company's total issued and outstanding shares, were voted at the Meeting. The majority of shareholders voted in favor of the management resolutions presented, including:

The number of directors of the Company was fixed at seven (7) The members elected to the Company's Board of Directors for the ensuing year are as follows: Grant Angwin

Yohan Bouchard

Felipe Canales

Peter Gundy

Alberto Morales

Ramiro Villarreal

Michele Ashby KPMG LLP was re-approved as auditors for the Company for the ensuing year

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on expanding into top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolomé processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Soledad Mountain mine in Kern County, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving our ambition to be a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/220153