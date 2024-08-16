F3 Uranium and F4 Uranium Announce Completion of Arrangement

Kelowna, August 16, 2024 - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3") and F4 Uranium Corp. ("F4") are pleased to announce that they have completed the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement"), effective as at 12:01 a.m. (Vancouver time) on August 15, 2024 (the "Effective Date"). F3 obtained a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia dated August 13, 2024 approving the Arrangement. The Arrangement was previously approved by shareholders of F3 at a special meeting on August 8, 2024.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, the holders of common shares of F3 were entitled to receive at the Effective Date, in exchange for each common share of F3 held at the close of business the day before the Effective Date (i) one new common share of F3; and (ii) one-tenth of a F4 share. All outstanding options, warrants and restricted share units of F3 were adjusted in accordance with the terms of the plan of arrangement as set forth in greater detail in F3's management information circular dated June 28, 2024.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 is a uranium exploration company advancing its newly discovered high-grade JR Zone and exploring for additional mineralized zones on its 100%-owned Patterson Lake North (PLN) Project in the southwest Athabasca Basin. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the project, and the new JR Zone discovery is located ~25km northwest of Fission Uranium's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade uranium deposits. This area is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. The PLN project is comprised of the PLN, Minto and Broach properties. The Broach property incorporates the PW property which F3 obtained from CanAlaska as the result of a property swap.

About F4 Uranium Corp.:

F4 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium discoveries. F4 Uranium currently has 17 projects in the Athabasca Basin, several of which are near large uranium discoveries including Triple R, Arrow and Hurricane. F4 has entered into option agreements on several of the properties which call for the incoming parties to make cash payments and issue shares to F4 as well as to incur exploration expenditures on the properties in which they have been granted the option to earn an interest.

