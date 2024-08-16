Ivanhoe Mines Reports Fatality at the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex

Kolwezi, August 16, 2024 - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) regrets to report that a fatal accident occurred at the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The accident occurred underground at the Kansoko mine when Mr. Bruno Akake Mutombo, a Kamoa Copper drill rig operator, was struck by a fall of ground. Mr. Mutombo was stabilized by the emergency response team and evacuated to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Management has commenced a comprehensive review of the incident. Kamoa Copper is working with the DRC authorities to facilitate their investigation of the accident. The company is committed to enhancing all safety protocols at its operations.

On behalf of the Kamoa Copper Joint Venture, Ivanhoe Mines extends its deepest condolences to the grieving family, friends, and colleagues of Mr. Mutombo who have been impacted by this tragic accident.

Mining activities at Kansoko were temporarily suspended to conduct a full investigation and have since restarted after the company secured the area of the incident.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa; the expansion of the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC, the construction of the tier-one Platreef palladium-nickel-platinum-rhodium-copper-gold project in South Africa; and the restart of production at the ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC.

Ivanhoe Mines also is exploring across circa 1,808 km2 of highly prospective, 60-100% owned exploration licences in the Western Forelands, located adjacent to the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC. Ivanhoe is exploring for new sedimentary copper discoveries, as well as expanding and further defining its high-grade Makoko, Kiala, and Kitoko copper discoveries as the company's next major development projects.

