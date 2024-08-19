Great Bear Project delivers further outstanding Copper, Gold & Silver assays

Latest assays include 42.2% Cu, 17.4/t Au and 716g/t Ag

High-grade precious and base metal occurrences continue to grow

PERTH, Aug. 18, 2024 - White Cliff Minerals Ltd. ("the Company") is delighted to announce a further batch of assay results from rock chip samples taken during the maiden field program at the Great Bear Project ("Great Bear" or "the Project"), Northern Canada. Results confirm widespread high-grade precious and base metal mineralisation associated with multiple IOCG and epithermal systems.

Latest assay results continue to demonstrate the significant potential of the wider Great Bear area

High grade precious and base metals assay results from an additional four project areas at Great Bear reinforce the potential for multiple occurrences of metal accumulation within this underexplored district

These results confirm an additional three IOCG mineralised structures, evidenced by high grade Copper, Gold and Silver assays

At Coyote, just 5km east of the Phoenix district (Glacier, Cleaver & Rust), an outcropping zone of intense epithermal alteration and veining (440 x 195m) has been discovered on the northeastern rim of the Sparkplug collapsed caldera ring feature, results include: 17.4g/t Au, 1.47% Cu, 29.6g/t Ag, (F005673) 16.95g/t Au, 10.55% Cu, 45.3g/t Ag, (F005669) 15.1g/t Au, 0.18% Cu, 4.2g/t Ag, (F005684) 14.35g/t Au, 1.75% Cu, 32.5g/t Ag, (F005683) 8.91g/t Au, 1.47% Cu, 62.5g/t Ag, (F005682) 1.35g/t Au, 12.10% Cu, 20.3g/t Ag, (F005670)

At Cougar, an area of intense outcropping IOCG alteration has been identified 3.4km SE of Viper, along the regional scale Contact Lake structural zone. Widespread, pervasive, hematite and goethite alteration can be seen over an area of 1500m N/S and 1100m E/W. A single grab sample result returned 13.5% Cu, 1.14g/t Au, 97.4g/t Ag (F005648). Further sampling of this area was not possible due to weather and time constraints.

At Viper, initial sampling and mapping has identified an IOCG style phyllic alteration zone that is adjacent to the historical K2 occurrence. High-grade silver was identified over a 75m N/S strike: 102g/t Ag, 0.137g/t Au, (F005910) 13.5g/t Ag, 0.44% Cu, (F005914)

At Payback, 13km south of Phoenix, assays from four massive sulphide rock chip samples returned: 42.20% Cu, 716g/t Ag, (F005604) 30.20% Cu, 153g/t Ag, (F005602) 10.3% Cu, 116g/t Ag, 2.04g/t Au, (F005601) 9.55% Cu, 80g/t Ag, (F005603)

Remaining assay results from the balance of the Great Bear field campaign expected over the coming weeks

"These results are further examples of the type of exceptional results we are now seeing from the Great Bear Project. As the exploration programme expanded outwards from the central airstrip "camp zone", the scale of the opportunity we have before us can now be seen. Consistent & numerous high-grade Copper, Gold and Silver occurrences continue to demonstrate immense potential within the broader Great Bear region.

To have such consistently high grade copper and precious metal results, along significantly expanding strike lengths within such a small percentage of the overall area (less than 15 km N/S and 5 km E/W) is truly exciting. We now fully understand for the first time the significance of historical statements regarding Great Bear from the Canadian Mines Department that this area is the most prospective area in Canada to host multiple large IOCG style deposits. Work will now focus on correlating results from the aerial MT survey with known outcropping structures and sample sites to facilitate planning for the second phase of work at Great Bear. Dozens more highly prospective targets identified are still to be sampled due to the significant size of the Company's 2900sq km's licence area.

I look forward to continued similar results from the rest of the project areas in coming weeks as well as the highly anticipated results from the Rae Copper, Silver and Gold Project"

Troy Whittaker - Managing Director

This announcement has been approved by the Board of White Cliff Minerals Limited.

