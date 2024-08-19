Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

05:21 Uhr  |  DGAP

Classification of Sphene Capital GmbH to Almonty Industries Inc.

Company Name: Almonty Industries Inc.
ISIN: CA0203981034
Reason for the research: Update Report
Recommendation: Buy
from: 19.08.2024
Target price: CAD 2.31 (previously CAD 2.13)
Target price on sight of: 36 months
Last rating change: -
Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

H1/2024 above estimates - increasing price target to CAD 2.31

On the backdrop of higher production and increased tungsten recovery rates at the Panasqueira Mine, H1/2024 profits from mining operations were significantly above our estimates and last year's level. With the world's longest producing mine (Panasqueira) and the world's largest tungsten deposit (Sangdong) under construction, Almonty is - in our view - very close to becoming one the most important global suppliers of conflict-free tungsten material. We continue to value the shares of Almonty Industries using a two-stage Discounted Cashflow entity model of Almonty's current and future producing assets (Sangdong, Panasqueira, and Los Santos,) to which we have added the discounted value of the development project (Valtreixal). We calculate a target price of CAD 2.31 per share. With an expected share price performance of 203.4%, we confirm our Buy rating for the shares of Almonty Industries.

Tungsten is classified as a critical raw material by the European Union, the United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Australia and other countries - and additionally as a strategic raw material by the EU - due to its high technological importance and unstable supply. Decarbonization and digitalization are causing a change in demand for raw materials, moving away from fossil and towards mineral raw materials, some of which are expected to see significant demand increases. In addition, as geopolitical tensions continue to rise, demand for advanced defense technologies is likely to increase, driving demand for tungsten armour, which is less regulated than depleted uranium and considered "exportable" by the US government.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30533.pdf

Contact for questions:
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (152) 31764553
peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Almonty Industries Inc.

Almonty Industries Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1JSSD
CA0203981034
www.almonty.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap