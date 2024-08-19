Collective Mining Significantly Expands Apollo Northwards by Connecting Mineralization with Olympus into One Large System with Results

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2024 - Collective Mining Ltd. (NYSE: CNL) (TSX: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for eight diamond drill holes and as a result of certain holes, the Olympus and Apollo systems are now connected into one large system (now collectively known as "Apollo"). Apollo is part of the Company's Guayabales Project located in Caldas, Colombia. The Company presently has five drill rigs operating at the Guayabales Project and has completed more than 50% of its fully funded 40,000-meter program for 2024.

Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman commented: "Confirming that Olympus and Apollo are in fact one much larger combined system (Apollo) is pleasing and opens the door for expanded future exciting scenarios in terms of mineral endowment growth and development opportunities. We have two rigs focused on Apollo presently and will now look to expand the system northwards past its known limits while continuing to focus on defining and growing higher grade subzones within the existing block model. I remain steadfastly confident that aggressive exploration efforts at the Guayabales Project will evolve into a large-scale precious metal rich camp that will scale both in terms of future metal endowment and production profile."

Highlights (see Table 1 and Figures 1-4)

Drill holes PZC-3, mother hole APC98-D and its series of subset directional drill holes, collared from OPad5 approximately 400 metres laterally to the north of the current Apollo model and within the Olympus target area, intersected multiple shallow mineralized brecciated porphyry fingers commencing from approximately 25 metres below surface and continuing southwards to the northern edge of the previously defined Apollo system. This is the first time that shallow brecciated porphyry mineralization has been discovered outside of the outcropping portion of the Apollo model some 400 metres to the southwest.

As a result of discovering that mineralization is connected between Olympus and Apollo, the area covering both systems has now been integrated into a single large and expanded Apollo system measuring approximately 1,000 metres by 800 metres and open for further growth. Gold dominant plus silver, copper and tungsten metal systems in this large area, are hosted in three superimposed mineralization styles which include stockwork and brecciated porphyries plus overprinting and multi-directional trending, late-stage precious metal rich sheeted porphyry veinlets ("CBM Veins").

New assay result highlights from holes connecting Olympus and Apollo (now known collectively as Apollo) from OPad5 include: 220.60 metres @ 1.07 g/t gold equivalent from 145.30 metres (APC98-D1) including: 32.20 metres @ 1.86 g/t gold equivalent from 195.35 metres 256.35 metres @ 1.23 g/t gold equivalent from 30.60 metres (APC98-D2) including: 7.90 metres @ 1.76 g/t gold equivalent from 117.10 metres and, 11.90 metres @ 3.11 g/t gold equivalent from 163.00 metres and, 101.65 metres @ 1.95 g/t gold equivalent from 185.30 metres 50.10 metres @ 1.20 g/t gold equivalent from 95.95 metres (PZC-3) including: 11.05 metres @ 2.06 g/t gold equivalent from 95.95 metres

The revised Apollo model, covering the portion of the mineralization that has been wire-framed, now covers a significantly expanded volume measuring up to 600 metres of strike by 395 metres of width by 1,130 metres vertical and remains open for expansion in most directions. Mineralization at Apollo daylights at surface (i.e. 271 metres @ 3.43 g/t AuEq from 0 metres depth in APC-43; see press release dated April 11, 2023) and has been drilled up to 1,130 metres below surface (i.e. 202 metres @ 2.16 g/t AuEq at 1,130 metres depth in APC88-D1; see press release dated January 30, 2024). The internal model only encompasses the southern portion of the newly discovered and integrated system with plans now in place to aggressively expand Apollo in a northerly direction while continuing to target high-grade subzones within the wireframed portion of the system.

Table 1: Assays Results for Drill Holes in this Release:

Hole # From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % AuEq g/t* APC-94 0.00 35.00 35.00 0.45 7.00 0.02 0.55 and 142.65 143.30 0.65 5.61 63.00 0.05 6.27 and 282.85 283.90 1.05 2.16 95.00 0.09 3.35 and 342.15 342.85 0.70 3.77 1.00 0.00 3.69 and 354.65 355.70 1.05 5.21 2.00 0.01 5.12 and 444.40 445.40 1.00 7.03 10.00 0.03 7.00 and 481.10 501.80 20.70 0.14 9.00 0.11 0.43 APC-96 58.20 59.25 1.05 1.88 6.00 0.01 1.92 and 292.90 294.10 1.20 4.18 3.00 0.01 4.11 and 430.80 432.00 1.20 2.00 5.00 0.00 2.04 APC-98D 31.20 47.00 15.80 0.03 29.00 0.03 0.42 and 106.00 125.20 19.20 0.71 17.00 0.04 0.95 and 162.90 169.85 6.95 2.17 4.00 0.02 2.18 and 212.70 254.30 41.60 0.88 10.00 0.02 1.00 APC98-D1 5.95 11.15 5.20 0.83 15.00 0.03 1.04 and 28.50 42.75 14.25 1.05 8.00 0.01 1.13 and 82.45 102.20 19.75 0.82 15.00 0.04 1.04 and 145.30 365.90 220.60 0.89 11.00 0.04 1.07 Incl. 146.85 162.55 15.70 2.53 21.00 0.01 2.72 & incl. 195.35 227.55 32.20 1.54 19.00 0.06 1.86 & incl. 249.15 276.90 27.75 1.70 14.00 0.05 1.88 APC98-D2 30.60 286.95 256.35 1.03 13.00 0.03 1.23 Incl. 30.60 73.60 43.00 0.75 22.00 0.04 1.06 & incl. 117.10 125.00 7.90 1.70 9.00 0.01 1.76 & incl. 163.00 174.90 11.90 2.89 23.00 0.02 3.11 & incl. 185.30 286.95 101.65 1.67 17.00 0.05 1.95 PZC-3 95.95 146.05 50.10 0.83 22.00 0.10 1.20 Incl. 95.95 107.00 11.05 1.77 20.00 0.07 2.06 & incl. 125.90 146.05 20.15 0.98 35.00 0.15 1.57 OLD-1 118.55 119.55 1.00 5.34 5.00 0.02 5.27 and 293.25 294.10 0.85 4.12 5.00 0.02 4.09 and 308.00 319.05 11.05 1.41 13.00 0.01 1.56 and 340.00 349.30 9.30 0.85 13.00 0.02 1.01 and 497.45 498.00 0.55 6.91 11.00 0.02 6.92 and 591.15 613.75 22.60 1.61 6.00 0.03 1.67 Incl. 598.45 613.75 15.30 2.03 5.00 0.03 2.07 and 640.00 647.20 7.20 1.24 11.00 0.03 1.44 and 691.40 699.70 8.30 2.07 14.00 0.04 2.24 and 911.65 942.15 30.50 0.94 5.00 0.02 1.01 Incl. 912.25 918.90 6.65 1.81 13.00 0.03 1.96 and 1011.45 1018.25 6.80 1.31 4.00 0.02 1.35 and 1189.70 1192.80 3.10 1.12 1.00 0.00 1.11 OLD-2 21.70 23.50 1.80 5.40 24.00 0.04 5.58 and 317.20 319.55 2.35 1.54 136.00 0.04 3.19

*AuEq (g/t) is calculated as follows: (Au (g/t) x 0.97) + (Ag (g/t) x 0.014 x 0.88) + (Cu (%) x 1.47 x 0.90) + (Mo (%) x 7.41 x 0.85) + (WO3 (%) x 5.47 x 0.72) utilizing metal prices of Cu - US$3.95/lb, Ag - US$25/oz, Mo - US$20/lb , WO3 - US$32,500/t and Au - US$1,850/oz and recovery rates of 97% for Au, 88% for Ag, 85% for Mo, 72% for WO3 and 90% for Cu. Recovery rate assumptions for metals are based on metallurgical results announced on October 17, 2023, and April 11, 2024. The recovery rate assumption for molybdenum is speculative as limited metallurgical work has been completed to date on this metal. True widths are unknown, and grades are uncut.

Exploratory hole APC-94 was drilled due east from Pad14 on the eastern side of the model for Apollo and intersected only the low-grade and peripheral halo zone hosting some individual, sporadic and moderate grade veinlets. APC-96 was drilled at a too shallow of an angle from OPad5 to the south and as a result drilled above the interpreted mineralized zone in this area.

Hole OLD-1 was drilled from OPad5 and was unfortunately drilled too far to the north of the mineralized trend and as a result only intercepted mineralization on the outer margin and/or outside the zone. However, the hole did cut multiple zones of modest mineralization over significant distance with the shallowest intercept beginning at 118.55 metres down hole and the deepest at 1,192.80 metres downhole. Hole OLD-2 was drilled at a shallow angle to test a small in soil precious metal anomaly and failed to intersect any significant mineralization other than two individual CBM veins.

