Radius Gold Provides Update on Guatemala Properties

August 19 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Radius Gold Inc. (TSXV: RDU) ("Radius") and joint venture partner, Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VG) ("Volcanic"), reports that Volcanic has fulfilled the modified Option Agreement (see News Release February 21, 2024) and earned a 60% interest in Radius's Holly and Motagua Norte Properties in Guatemala by spending US$7 million in exploration expenditures.

During the period July 2021 to July 2022 Volcanic invested over US$4.5 in exploration on the Holly Project, the majority of that was spent on drilling, and the joint venture established a high-grade epithermal gold-silver inferred mineral resource of 410,000oz at 9.6 g/t AuEq1.

The resource was established on the La Pena vein, is open in all directions and is just one of many epithermal veins on the Holly property. Typical results of the drilling were exceptional high grade intercepts, such as 4.57m @ 54.24 g/t Au and 3925 g/t Ag in hole HDD-21-027 and 6.52m @ 11.72 g/t Au and 340 g/t Ag in hole HDD-21-019. However, as has been previously stated, the joint venture has put exploration of the property on hold until there is advancement at the two significant precious metal deposits in Guatemala where developments are pending: the multi-million ounce gold deposit at Cerro Blanco and the large high grade silver-lead-zinc deposit at Escobal.

Radius has also been working to expand its portfolio of exploration properties. The Company is currently at the due-diligence stage to option a road accessible, exploration-stage copper porphyry property in Peru, located in a belt that is host to a number of operating copper mines and development stage projects.

1)The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is June 7, 2022 and an NI43-101 Technical Report on the Holly property is filed on the Company's website and SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca with a reporting date of July 20, 2022.

Technical Information

Bruce Smith, M.Sc. (Geology), a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, is Radius's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith has 30 years of mineral exploration experience and has prepared and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Radius Gold Inc.

Radius has a portfolio of projects located in Mexico and Guatemala utilizing partnerships where appropriate to retain the Company's treasury. Management is seeking out additional investment and project acquisition opportunities across the globe. Radius is a member of the Gold Group of companies, led by Simon Ridgway. You may find more information on Radius Gold at www.radiusgold.com or www.sedarplus.ca.

