Laramide Australian drilling proceeding as planned; Strong downhole gamma radioactivity confirms mineralisation at initial three targets

Highlights:

Second drill rig has completed RC drilling at Long Pocket All 38 planned RC drillholes completed (for 2,139 meters) at the Long Pocket prospect and on track for maiden Mineral Resource Estimation expected by Q1 2025 Composite downhole gamma responses over 1m of up to 13,993 counts per second ("cps") (including 27,319 cps 1 ) confirm shallow mineralisation

5 diamond drillholes for 932.7 meters completed at Amphitheatre Downhole gamma probe 1m composites of up to 1m 16,426 cps 2 (including 20,312 cps) supports extensions to mineralisation

First assay results expected Q3 2024

Two rigs now at Huarabagoo and Junnagunna with resource extension drilling underway; initial hole indicates wide mineralised intervals with peak 1m gamma composites of up to 6,992 cps (including 13,350cps) 3

First hole at Huarabagoo extended because mineralisation continued further down from the initial planned hole depth of 80m.

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2024 - Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), a uranium mine development and exploration company with globally significant assets in the United States and Australia, is pleased to provide an update on its drilling activities at the Westmoreland Uranium Project in Queensland, Australia ("Westmoreland").

As reported on June 20, 2024, this season's exploration drilling campaign at Westmoreland is comprised of up to 12,000 meters of diamond and RC drilling across multiple targets and is designed to potentially expand the resource at existing deposits and to identify potential satellite deposits, which might materially impact either the ultimate mine life of the project or contribute to the potential for increased scale of operations. The program is planned to test up to five targets and is off to an excellent start with positive results already obtained from the first three targets drilled. The findings are supported by downhole gamma probe readings, geological logging and hand-held scintillometer analysis. An initial batch of samples were sent for assaying in late July and the first assay results are expected to be returned within the next couple of weeks.

____________________________

1 Note: downhole gamma probe analysis at 10cm intervals 2 AusLog W450-1 downhole gamma probe used. 0.5x correction applied here for consistency and comparison to Reflex EX-Gamma. Raw cps actually 32,925cps. 3 Note to reader, rigs utilising different gamma probes; no calculation on eU 3 O 8 has been undertaken and probe data used to support sampling procedure.

Commenting on the exploration results, Laramide's Vice-President of Exploration Rhys Davies said:

"Our drill program at Westmoreland is proceeding very well and meeting expectations with the first of our exploration drillholes at Amphitheatre returning multiple zones of mineralization (both laterally and deeper than previously known). As well, the Long Pocket infill drilling has returned both significant and shallow gamma responses confirming continuity of mineralization. The next stage of this year's program is to prove the potential, indicated in the 2023 drill program, to both link and expand the Huarabagoo and Junnagunna deposits that were used to produce the Westmoreland 2016 PEA. We look forward to updating investors as the assay results are received over the coming weeks and months.

"The goal of this year's program is to start to quantify and qualify what we believe to be a significantly larger asset than has already been defined. Last year's drilling results have given confidence to our assumptions that the potential size of Westmoreland's uranium mineralization can become much larger."

The second drilling rig arrived on site in July, which has accelerated the progress of the total campaign which will cover five targets. The planned programs at the Long Pocket deposit and the Amphitheatre prospect have now been completed. Thus far, thirty-eight RC shallow resource infill holes for 2,139m at Long Pocket, and five diamond holes for a total of 932.7m at Amphitheatre are complete. Downhole gamma probe data confirms drilling has successfully identified infill mineralisation at Long Pocket. Furthermore, extensions to mineralisation at Amphitheatre have also been tested.

Both rigs have subsequently moved on to resource extension drilling at the Huarabagoo and Junnagunna deposits which are two of the three deposits included in the 2016 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"). The first of these holes was recently completed at Huarabagoo. The objective of this drilling is to investigate the potential to increase the current resource estimate which is currently defined as 51.9 Mlbs contained U 3 O 8 (Measured and Indicated 18.7 Mt @ 0.09% for 36 Mlbs U 3 O 8 and Inferred 9.0 Mt @ 0.08% for 15.9 Mlbs U 3 O 8 ).

Long Pocket Uranium Deposit

Long Pocket is a satellite deposit 7km to the east of the Westmoreland Project (Figure 3). Drilling in 2023 provided the support to model mineralisation and had highlighted zones where infill drilling was required to confirm continuity of the mineralisation to a high enough level of confidence required to contribute to a resource estimate. Thirty-eight infill RC drill holes, for a total of 2,139m, were planned accordingly for 2024 and have been recently completed.

Importantly, the initial downhole gamma probe data from the 2024 drilling has confirmed shallow (<50m depth), flat-lying, continuous mineralisation (Figure 1) with 1m downhole composite readings of up to 13,993cps (Table 2), which included individual readings of up to 27,319cps.

Assay results from Long Pocket drilling are expected in Q3 2024 and results from this year's drilling will be incorporated into a maiden Mineral Resource Estimation of the deposit in Q1 2025. The central part of this deposit is now well understood with hole spacing now less than 50m in places.

Amphitheatre uranium prospect

The Amphitheatre uranium prospect is located 16km northeast of the Junnagunna uranium deposit and expresses as a strong 400m x 300m airborne radiometric anomaly. The area was subject to historical exploration in the late 1960s and early 1970s with Laramide rediscovering its potential in the 2022 and 2023 drill programs.

Visible secondary uranium minerals such as carnotite and torbernite are present at surface and hosted within the Westmoreland Conglomerate. Mineralisation, which was identified in the 2022 and 20234 drilling programs, shows a relationship with mafic intrusive units and sharing potential genetic similarities with the nearby Westmoreland uranium deposit5. Drilling in 2024 comprised 5 diamond holes (932.7m), which targeted extensions to uranium mineralisation both laterally and down dip and successfully identified new zones for follow up. Initial composite downhole gamma probe data of up to 1m 16,426 cps6 (Table 2) including 20,312 cps supports extensions to mineralisation.

Samples have been dispatched to ALS Mt Isa with the highest-level radioactive samples analysed at ALS Perth.

Initial interpretation suggests that mineralisation may continue to the north but under alluvial cover which obscures any surface radiometric response. Follow up holes to test this region are being planned for the end of the 2024 drilling campaign.

_____________________________

4 ASX: Laramide Resources Ltd. Long Pocket and Amphitheatre Drilling Results Outline Growth Potential of Westmoreland Uranium Project, Queensland, Australia; Plans Further Drilling in 2023 (24th April 2023) 5 https://laramide.com/projects/westmoreland-uranium-project/ 6 AusLog W450-1 downhole gamma probe used. 0.5x correction applied here for consistency and comparison to Reflex EX-Gamma. Raw cps actually 32,925cps.

Huarabagoo Uranium Deposit

Although drilling at Huarabagoo has only recently commenced, the first hole has provided great encouragement with 5 mineralised zones intercepted (Figure 2 - strip log). 1m composite gamma probe responses peaked at 6,922cps from 42-43m downhole, with individual peaks reading 13,350cps. Additionally, the hole had to be extended due to the initial planned hole depth of 80m being in a mineralised zone. Accordingly, the hole was extended to a depth of 110.7m.

Drill core from this hole, HB24DD001, is currently being processed by Laramide's exploration team and samples will be dispatched from site within the next few days.

Qualified/Competent Person

The information in this announcement relating to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Rhys Davies, a contractor to the Company. Mr. Davies is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves', and is a Qualified Person under the guidelines of the National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Davies consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

To learn more about Laramide, please visit the Company's website at www.laramide.com.

Follow us on Twitter @LaramideRes

About Laramide Resources Ltd.:

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Australia and the western United States. The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and the two large projects are considered to be late-stage, low-technical risk projects.

The Westmoreland project in Queensland, Australia, is one of the largest uranium development assets held by a junior mining company. This project has a PEA that describes an economically robust, open-pit mining project with a mine life of 13 years. Additionally, the adjacent Murphy Project in the Northern Territory of Australia is a greenfield asset that Laramide strategically acquired to control the majority of the mineralized system along the Westmoreland trend.

In the United States, Laramide's assets include the NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project. An NI 43-101 PEA study completed in 2023 has described an in-situ recovery ("ISR") production methodology. The Company also owns the La Jara Mesa project in the historic Grants mining district of New Mexico and an underground project, called La Sal, in Lisbon Valley, Utah.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information. Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information.

Table 1: Drill Collar Details

Prospect Hole ID GDA_Easting GDA_Northing RL (m) Depth

(m) Grid

Azi Dip Hole

type Drilling

started Drilling completed AMPHITHEATRE AMD008 209879 8074908 93 241.6 90 -60 DD 01/07/2024 09/07/2024 AMPHITHEATRE AMD009 209928 8074816 90 202.9 270 -80 DD 10/07/2024 15/07/2024 AMPHITHEATRE AMD010 209954 8074725 90 203.4 90 -60 DD 15/07/2024 26/07/2024 AMPHITHEATRE AMD011 209958 8074620 99 200.3 90 -60 DD 26/07/2024 02/08/2024 AMPHITHEATRE AMD012 209928 8074820 90 84.5 90 -55 DD 03/08/2024 05/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC001 204362 8065063 98 54 0 -90 RC 01/08/2024 01/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC002 204312 8065113 98 54 0 -90 RC 02/08/2024 08/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC003 204262 8065063 98 78 0 -90 RC 03/08/2024 03/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC004 204212 8065063 97 60 0 -90 RC 03/08/2024 03/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC005 204168 8065127 95 60 0 -90 RC 03/08/2024 03/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC006 204122 8065007 97 54 0 -90 RC 04/08/2024 04/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC007 204092 8064933 98 48 180 -60 RC 04/08/2024 04/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC008 204192 8064940 100 54 180 -60 RC 04/08/2024 04/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC009 204187 8065025 97 48 0 -90 RC 04/08/2024 05/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC010 204079 8065059 96 60 0 -90 RC 05/08/2024 05/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC011 204109 8065106 96 60 0 -90 RC 05/08/2024 05/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC012 204072 8065117 95 60 0 -90 RC 05/08/2024 06/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC013 204078 8065160 94 54 0 -90 RC 06/08/2024 06/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC014 203524 8065406 91 54 0 -90 RC 06/08/2024 06/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC015 203615 8065322 91 48 0 -90 RC 07/08/2024 07/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC016 203715 8065262 92 48 0 -90 RC 07/08/2024 07/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC017 203715 8065362 91 48 0 -90 RC 07/08/2024 07/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC018 203715 8065462 90 48 0 -90 RC 08/08/2024 08/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC019 203724 8065561 90 54 0 -90 RC 08/08/2024 08/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC020 203824 8065611 90 48 0 -90 RC 08/08/2024 08/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC021 203924 8065561 90 48 0 -90 RC 08/08/2024 08/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC022 203915 8065462 90 48 0 -90 RC 09/08/2024 09/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC023 203915 8065362 91 48 0 -90 RC 09/08/2024 09/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC024 203930 8065255 92 48 0 -90 RC 09/08/2024 09/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC025 203999 8065213 93 98 0 -90 RC 09/08/2024 10/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC026 204086 8065313 92 60 0 -90 RC 10/08/2024 10/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC027 204027 8065110 95 60 0 -90 RC 11/08/2024 11/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC028 203958 8065116 95 60 0 -90 RC 11/08/2024 11/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC029 203881 8065146 94 60 0 -90 RC 11/08/2024 11/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC030 203977 8065042 96 84 0 -90 RC 11/08/2024 12/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC031 203933 8065019 96 48 0 -90 RC 12/08/2024 12/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC032 203986 8064911 98 48 0 -90 RC 12/08/2024 12/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC033 203889 8064909 97 48 0 -90 RC 13/08/2024 13/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC034 204331 8064746 107 48 0 -90 RC 13/08/2024 13/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC035 204134 8064653 108 54 0 -90 RC 15/08/2024 15/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC036 204121 8064795 105 55 0 -90 RC 15/08/2024 15/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC037 204001 8064732 101 66 0 -60 RC 15/08/2024 16/08/2024 LONGPOCKET LP24RC038 203843 8064732 100 66 30 -60 RC 16/08/2024 16/08/2024 HUARABAGOO HB24DD001 194115 8062632 91 110.8 133 -60 DD 08/08/2024 13/08/2024

Table 2: 1m Composite Downhole Gamma probe response >500cps

AMPHITHEATRE







Hole number From To Counts per second (CPS) Gamma Tool AMD008 57 58 1577 AusLog W450-1 (T070) AMD008 86 87 509 AusLog W450-1 (T070) AMD008 144 145 671 AusLog W450-1 (T070) AMD008 145 146 559 AusLog W450-1 (T070) AMD008 151 152 955 AusLog W450-1 (T070) AMD008 152 153 703 AusLog W450-1 (T070) AMD008 154 155 534 AusLog W450-1 (T070) AMD008 156 157 566 AusLog W450-1 (T070) AMD009 39 40 10683 AusLog W450-1 (T070) AMD009 40 41 17419 AusLog W450-1 (T070) AMD009 41 42 32925 AusLog W450-1 (T070) AMD009 42 43 17306 AusLog W450-1 (T070) AMD009 43 44 6092 AusLog W450-1 (T070) AMD009 44 45 1206 AusLog W450-1 (T070) AMD009 45 46 1535 AusLog W450-1 (T070) AMD009 46 47 1365 AusLog W450-1 (T070) AMD009 47 48 673 AusLog W450-1 (T070) AMD009 48 49 4493 AusLog W450-1 (T070) AMD009 49 50 2109 AusLog W450-1 (T070) AMD009 54 55 999 AusLog W450-1 (T070) AMD009 55 56 1280 AusLog W450-1 (T070) AMD009 70 71 554 AusLog W450-1 (T070) AMD009 142 143 735 AusLog W450-1 (T070) AMD011 5 6 1453 Reflex EZ Gamma AMD011 6 7 714 Reflex EZ Gamma AMD011 42 43 879 Reflex EZ Gamma AMD011 43 44 576 Reflex EZ Gamma AMD011 44 45 550 Reflex EZ Gamma AMD011 74 75 525 Reflex EZ Gamma AMD011 84 85 612 Reflex EZ Gamma AMD011 125 126 539 Reflex EZ Gamma AMD011 134 135 559 Reflex EZ Gamma AMD011 136 137 890 Reflex EZ Gamma AMD011 137 138 2385 Reflex EZ Gamma AMD011 138 139 3512 Reflex EZ Gamma AMD011 139 140 3618 Reflex EZ Gamma AMD011 140 141 3491 Reflex EZ Gamma AMD011 141 142 2609 Reflex EZ Gamma AMD011 142 143 840 Reflex EZ Gamma AMD011 172 173 739 Reflex EZ Gamma AMD011 173 174 1023 Reflex EZ Gamma AMD011 178 179 624 Reflex EZ Gamma AMD011 179 180 850 Reflex EZ Gamma AMD011 180 181 677 Reflex EZ Gamma AMD011 193 194 555 Reflex EZ Gamma AMD012 65 66 690 Reflex EZ Gamma AMD012 66 67 636 Reflex EZ Gamma AMD012 67 68 891 Reflex EZ Gamma AMD012 68 69 1376 Reflex EZ Gamma AMD012 69 70 507 Reflex EZ Gamma AMD012 75 76 647 Reflex EZ Gamma AMD012 76 77 776 Reflex EZ Gamma AMD012 77 78 640 Reflex EZ Gamma LONG POCKET







Hole number From To Counts per second (CPS) Gamma Tool LP24RC001 4 5 623 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC001 5 6 833 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC001 28 29 747 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC001 38 39 852 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC001 39 40 783 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC001 40 41 554 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC002 7 8 607 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC002 9 10 690 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC002 10 11 621 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC002 11 12 752 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC002 13 14 1058 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC002 14 15 2679 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC002 15 16 4969 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC002 16 17 2503 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC002 17 18 1360 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC002 18 19 1841 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC002 19 20 2175 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC002 20 21 648 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC002 24 25 774 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC002 28 29 621 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC002 29 30 854 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC002 30 31 1255 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC002 37 38 665 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC002 38 39 1390 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC003 2 3 505 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC003 7 8 642 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC003 8 9 1254 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC003 9 10 1339 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC003 10 11 1012 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC003 12 13 549 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC003 13 14 980 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC003 14 15 2046 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC003 15 16 1664 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC003 16 17 689 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC003 17 18 733 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC003 18 19 778 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC003 20 21 735 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC003 21 22 1013 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC003 22 23 1020 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC003 23 24 2106 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC003 24 25 1815 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC003 25 26 1753 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC003 26 27 536 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC003 28 29 1387 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC003 30 31 775 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC003 38 39 826 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC003 39 40 1228 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC003 40 41 597 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC005 2 3 1902 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC005 3 4 1236 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC005 41 42 1364 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC005 42 43 927 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 8 9 501 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 9 10 509 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 13 14 621 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 14 15 835 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 15 16 844 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 16 17 1176 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 17 18 5647 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 18 19 13993 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 19 20 1226 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 20 21 7374 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 21 22 5071 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 22 23 2455 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 23 24 2085 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 24 25 1475 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 25 26 1327 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 26 27 894 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 27 28 1149 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 28 29 1088 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 29 30 672 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 30 31 631 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 31 32 551 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 32 33 607 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 33 34 716 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 34 35 2081 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 35 36 1520 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 36 37 1482 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 37 38 1110 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 38 39 1202 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 39 40 1228 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 40 41 1116 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 41 42 1107 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 42 43 1167 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 43 44 1159 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 44 45 1281 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 45 46 1092 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 46 47 1158 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 47 48 1090 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 48 49 1077 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 49 50 1135 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 50 51 1129 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 51 52 1146 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC006 52 53 1202 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 3 4 562 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 4 5 1210 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 5 6 1006 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 6 7 627 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 7 8 719 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 8 9 597 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 9 10 580 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 10 11 580 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 11 12 536 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 12 13 586 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 13 14 589 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 14 15 580 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 15 16 568 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 16 17 577 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 17 18 583 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 18 19 604 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 19 20 757 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 20 21 899 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 21 22 624 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 22 23 623 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 23 24 537 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 24 25 601 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 25 26 545 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 26 27 548 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 27 28 614 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 28 29 689 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 29 30 698 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 30 31 616 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 31 32 611 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 32 33 627 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 33 34 691 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 34 35 1455 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 35 36 957 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 36 37 1133 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 37 38 933 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 38 39 1103 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 39 40 1223 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 40 41 1110 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 41 42 1242 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 42 43 978 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 43 44 859 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 44 45 809 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 45 46 770 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC007 46 47 770 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC008 17 18 698 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC008 18 19 1389 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC008 20 21 893 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC008 22 23 4870 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC008 23 24 2518 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC008 24 25 5829 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC008 25 26 2840 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC008 26 27 1089 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC008 27 28 1173 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC008 28 29 1584 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC008 31 32 511 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC008 32 33 620 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC008 40 41 903 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC008 41 42 1281 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC008 42 43 684 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC011 6 7 986 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC011 7 8 732 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC011 8 9 820 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC011 9 10 791 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC011 11 12 760 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC011 12 13 1824 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC011 13 14 642 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC011 14 15 1102 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC011 16 17 527 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC011 17 18 531 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC011 33 34 967 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC011 37 38 4064 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC011 38 39 2299 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC011 39 40 1034 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC011 41 42 911 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC012 2 3 837 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC012 3 4 1832 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC012 14 15 1444 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC012 16 17 847 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC012 17 18 660 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC012 33 34 1366 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC012 37 38 1015 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC012 38 39 564 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC012 39 40 787 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC012 40 41 2326 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC012 41 42 600 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC012 43 44 570 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC013 5 6 533 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC013 6 7 4279 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC013 7 8 10507 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC013 8 9 2715 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC013 9 10 1151 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC013 37 38 569 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC013 41 42 792 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC013 42 43 1490 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC014 16 17 1306 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC015 10 11 622 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC015 11 12 501 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC016 9 10 633 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC016 10 11 8720 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC016 11 12 4166 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC016 12 13 8928 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC016 19 20 1489 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC016 20 21 872 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC016 21 22 599 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC018 12 13 1409 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC018 13 14 2937 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC018 14 15 3131 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC018 15 16 1492 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC018 18 19 612 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC019 21 22 596 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC021 23 24 891 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC021 25 26 1020 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC022 20 21 4225 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC022 21 22 1260 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC022 22 23 2749 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC022 23 24 2381 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC022 24 25 641 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC023 17 18 529 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC023 20 21 735 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC023 21 22 4436 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC023 22 23 2124 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC023 23 24 867 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC024 14 15 897 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC024 16 17 1105 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC024 17 18 1362 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC024 18 19 578 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC024 20 21 835 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC024 21 22 678 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 12 13 939 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 13 14 1293 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 28 29 532 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 29 30 1048 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 30 31 508 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 31 32 799 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 32 33 2304 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 33 34 2992 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 34 35 2544 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 35 36 1658 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 36 37 2455 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 37 38 1027 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 38 39 714 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 39 40 904 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 40 41 1302 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 41 42 852 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 42 43 541 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 43 44 572 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 44 45 536 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 47 48 667 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 48 49 874 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 49 50 815 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 50 51 816 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 51 52 817 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 52 53 755 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 53 54 733 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 54 55 800 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 55 56 825 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 56 57 800 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 57 58 761 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 58 59 783 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 59 60 774 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 60 61 799 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 61 62 783 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 62 63 853 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 63 64 816 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 64 65 732 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 65 66 681 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 66 67 688 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 67 68 720 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 68 69 693 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 69 70 721 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 70 71 743 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 71 72 722 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 72 73 715 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 73 74 720 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 74 75 723 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 75 76 724 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 76 77 715 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 77 78 685 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 78 79 762 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 79 80 777 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 80 81 819 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 81 82 833 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 82 83 873 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 83 84 879 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 84 85 755 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 85 86 755 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 86 87 752 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 87 88 763 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 88 89 797 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 89 90 764 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 90 91 724 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 91 92 727 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC025 92 93 741 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC026 26 27 1410 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC026 27 28 1324 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC027 2 3 5690 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC027 3 4 1793 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC027 10 11 744 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC027 33 34 553 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC027 34 35 733 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC027 37 38 1572 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC027 38 39 1174 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC027 39 40 1130 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC027 40 41 1561 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC027 41 42 525 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC027 42 43 578 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC028 3 4 703 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC028 36 37 1736 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC028 39 40 1801 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC028 40 41 590 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC028 42 43 549 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC029 36 37 601 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC029 37 38 636 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC029 38 39 1067 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC029 39 40 1576 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC029 40 41 1483 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC029 41 42 804 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC030 21 22 637 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC030 23 24 611 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC030 24 25 543 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC030 33 34 582 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC030 34 35 546 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC030 36 37 1893 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC030 37 38 1060 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC030 38 39 1625 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC030 39 40 1694 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC030 40 41 789 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC031 23 24 840 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC031 28 29 1153 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC031 29 30 796 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC031 30 31 606 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC031 31 32 513 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC031 32 33 708 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC031 33 34 968 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC031 34 35 850 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC032 19 20 580 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC032 23 24 909 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC032 24 25 586 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC032 28 29 929 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC032 31 32 2431 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC032 32 33 2615 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC032 36 37 947 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC033 24 25 1030 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC033 25 26 1777 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC033 26 27 1198 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC033 27 28 560 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC033 32 33 1261 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC033 36 37 3152 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC033 37 38 1631 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC035 7 8 683 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC035 8 9 1351 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC035 13 14 721 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC035 14 15 1355 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC035 29 30 1431 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC035 33 34 719 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC036 26 27 875 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC036 33 34 4555 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC036 34 35 1621 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC036 35 36 684 Reflex EZ Gamma LP24RC036 37 38 533 Reflex EZ Gamma HUARABAGOO







Hole number From To Counts per second (CPS) Gamma Tool HB24DD001 4 5 889 Reflex EZ Gamma HB24DD001 8 9 1160 Reflex EZ Gamma HB24DD001 9 10 814 Reflex EZ Gamma HB24DD001 10 11 737 Reflex EZ Gamma HB24DD001 12 13 1389 Reflex EZ Gamma HB24DD001 13 14 4869 Reflex EZ Gamma HB24DD001 27 28 1095 Reflex EZ Gamma HB24DD001 32 33 811 Reflex EZ Gamma HB24DD001 38 39 511 Reflex EZ Gamma HB24DD001 41 42 2121 Reflex EZ Gamma HB24DD001 42 43 6922 Reflex EZ Gamma HB24DD001 55 56 1484 Reflex EZ Gamma HB24DD001 56 57 714 Reflex EZ Gamma HB24DD001 74 75 1920 Reflex EZ Gamma HB24DD001 75 76 758 Reflex EZ Gamma HB24DD001 94 95 713 Reflex EZ Gamma HB24DD001 95 96 1443 Reflex EZ Gamma

SOURCE Laramide Resources Ltd.