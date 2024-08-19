Barksdale Appoints Dr. Quinton Hennigh to the Board

Vancouver, August 19, 2024 - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Quinton Hennigh to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Hennigh commented: "I am delighted to join the board of Barksdale. The large potential of the Sunnyside Project is one of the most compelling exploration stories I have seen in my career. A $2B mine is under construction at the Taylor deposit next door, and that huge orebody is snuggled up against Sunnyside's eastern property boundary. Not only does Barksdale have an excellent shot at finding the continuation of the Taylor deposit, but we also see strong evidence of additional CRD deposits encircling the Sunnyside porphyry, all situated on our ground. I relish the chance to work with the Barksdale team to develop and test these exciting targets."

With more than 30 years of experience in the exploration and metals mining industry, Dr. Hennigh is a globally renowned explorationist with a significant track record of making discoveries in North America, South America, Australia, and the Pacific Islands. Dr. Hennigh is currently the President of San Cristobal Mining, a private miner that operates the San Cristobal silver-lead-zinc mine in Bolivia and serves as the Geologic and Technical Director of Crescat Capital, a long-term strategic shareholder of Barksdale.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO states, "It's an honor to have Quinton join the team prior to kicking off the next phase of drilling at Sunnyside. He's already proven himself to be a valuable contributor to our planning process and with his track record and breadth of experience, his insights will be valuable as we press forward to the discovery phase at Sunnyside."

In addition, the Company announces it has granted stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 5,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The stock options are each convertible into a common share at an exercise price of $0.15 until August 19, 2027. With respect to vesting provisions, a total of 1/3 of the stock options vest on August 19, 2024 (the "Grant Date"), 1/3 on the date that is six months from the Grant Date, and the final 1/3 on the date that is 12 months from the Grant Date.

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver project in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, which hosts several significant porphyry copper deposits as well as the adjoining world-class Hermosa carbonate-replacement lead-zinc-silver deposit which is under construction by a major mining company.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the Sunnyside project in Arizona, targets and exploration thereon, and its potential are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Barksdale, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete proposed exploration work, the results of exploration, continued availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Barksdale does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/220290