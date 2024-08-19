Central Iron Ore Files Amended Rights Offering Circular

Toronto, August 19, 2024 - Central Iron Ore Ltd. (TSXV: CIO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of August 2, 2024, the Company has filed an amended rights offering circular (the "Circular") dated August 19, 2024, amending the rights offering circular of the Company dated August 2, 2024, in connection with its rights offering (the "Rights Offering") to holders of its ordinary shares at the close of business on the record date of August 13, 2024 (the "Record Date").

At the request of the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (the "ASIC"), the Company revised the offer information statement (the "OIS"), which is Exhibit "I" to the Circular, and filed a replacement OIS with the ASIC on August 15, 2024 (the "Revised OIS"). Other than replacing the OIS with the Revised OIS as Exhibit "I" to the Circular, no other changes were made to the Circular.

The following changes were made to the OIS:

Section 2 (Important Notices), Section 3.16 (Disclosure of Interests), Section 4.16 (Substantial Shareholders), Section 4.17 (Directors' Interests and Participation), Section 4.19 (Effect on Control of the Company), Section 6.2 (Future Capital Requirements), Section 6.13 (Exploration Costs Risk), Section 6.25 (Unforeseen Expenditure Risk), Section 8.3 (Disclosure of Directors' Interests) and Section 8.5 (Agreements with Directors or other Related Parties) have been amended to include additional information.

Consequential amendments have been made to the Investment Overview in Section 3 (including Section 3.5 (Key Risks), Section 3.11 (Substantial Shareholders) and Section 3.16 (Disclosure of Interests)) and the Glossary in Section 11.

For further information, readers are encouraged to review the Circular, including the Revised OIS, which is annexed to the Circular as Exhibit "I", which will be available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.centralironorelimited.com

