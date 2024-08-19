Mineros S.A. (TSX:MSA, MINEROS:CB) ("Mineros" or the "Company") announced today that it will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.'s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series to discuss its operations, tomorrow, Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 12:00 PM EDT. Mineros S.A. welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.

The presentation will feature Andres Restrepo Isaza, President & Chief Executive Officer, Alan Wancier, Chief Financial Officer and Ann Wilkinson, Vice President, Investor Relations. Topics to be covered will include the latest financial and operational results followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on Mineros' investor website.

REGISTER HERE: Tuesday, August 20, 2024:

https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-msa-0rA-RUeBaq

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

ABOUT MINEROS S.A.

Mineros is a gold mining company headquartered in Medellin, Colombia. The Company has a diversified asset base, with relatively low cost mines in Colombia and Nicaragua and a pipeline of development and exploration projects throughout the region.

The board of directors and management of Mineros have extensive experience in mining, corporate development, finance and sustainability. Mineros has a long track record of maximizing shareholder value and delivering solid annual dividends. For almost 50 years Mineros has operated with a focus on safety and sustainability at all its operations.

Mineros' common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MSA", and on the Colombia Stock Exchange under the symbol "MINEROS".

ABOUT RENMARK FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Founded in 1999, Renmark is a privately held full-service investor relations firm, located in Atlanta, New York, Toronto and Montreal. For the past 25 years, Renmark has provided services in investor relations, media relations and web development representing small, medium and large cap public companies listed on all major North American exchanges. Daily, Renmark's team of professionals enhance their client's visibility within the retail market space as corporate communicators. With the largest roadshow footprint in North America, and a state-of-the-art media studio, Renmark hosts a multitude of live streaming Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows across North America and Europe.

