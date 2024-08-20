Ellis Martin Report: Tudor Gold Corp.: Discovers NEW High-Grade Gold Targets at Treaty Creek in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle

Malibu, CA, United States - In this episode of the Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio: We receive an update from CEO Ken Konkin of Tudor Gold Corp. Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) (OTCMKTS:TDRRF) featuring significant high-grade gold intercept intervals within Super Cell-One at Treaty Creek in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, as the company reports on upwards of 6100 meters of its 2024 10,000 meter drill program....with more results due in a few weeks.To Listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/UYBDSTDA





About Tudor Gold Corp.:



Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) (OTCMKTS:TDRRF) is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913-hectare Treaty Creek Project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and Newmont Corp.'s Brucejack property to the southeast.



Chris Curran Head of Corporate Development and Communications Email: chris.curran@tudor-gold.com Phone: +1 604 559 8092 http://www.tudor-gold.com