Cornish Metals Grant of Options & PDMR Dealings

VANCOUVER, Aug. 20, 2024 - Cornish Metals Inc. (AIM/TSX-V: CUSN) ("Cornish Metals" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned and permitted South Crofty tin project in Cornwall, United Kingdom, announces that it has granted 12,400,000 incentive stock options over common shares without par value in the Company (the "Options") to Executive Management and senior staff.

The exercise price of the Options granted herein is £0.085 per share (C$0.14). These Options have a five-year term, whereby the Options vest over a three-year period, with one third of the Options vesting at the end of each year. The Options will expire on August 19, 2029.

The Company's Stock Option Plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of the Issued Share Capital of the Company. Prior to this grant, the Company had 14,550,000 options issued, representing 2.72% of the Issued Share Capital of the Company (535,270,712 shares). The current issuance of 12,400,000 options takes the total number of options granted to 26,950,000, representing 5.03% of the Issued Share Capital.

PDMR Option Grants

Owen Mihalop, Matthew Hird and Fawzi Hanano have been granted the following options:

Name Position Number of Options granted Total Share options Held Owen Mihalop Chief Operating Officer 2,000,000 4,750,000 Matthew Hird Chief Financial Officer 1,600,000 3,950,000 Fawzi Hanano Chief Development Officer 1,600,000 2,400,000



The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name



Owen Mihalop Matthew Hird Fawzi Hanano 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer Chief Financial Officer Chief Development Officer b)



Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Cornish Metals Inc. b) LEI 8945007GJ5APA9YDN221 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)







Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Options over common shares without par value



Identification code CA21948L1040 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options pursuant to the Company LTIP c)



















Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 8.50 pence 8.50 pence 8.50 pence 2,000,000 1,600,000 1,600,000 d)















Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 5,200,000 - Price 8.50 pence e) Date of the transaction 19 August 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue



ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals is a dual-listed mineral exploration and development company (AIM and TSX-V: CUSN) focused on advancing the South Crofty high-grade, underground tin project through to a construction decision, as well as exploring its additional mineral rights, located in Cornwall, United Kingdom.

South Crofty is a historical, high-grade, underground tin mine that started production in 1592 and continued operating until 1998 following over 400 years of continuous production;

The Project possesses Planning Permission for underground mining (valid to 2071), to construct new processing facilities and all necessary site infrastructure, and an Environmental Permit to dewater the mine;

South Crofty is one of the highest grade tin Mineral Resources globally and benefits from existing mine infrastructure including multiple shafts that can be used for future operations;

The 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment for South Crofty validates the Project's potential (see news release dated April 30, 2024 and the Technical Report entitled "South Crofty PEA"): US$201 million after-tax NPV 8% and 29.8% IRR 3-year after-tax payback 4,700 tonnes average annual tin production in years two through six Life of mine all-in sustaining cost of US$13,660 /tonne of payable tin Total after-tax cash flow of US$626 million from start of production

Tin is a Critical Mineral as defined by the UK, American, and Canadian governments;

Tin connects almost all electronic and electrical infrastructure, making it critical to the energy transition - responsible sourcing of critical minerals and security of supply are key factors in the energy transition and technology growth;

Approximately two-thirds of the tin mined today comes from China, Myanmar and Indonesia;

There is no primary tin production in Europe or North America;

South Crofty benefits from strong local community, regional and national government support.

Cornish Metals has a growing team of skilled people, local to Cornwall, and the Project could generate up to 320 direct jobs.



The 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment for South Crofty is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorised as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment will be realised. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Owen Mihalop, MCSM, BSc (Hons), MSc, FGS, MIMMM, CEng, Chief Operating Officer for Cornish Metals Inc. who is the designated Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and a Competent Person as defined under the JORC Code (2012). Mr. Mihalop consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Kenneth A. Armstrong"

Kenneth A. Armstrong P.Geo.

