SXG Extends High-Grade Mineralisation 150 m Down Dip at Rising Sun West

Drills 7.0 metres @ 16.7 g/t Gold

Antimony Significance of Sunday Creek Highlighted

VANCOUVER, August 19, 2024 - Mawson Gold Ltd. ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold" or "SXG") has released results from two diamond drill holes SDDSC122 and SDDSC122W1 from the Rising Sun prospect at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Project in Victoria, Australia (Figure 4).

Highlights:

SDDSC122W1 intersected two high-grade vein sets in a 150 m down-dip step out at Rising Sun below SDDSC082 (1.7 m @ 249.2 g/t AuEq and 1.6 m @ 500.5 g/t AuEq). It included ten assayed intervals of > 10 g/t Au (up to 102.0 g/t Au), and three assayed intervals > 5% Sb (up to 21.4% Sb). Selected highlights include: 2.4 m @ 9.7 g/t AuEq (8.0 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 588.2 m, including: 0.2 m @ 119.8 g/t AuEq (98.2 g/t Au, 11.5% Sb) from 588.2 m 7.0 m @ 20.0 g/t AuEq (16.7 g/t Au, 1.7% Sb) from 627.0 m, including: 0.3 m @ 58.5 g/t AuEq (54.1 g/t Au, 2.4% Sb) from 627.9 m 1.2 m @ 37.4 g/t AuEq (36.7 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 629.6 m 1.3 m @ 58.4 g/t AuEq (43.3 g/t Au, 8.0% Sb) from 632.2 m

SDDSC122 intersected the same two high-grade vein sets and included two assayed intervals of > 25 g/t Au (up to 356.0 g/t Au), and one assayed interval > 5% Sb (11.4% Sb). Selected highlights include: 1.0 m @ 10.1 g/t AuEq (7.4 g/t Au, 1.4% Sb) from 612.5 m, including: 0.1 m @ 70.0 g/t AuEq (48.6 g/t Au, 11.4% Sb) from 612.5 m 0.1 m @ 356.4 g/t AuEq (356.0 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 645.4 m

Cumulatively, 128 drill holes for 56,388 m have been reported by SXG (and Mawson Gold Ltd) from Sunday Creek since late 2020. Drillhole SDDSC122W1 contributed one further +100 g/t AuEq x m intercept . The project now contains a total of forty-four (44) >100 g/t AuEq * m and forty-nine (49) >50 to 100 g/t AuEq * m drill holes by applying a 2 m @ 1 g/t lower cut. Twenty-one drill holes on the project are currently being processed and analysed, with five holes in progress.

Mawson owns 96,590,910 shares of SXG (48.9%), valuing its stake at A$236.6 million (C$215.71 million) based on SXG's closing price on August 16, 2024 AEST.

Michael Hudson, Mawson Interim CEO and Executive Chairman, states : "Two more holes and once again Sunday Creek delivers a big 150 m step out between very high-grade intersections. This time with drill hole SDDSC122W1 successfully intersecting two of the most western mineralised vein sets at Rising Sun, including 2.4 m @ 9.7 g/t AuEq and 7.0 m @ 20.0 g/t AuEq, 120 m to 150 m down-dip below previously reported SDDSC082 (1.7 m @ 249.2 g/t AuEq (230.6 g/t Au, 9.9% Sb) from 413.6 m and 1.6 m @ 500.5 g/t AuEq (500.3 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 417.4 m.

"Critically, with China's recently announced new export limits for antimony products, these new holes also demonstrate the tenor of antimony mineralisation on the Sunday Creek project with both holes assaying intervals > 5% Sb (up to 21.4% Sb). The January 2024 exploration target, that already reported a significant antimony inventory (Table 1), within only one third to one half of the strike of the main drill area, shows the potentially critical role Sunday Creek is set to play in the western world's future antimony supply chain. A video discussing these implications can be viewed here.

"With five rigs drilling at site, we look forward to more than doubling the metres drilled at Sunday Creek via the 60 km of drilling planned over the next year."

Drill Hole Discussion

Two drill holes (SDDSC122 and 122W1) are reported from the Rising Sun prospect (Figure 1 and 2). Both holes were designed to drill west to east at Rising Sun to extend the down dip extent of the NW-SE oriented veins sets ("rungs"), within and parallel to the dyke/breccia host, at a high angle to mineralised vein sets

SDDSC122 intercepted two vein sets, including 1.0 m @ 10.1 g/t AuEq (7.4 g/t Au, 1.4% Sb) from 612.5 m and a new 'linking' structure (0.1 m @ 356.4 g/t AuEq (356.0 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 645.4 m), interpreted due its flatter orientation and high angle to the dominant orientation of mineralised vein sets (steeply dipping NW-SE). The hole then deviated too far north of plan away from the hanging wall "rails" of the system and was redrilled as SDDSC122W1, a wedge hole from 537 m downhole.

Highlights from SDDSC122 include:

1.0 m @ 10.1 g/t AuEq (7.4 g/t Au, 1.4% Sb) from 612.5 m, including: 0.1 m @ 70.0 g/t AuEq (48.6 g/t Au, 11.4% Sb) from 612.5 m

4.4 m @ 1.4 g/t AuEq (1.1 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 626.4 m

0.1 m @ 356.4 g/t AuEq (356.0 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 645.4 m

SDDSC122W1 successfully intersected two of the most western mineralised vein sets at Rising Sun, including 2.4 m @ 9.7 g/t AuEq (8.0 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 588.2 m and 7.0 m @ 20.0 g/t AuEq (16.7 g/t Au, 1.7% Sb) from 627.0 m. These intersections are located 120 m to 150 m down-dip below previously reported SDDSC082 (1.7 m @ 249.2 g/t AuEq (230.6 g/t Au, 9.9% Sb) from 413.6 m and 1.6 m @ 500.5 g/t AuEq (500.3 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 417.4 m (Figure 2).

Highlights from SDDSC122W1 include:

2.4 m @ 9.7 g/t AuEq (8.0 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 588.2 m, including: 0.2 m @ 119.8 g/t AuEq (98.2 g/t Au, 11.5% Sb) from 588.2 m

0.3 m @ 23.1 g/t AuEq (23.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 614.2 m

7.0 m @ 20.0 g/t AuEq (16.7 g/t Au, 1.7% Sb) from 627.0 m, including: 0.3 m @ 58.5 g/t AuEq (54.1 g/t Au, 2.4% Sb) from 627.9 m 1.2 m @ 37.4 g/t AuEq (36.7 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 629.6 m 1.3 m @ 58.4 g/t AuEq (43.3 g/t Au, 8.0% Sb) from 632.2 m

2.6 m @ 3.4 g/t AuEq (2.7 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 726.0 m

Pending Results and Update

Twenty-one holes (SDDSC123-128, 130-137, 050W1, 050W2) are currently being processed and analysed, with five holes (SDDSC129, 138-140, 092W1) in progress (Figures 1 and 2).

Exploration Target

On January 23, 2024, SXG announced the maiden gold and antimony Exploration Target at its flagship 100%-owned Sunday Creek Project in Victoria, Australia. The Exploration Target ranges reported are shown in Table 1. Notably, the Exploration Target was constrained to the current drill footprint at Apollo and Rising Sun as they contain sufficient drilling to determine continuity and infer grade ranges. This represents approximately one third to one half the strike of the main drill area and significant potential exists to increase the size of the exploration target with high grade drill results drilled for up to 450 m beyond the Exploration Target area. Drilling since January has significantly expanded the footprint of mineralisation beyond the bounds of the exploration target area.

Table 1. Sunday Creek Exploration Target for Apollo and Rising Sun at the Sunday Creek Project

Range Tonnes (Mt) AuEq g/t* Au g/t Sb % Au Eq (Moz) Au (Moz) Sb (kt) Lower Case 4.4 7.2 5.3 1.2 1.0 0.74 53.5 Upper Case 5.1 9.7 7.8 1.2 1.6 1.28 62.8

The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and therefore is an approximation. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. The Exploration Target has been prepared and reported in accordance with the 2012 edition of the JORC Code.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au.

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. During future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed.

Figures 1 to 4 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralised intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 55-65% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width unless specified.

Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits

Sunday Creek is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6-12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).

Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXG projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semi-conductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.

In August 2024, the Chinese government announced it will place export limits on antimony and antimony products. This will put pressure on Western defence supply chains and negatively affect the supply of the metal and push up pricing given China's dominance of the supply of the metal in the global markets. This is positive for SXG as we are likely to have one of the very few large and high quality projects of antimony in the western world that can feed western demand into the future.

Antimony represents approximately 20% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek.

Technical Background and Qualified Person

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

MAW considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2024 dated March 28, 2024. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2023 production costs, using a gold price of US$1,900 per ounce, an antimony price of US$12,000 per tonne and 2023 total year metal recoveries of 94% for gold and 89% for antimony, and is as follows:

𝐴𝑢𝐸𝑞 = 𝐴𝑢 (𝑔/𝑡) + 1.88 × 𝑆𝑏 (%).

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a 𝐴𝑢𝐸𝑞 = 𝐴𝑢 (𝑔/𝑡) + 1.88 × 𝑆𝑏 (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSXV:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company. Over the last decades, the team behind Mawson has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in the Nordics and Australia. Mawson holds the Skellefteå North gold discovery and a portfolio of historic uranium resources in Sweden. Mawson also holds 49% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which owns or controls two high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields in Victoria, Australia, including the exciting Sunday Creek Au-Sb discovery.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle joint venture in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 6.7% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Ltd. (ASX: NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.

On behalf of the Board,



"Michael Hudson"

Michael Hudson, Interim CEO and Executive Chairman Further Information

www.mawsongold.com

1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7

Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary

+1 (604) 685 9316 info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR+. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from SDDSC122, 122W1 reported here (blue highlighted box, orange trace), selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/imagelibrary/0d9ba37b-a201-42d8-9605-a51016c109e5/903304/maws1.jpg

Figure 2: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host (see Figure 1) looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralized veins sets. Showing SDDSC122, 122W1 reported here (blue highlighted box, orange trace) with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. For location refer to Figure 1

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/imagelibrary/5967086b-34b6-4d86-8318-61dc4bcdcdd5/903304/maws2.jpg



Figure 3: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas (Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan) tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/imagelibrary/7ab58eb8-5564-47ca-b9c0-39769bd67b18/903304/maws3.jpg

Figure 4: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the Redcastle JV and simplified geology.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/imagelibrary/ea665fa4-7f86-451a-b0bb-dc49f4c32c71/903304/maws4.jpg

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

Hole_ID Depth (m) Prospect East GDA94_Z55 North GDA94_Z55 Elevation Azimuth Plunge SDDSC116 682.6 Rising Sun 331465 5867865 333.3 272.5 -41.5 SDDSC117 1101 Rising Sun 330510 5867852 296.5 70.5 -64.5 SDDSC118 1246 Rising Sun 330464 5867912 286.6 80 -64.5 SDDSC119 854.1 Apollo 331498 5867858 336.7 272.5 -45.2 SDDSC120 1022.5 Rising Sun 331110 5867976 319.5 266.5 -55 SDDSC121 588.7 Rising Sun 330510 5867852 296.6 72 -63 SDDSC122 889.89 Rising Sun 330338 5867860 267.7 74 -62 SDDSC114W1 625.1 Rising Sun 330464 5867914 286.6 82 -58 SDDSC119W1 643 Apollo 331498 5867858 336.7 272.5 -45.2 SDDSC123 124.3 Apollo 331499 5867859 337 276 -52 SDDSC124 969.3 Apollo 331499 5867859 337 274 -52.2 SDDSC121W1 953.4 Rising Sun 330510 5867852 296.6 72 -63.8 SDDSC125 551.7 Golden Dyke 330462 5867920 285.6 212 -68 SDDSC126 941.4 Rising Sun 330815 5867599 295.7 321.6 -54 SDDSC122W1 1007.8 Rising Sun 330338 5867860 276.5 72 -61.4 SDDSC050W1 797.1 Rising Sun 330539 5867885 295.3 77 -63 SDDSC127 483.2 Apollo 331498 5867858 336.9 271.3 -43.3 SDDSC128 745.1 Apollo 331465 5867867 333.1 272.6 -43.3 SDDSC129 In progress plan 1050 m Rising Sun 330388 5867860 276.5 77.3 -57.3 SDDSC092W1 In progress plan 757 m Rising Sun 330537.2 5867882.6 295.5 82.2 -61.1 SDDSC130 614 Golden Dyke 330777 5867891 295.9 255 -42 SDDSC050W2 789.4 Rising Sun 330539 5867885 295.3 77 -63 SDDSC131 179.6 Christina 330081 5867609 273.1 284 -47 SDDSC132 740.7 Golden Dyke 330776.9 5867890.5 295.9 261.5 -50 SDDSC133 347.2 Apollo East 331380 5867740 335 8 -42 SDDSC134 230.9 Christina 330080.9 5867609.3 273.1 302.5 -61.5 SDDSC135 182.4 Christina 330080.9 5867609.3 273.1 342.5 -51 SDDSC136 349 Apollo East 331380 5867740 335 329 -41 SDDSC137 299.7 Christina 330080.9 5867609.3 273 40 -62 SDDSC138 In progress plan 530 m Golden Dyke 330776.9 5867890.5 296 250 -36 SDDSC139 In progress plan 450 m Apollo East 331465.4 5867865.1 333.2 267 -37.4 SDDSC140 In progress plan 350 m Christina 330080.9 5867609.3 273.1 8.9 -70.2

Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC119 and 119W1 using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC122 586.88 587.87 0.99 0.9 0.2 1.3 SDDSC122 591.33 591.7 0.37 1.1 0.0 1.1 SDDSC122 595.76 596.04 0.28 1.1 0.5 1.9 SDDSC122 602 603 1 0.1 0.5 1.0 SDDSC122 608.18 609.01 0.83 2.2 0.0 2.2 SDDSC122 612.48 613.47 0.99 7.4 1.4 10.1 including 612.48 612.6 0.12 48.6 11.4 70.0 SDDSC122 626.35 630.74 4.39 1.1 0.2 1.4 including 630.43 630.74 0.31 5.4 0.7 6.7 SDDSC122 638.78 641.73 2.95 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC122 645.35 645.45 0.1 356.0 0.2 356.4 SDDSC122 657.95 658.26 0.31 4.2 0.0 4.2 SDDSC122 717 717.3 0.3 1.7 0.0 1.7 SDDSC122W1 582 582.33 0.33 1.3 0.1 1.4 SDDSC122W1 588.16 590.6 2.44 8.0 0.9 9.7 including 588.16 588.34 0.18 98.2 11.5 119.8 SDDSC122W1 595 596.18 1.18 2.7 0.1 2.8 SDDSC122W1 604.68 604.9 0.22 0.5 3.2 6.5 SDDSC122W1 610.47 612.09 1.62 2.0 0.1 2.1 including 610.47 610.61 0.14 15.0 0.2 15.3 including 614.18 614.48 0.3 23.0 0.1 23.1 SDDSC122W1 627 634.04 7.04 16.7 1.7 20.0 including 627.92 628.21 0.29 54.1 2.4 58.5 including 629.62 630.82 1.2 36.7 0.4 37.4 including 632.18 633.48 1.3 43.3 8.0 58.4 SDDSC122W1 639.26 642.34 3.08 1.1 0.0 1.1 SDDSC122W1 647 647.25 0.25 13.9 0.0 14.0 SDDSC122W1 662.98 663.27 0.29 6.4 0.0 6.4 SDDSC122W1 726 728.65 2.65 2.7 0.4 3.4 SDDSC122W1 756.8 757.48 0.68 1.5 0.0 1.5 SDDSC122W1 771.84 772.3 0.46 9.9 0.2 10.3

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC118 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq.

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC122 560.25 560.9 0.65 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC122 568.42 568.63 0.21 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC122 571.79 572.22 0.43 0.2 0.1 0.4 SDDSC122 572.89 573.34 0.45 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC122 573.34 573.49 0.15 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC122 579.75 580.52 0.77 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC122 580.52 580.68 0.16 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC122 581.86 582.3 0.44 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC122 582.3 583.18 0.88 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC122 583.18 583.28 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.7 SDDSC122 586.88 587.14 0.26 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC122 587.14 587.44 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC122 587.44 587.87 0.43 1.2 0.5 2.1 SDDSC122 587.87 588.14 0.27 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC122 588.14 588.58 0.44 0.7 0.0 0.8 SDDSC122 588.58 589.44 0.86 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC122 590.86 591.33 0.47 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC122 591.33 591.7 0.37 1.1 0.0 1.1 SDDSC122 591.7 592 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC122 592 592.92 0.92 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC122 594.93 595.17 0.24 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC122 595.5 595.76 0.26 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC122 595.76 596.04 0.28 1.1 0.5 1.9 SDDSC122 596.95 597.69 0.74 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC122 602 603 1 0.1 0.5 1.0 SDDSC122 603 604 1 0.2 0.1 0.4 SDDSC122 607.77 608.18 0.41 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC122 608.18 609.01 0.83 2.2 0.0 2.2 SDDSC122 609.01 609.51 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC122 610.23 610.46 0.23 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC122 610.46 611.3 0.84 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC122 612.23 612.48 0.25 0.2 0.3 0.7 SDDSC122 612.48 612.6 0.12 48.6 11.4 70.0 SDDSC122 612.6 613.09 0.49 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC122 613.09 613.4 0.31 4.0 0.0 4.1 SDDSC122 613.4 613.47 0.07 1.9 0.0 2.0 SDDSC122 613.47 613.7 0.23 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC122 614.55 615.4 0.85 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC122 616.12 616.97 0.85 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC122 626.35 627.13 0.78 1.8 0.0 1.8 SDDSC122 627.13 627.57 0.44 0.6 0.4 1.3 SDDSC122 627.57 628.28 0.71 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC122 628.28 629.42 1.14 0.5 0.2 0.9 SDDSC122 629.42 629.74 0.32 1.1 0.2 1.4 SDDSC122 629.74 630.43 0.69 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC122 630.43 630.74 0.31 5.4 0.7 6.7 SDDSC122 630.74 631.52 0.78 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC122 631.52 632.15 0.63 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC122 633.16 634.12 0.96 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC122 634.85 635.11 0.26 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC122 635.11 636.18 1.07 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC122 636.18 637.31 1.13 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC122 637.31 638.13 0.82 0.9 0.0 1.0 SDDSC122 638.52 638.78 0.26 0.6 0.0 0.7 SDDSC122 638.78 639.19 0.41 1.4 0.0 1.4 SDDSC122 639.19 639.98 0.79 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC122 639.98 640.4 0.42 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC122 640.4 641.1 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC122 641.1 641.73 0.63 1.9 0.0 1.9 SDDSC122 642.05 642.49 0.44 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC122 644.3 644.95 0.65 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC122 645.2 645.35 0.15 0.9 0.0 1.0 SDDSC122 645.35 645.45 0.1 356.0 0.2 356.4 SDDSC122 645.45 645.7 0.25 0.3 0.1 0.5 SDDSC122 645.7 645.9 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC122 645.9 646.2 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC122 648.1 649.28 1.18 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC122 657.43 657.66 0.23 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC122 657.95 658.26 0.31 4.2 0.0 4.2 SDDSC122 658.26 658.5 0.24 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC122 716 717 1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC122 717 717.3 0.3 1.7 0.0 1.7 SDDSC122 717.3 718.45 1.15 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC122 718.45 719.6 1.15 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC122 722 723 1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC122W1 557 558 1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC122W1 569.4 569.79 0.39 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC122W1 572.16 572.44 0.28 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC122W1 580.29 580.53 0.24 0.5 0.2 0.8 SDDSC122W1 580.53 581.1 0.57 0.4 0.2 0.7 SDDSC122W1 582 582.33 0.33 1.3 0.1 1.4 SDDSC122W1 582.33 583.31 0.98 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC122W1 583.83 584 0.17 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC122W1 584 584.7 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC122W1 584.7 585.67 0.97 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC122W1 585.67 586.5 0.83 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC122W1 586.5 587.4 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC122W1 588.16 588.34 0.18 98.2 11.5 119.8 SDDSC122W1 588.34 588.84 0.5 1.0 0.2 1.5 SDDSC122W1 588.84 589.11 0.27 0.7 0.3 1.3 SDDSC122W1 589.11 590.3 1.19 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC122W1 590.3 590.6 0.3 3.0 0.0 3.0 SDDSC122W1 590.6 591.58 0.98 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC122W1 591.58 592.5 0.92 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC122W1 592.5 593.51 1.01 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC122W1 593.51 594.18 0.67 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC122W1 594.18 595 0.82 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC122W1 595 596.18 1.18 2.7 0.1 2.8 SDDSC122W1 596.18 597.1 0.92 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC122W1 597.93 598.79 0.86 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC122W1 598.79 599.1 0.31 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC122W1 599.1 599.44 0.34 0.6 0.1 0.9 SDDSC122W1 599.44 600.09 0.65 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC122W1 600.09 600.52 0.43 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC122W1 600.52 601.15 0.63 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC122W1 601.15 601.34 0.19 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC122W1 601.9 602.46 0.56 0.8 0.0 0.9 SDDSC122W1 602.46 602.8 0.34 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC122W1 604.68 604.9 0.22 0.5 3.2 6.5 SDDSC122W1 604.9 606 1.1 0.1 0.1 0.4 SDDSC122W1 606 606.71 0.71 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC122W1 606.71 607.34 0.63 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC122W1 607.34 607.84 0.5 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC122W1 608.68 609.66 0.98 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC122W1 609.66 610.47 0.81 0.3 0.3 1.0 SDDSC122W1 610.47 610.61 0.14 15.0 0.2 15.3 SDDSC122W1 610.61 611.58 0.97 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC122W1 611.58 611.86 0.28 1.1 0.1 1.2 SDDSC122W1 611.86 612.09 0.23 1.6 0.0 1.7 SDDSC122W1 612.09 612.38 0.29 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC122W1 612.38 613.35 0.97 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC122W1 613.35 614.18 0.83 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC122W1 614.18 614.48 0.3 23.0 0.1 23.1 SDDSC122W1 614.48 615.37 0.89 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC122W1 615.37 616.2 0.83 0.4 0.2 0.8 SDDSC122W1 617.18 618.14 0.96 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC122W1 618.14 619.13 0.99 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC122W1 621.53 622.18 0.65 0.4 0.1 0.6 SDDSC122W1 623.91 625 1.09 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC122W1 627 627.92 0.92 0.4 0.5 1.2 SDDSC122W1 627.92 628.21 0.29 54.1 2.4 58.5 SDDSC122W1 628.21 629.05 0.84 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC122W1 629.05 629.62 0.57 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC122W1 629.62 630.03 0.41 102.0 0.8 103.5 SDDSC122W1 630.03 630.26 0.23 1.8 0.2 2.1 SDDSC122W1 630.26 630.5 0.24 1.1 0.1 1.2 SDDSC122W1 630.5 630.82 0.32 4.7 0.3 5.2 SDDSC122W1 630.82 631.94 1.12 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC122W1 631.94 632.18 0.24 1.7 0.6 2.7 SDDSC122W1 632.18 632.59 0.41 81.3 21.4 121.5 SDDSC122W1 632.59 632.74 0.15 49.8 4.0 57.3 SDDSC122W1 632.74 632.87 0.13 74.2 8.0 89.1 SDDSC122W1 632.87 633.15 0.28 0.5 0.1 0.6 SDDSC122W1 633.15 633.48 0.33 17.2 0.0 17.3 SDDSC122W1 633.48 634.04 0.56 1.3 0.0 1.3 SDDSC122W1 634.04 635.11 1.07 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC122W1 635.48 635.83 0.35 0.7 0.1 0.8 SDDSC122W1 635.83 636.37 0.54 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC122W1 636.37 637.11 0.74 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC122W1 637.11 637.86 0.75 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC122W1 637.86 638.26 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC122W1 638.26 639.26 1 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC122W1 639.26 640.26 1 1.6 0.0 1.6 SDDSC122W1 640.26 641.27 1.01 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC122W1 641.27 641.72 0.45 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC122W1 641.72 642.34 0.62 1.6 0.0 1.7 SDDSC122W1 642.34 642.51 0.17 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC122W1 642.51 643.2 0.69 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC122W1 643.2 643.67 0.47 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC122W1 643.67 644.16 0.49 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC122W1 645.55 645.7 0.15 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC122W1 646.59 647 0.41 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC122W1 647 647.25 0.25 13.9 0.0 14.0 SDDSC122W1 647.25 648.07 0.82 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC122W1 648.07 648.81 0.74 0.7 0.0 0.8 SDDSC122W1 649.3 649.85 0.55 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC122W1 649.85 650.18 0.33 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC122W1 662.98 663.27 0.29 6.4 0.0 6.4 SDDSC122W1 663.27 663.48 0.21 0.7 0.0 0.8 SDDSC122W1 681 682 1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC122W1 682 683 1 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC122W1 699 700 1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC122W1 725 726 1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC122W1 726 726.42 0.42 2.0 0.1 2.2 SDDSC122W1 726.42 727.3 0.88 3.0 1.0 5.0 SDDSC122W1 727.3 728.04 0.74 3.0 0.0 3.1 SDDSC122W1 728.04 728.65 0.61 2.2 0.0 2.3 SDDSC122W1 728.65 729.6 0.95 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC122W1 734.92 735.04 0.12 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC122W1 756.8 757.18 0.38 1.3 0.0 1.4 SDDSC122W1 757.18 757.48 0.3 1.6 0.0 1.6 SDDSC122W1 757.48 757.93 0.45 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC122W1 770.73 771.08 0.35 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC122W1 771.84 772.3 0.46 9.9 0.2 10.3

SOURCE: Mawson Gold Limited

View the original press release on accesswire.com