Argyle Resources Corp Secures Permissions and Begins Exploration at Matapedia Silica Project

Calgary, August 20, 2024 - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTC Pink: ARLYF) (FSE: ME0) ("Argyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully obtained the necessary permission signatures from private landholders for its Matapedia silica project in Quebec. These permissions are crucial for Argyle to proceed with its planned exploration work program, which is being conducted in collaboration with the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS).

The 2024 exploration program is set to include a range of detailed activities aimed at advancing the Matapedia silica project. The key components of the program are:

Geological Reconnaissance: Conducting a thorough examination of the main silica outcrops to assess their distribution and characteristics.

High-Resolution Drone Imagery: Producing high-resolution drone imagery to capture detailed visual data of the project area.

Thermal Infrared and LIDAR Drone Imagery: Using thermal infrared and LIDAR technology to identify outcropping and sub-outcropping areas within the forest environment.

High-Resolution Drone Magnetometric Survey: Performing a magnetometric survey using drones to delineate potential zones for further exploration.

Geological and Structural Mapping: Mapping geological and structural features and identifying potential sampling sites.

Sampling Work and Overburden Stripping: Carrying out sampling work, including mechanized overburden stripping, transporting samples to a laboratory, and geological mapping of outcrops with grooves (channel sampling).

Real-Time Kinematic Mapping and Total Station Survey: Completing real-time kinematic mapping and total station surveys of sampled sites.

Bulk Sample Collection: Collecting bulk samples of quartzite for further analysis.

Laboratory Assessments: Conducting granulometric analysis, geometallurgical studies, and X-ray fluorescence analysis to evaluate the silica quality and potential applications.

Additionally, INRS technicians have arrived at the Matapedia project site and have commenced geolocating silica outcrops using GPS devices. These outcrops will be cleaned and sampled as part of the initial phase of the exploration work.

"We are excited to move forward with the phase 1 exploration of the Matapedia project following the successful acquisition of permissions from the private landholders," said Jeff Stevens, CEO of Argyle Resources Corp. "The INRS-led 2024 exploration program will provide critical insights into the high grade silica potential at Matapedia. We are confident that these efforts will yield valuable information and enhance the project's potential."

Argyle Resources Corp remains committed to advancing its silica exploration initiatives through innovative techniques and strong partnerships. The company looks forward to the results of this exploration program and to further developing its silica assets.

Marc Richer-Lafleche., P.GEO., is the Qualified Person ("QP"), as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information reported in this news release.

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, staking and evaluating natural resource properties in North America. The Company currently holds an option to acquire up to 100% of the Frenchvale Graphite Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada and owns 100% interest in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapedia and Lac Comporte quartzite silica projects in Quebec, Canada. Argyle is engaged in a research partnership with the National Institute of Scientific Research (INRS), a high-level research and training institute funded by the Quebec government to conduct exploration programs on the Company's silica projects. The Company was incorporated in 2023 and its head office is located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-Looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the statements with respect to the Company's planned exploration program; the execution of such exploration program in collaboration with INRS; and the initiation of work programs generally.

