Happy Creek Announces Private Placement

Vancouver, August 20, 2024 - Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: HPY) ("Happy Creek" or the "Company") announces that it will effect a non-brokered private placement of a maximum of 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit for maximum gross proceeds of $500,000 (the "Offering").

Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.075 for two years from the date of issuance.

The Company plans to use the aggregate net proceeds of the Offering to complete exploration work on its Cariboo and Highland Valley projects as well as for general corporate working capital purposes.

Securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months from the date of issue. The Company may pay finder's fees incidental to the Offering, as permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX.V").

Directors, management and insiders may subscribe for Units in the Financing. The purchase of such Units shall be considered to be a related-party transactions under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") due to the participation of certain directors and officers of the Company, but shall be exempted from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and to obtain minority approval, as the purchase of securities shall not exceed 25% of the Corporation's market capitalization. The Corporation is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101.

Closing shall be subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX-V.

About Happy Creek Minerals Ltd.

Happy Creek is focused on making new discoveries and building resources in proximity to infrastructure on the Company's 100-percent-owned portfolio of diversified metals projects in British Columbia.

Projects include the Highland Valley Project, adjacent to Teck's Highland Valley Copper Mine that has been in continuous production for over 60 years, the high-grade Fox Tungsten deposit, the Silverboss molybdenum-copper-gold-silver project adjacent to Glencore's closed Boss Mountain molybdenum mine and the adjacent Hen-Art-DL gold and silver project.

Happy Creek is committed to responsible mineral resource development. The Company's priority is to build and sustain mutually beneficial relationships with Indigenous Communities in the territories in which the Company explores.

Additional information relating to Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. may be obtained or viewed on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.happycreekminerals.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements that address capital costs, recovery, grade, and timing of work or plans at the Company's mineral projects. Forward-looking information may be, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "foresee", "plan", "planned", "continue", "expect", "thought to", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "opportunity", "further" and others, or which describes a goal or action, event or result such as "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be undertaken, occur or achieved. Statements also include those that address future mineral production, reserve potential, potential size or scale of a mineralized zone, potential expansion of mineralization, potential type(s) of mining, potential grades as well as to Happy Creek's ability to fund ongoing expenditure, or assumptions about future metal or mineral prices, currency exchange rates, metallurgical recoveries and grades, favourable operating conditions, access, political stability, obtaining or renewal of existing or required mineral titles, licenses and permits, labour stability, market conditions, availability of equipment, accuracy of any mineral resources, anticipated costs and expenditures. Assumptions may be based on factors and events that are not within the control of Happy Creek and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, which may cause the actual results to materially differ, and/or any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Additional information on risks and uncertainties can be found within Financial Statements, Prospectus and other materials found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although Happy Creek has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Happy Creek withholds any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

