Atomic Minerals Corp. Applauds U.S. Energy Secretary's Call for Expansion of Nuclear Power and Celebrates $35 Billion Georgia Nuclear Reactor Milestone

Vancouver, August 20, 2024 - Atomic Minerals Corp. (TSXV: ATOM) ("ATOMIC MINERALS" or the "Company") is pleased to commend U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm for her recent advocacy for the expansion of nuclear power in the United States and globally.

Georgia Power Co., in partnership with three other utilities, recently celebrated the successful commissioning of two new nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle in Waynesboro, Georgia. This landmark $35 billion investment not only represents a major advance in the future of clean energy but also underscores the growing importance of domestic uranium exploration to secure a stable supply for the U.S. nuclear industry.

"Today, the call for more nuclear reactors goes beyond energy production-it's a call for decisive climate action and robust economic growth," said Clive Massey, President & CEO of Atomic Minerals. "We fully support Secretary Granholm's vision for 98 additional reactors and commend the significant milestone achieved at Plant Vogtle. This success highlights the critical role of nuclear energy in building a sustainable, low-carbon future. At Atomic Minerals, we are dedicated to advancing our U.S. uranium projects, including Harts Point, Dolores Anticline, and 10 Mile, to ensure a reliable domestic supply and contribute to a cleaner, more resilient energy infrastructure."

Clive Massey continued, "In addition to our U.S. projects, we're also making significant strides in Northern Saskatchewan, where our exploration efforts are focused on uncovering high-grade uranium deposits. These projects are crucial for bolstering North America's uranium supply, further strengthening the region's energy security. By advancing both our U.S. and Canadian initiatives, Atomic Minerals is playing a pivotal role in supporting the growing demand for clean, reliable nuclear energy, which is essential for achieving our climate goals and powering a sustainable future."

Plant Vogtle's second new reactor, Unit 4, was officially brought into commercial operation, following the earlier launch of Unit 3. Together, these reactors will provide carbon-free electricity to approximately 1 million homes and businesses, underscoring nuclear power's vital role in reducing climate-changing carbon emissions.

Speaking at Plant Vogtle, Secretary Granholm underscored the urgent need for 98 additional reactors of similar capacity across the United States to meet the nation's energy needs and dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions. She also highlighted the substantial progress the DOE has made over the past two years in implementing this historic legislation, with a strong emphasis on fairness and equity in addressing the legacy of underinvestment in critical infrastructure.

"It is now time for others to follow their lead to reach our goal of getting to net zero by 2050," Granholm said. "We have to at least triple our current nuclear capacity in this country."1

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is actively supporting the nation's transition to a clean energy economy, including substantial investments through initiatives such as the Civil Nuclear Credit Program. This $6 billion program, part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), aims to preserve the existing U.S. nuclear reactor fleet and protect thousands of high-paying jobs, all while contributing to the nation's energy security and environmental goals.

Atomic Minerals Corporation remains dedicated to exploring and developing uranium and other critical minerals essential for the next generation of nuclear reactors. The Company looks forward to playing a key role in supporting the global shift towards cleaner energy solutions.

Uranium is crucial to the North American economy due to its pivotal role in meeting the continent's energy needs over the next 25 years. As a primary fuel for nuclear power plants, uranium ensures a stable and reliable source of energy, essential for economic growth and energy security. With increasing demand for clean and sustainable energy sources, nuclear power, fueled by uranium, offers a low-carbon solution that can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This aligns with North America's commitment to environmental sustainability and climate goals. Furthermore, uranium's strategic importance is underscored by its ability to provide consistent and large-scale energy production, which is vital for powering industries, homes, and infrastructure across the region. As the energy landscape evolves, the significance of uranium in supporting a resilient and diversified energy portfolio cannot be overstated.

About the Company

Atomic Minerals Corp. is a publicly listed exploration company on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol ATOM, led by a highly skilled management and technical team with a proven track record in the junior mining sector. Atomic Minerals' objective is to identify exploration opportunities in regions that have been previously overlooked but are geologically similar to those with previous uranium discoveries. These underexplored areas hold immense potential and are in stable geopolitical and economic environments.

Atomic Minerals' property portfolio contains uranium projects in three locations within North America, all of which have significant technical merit and or are known for hosting uranium production in the past. Three of the properties are located on the Colorado Plateau, an area which has previously produced 597 million pounds of U3O8; Three others are in the prolific Athabasca Basin region and nine uranium projects are located Northern Saskatchewan, encompassing a total exploration area of 6,495 hectares.

For additional information about the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.atomicminerals.ca

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Atomic Minerals Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Atomic Minerals Corporation management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Atomic Minerals Corporation undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.



