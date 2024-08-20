Emp Metals Announces Successful Pilot Program With Koch Technology Solutions And Saltworks Technologies In Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, Aug. 20, 2024 - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing success and results of the Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") Field Pilot Facility (the "Facility") located in Saskatchewan.

The Facility houses the first Koch Technology Solutions ("KTS") DLE pilot skid commissioned and operated in Canada. Saltworks Technologies ("Saltworks") provided pre- and post-DLE systems at site, and complete concentrate, refine, convert (CRC) technology for the production of battery-grade lithium carbonate.

The extremely 'clean' geological brine, without H2S or appreciable organics, was processed through Koch Technology Solutions' Li-Pro™ pilot over 75 days, demonstrating, a lithium recovery of greater than 97%, impurity rejection of greater than 99% (Refer to Table 1).

Table 1

Element Retention (%) Rejection (%) Li 97

Na

99.95 K

99.95 Ca

99.3 Mg

98.5 Sr

99.5 B

93



Garrett Krall, Lithium Business Leader at KTS, stated, "KTS is thrilled with the industry-leading results Li-Pro™ has delivered. EMP has pulled together a strong team that is rapidly advancing to commercial project deployment with a truly economically advantaged solution."

Megan Low, VP of Lithium Process Solutions at Saltworks, commented, "The site pilot produced lithium concentrations in the DLE eluate exceeding 2000 mg/L with a Li:TDS ratio greater than 0.1, almost non-detectable organics, extremely low silica, and steady performance improvements as the system was remote optimized.

"Li:TDS ratio is a key performance indicator," explained Ms. Low. "A ratio of 0.1 or higher is among top performing DLE systems and is reflective of the high quality and clean Saskatchewan brine processed. This Li:TDS ratio will allow efficient downstream refining to battery-grade materials. This performance represents a new industry benchmark for a continuous at-site DLE pilot," concluded Ms. Low.

Paul Schubach, COO of EMP Metals, commented, "Combining of efforts between EMP, KTS, and Saltworks has delivered results that exceeded expectations, proving the value of our Saskatchewan-based assets."

The DLE eluate has been delivered to Saltworks' headquarters for processing through their on-site Pilot 10 lithium refinery to convert the facility produced eluate into a battery-grade lithium carbonate for dispatch to off-takers.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Bronson, P. Geo., a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large scale resources using direct lithium extraction ("DLE"). EMP Metals currently holds 196,000 net (79,300 hectares) acres of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE EMP Metals Corp.