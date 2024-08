Outstanding Drill Results From Fletcher Zone At Beta Hunt

Two additional drill rigs to be deployed to accelerate program

PERTH, Aug. 21, 2024 - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) (TSX: WGX) (OTCQX: WGXRF) (Westgold or the Company) is pleased to provide an overview of the Beta Hunt mine and update in relation to the ongoing Stage 3 Resource Definition drilling program being undertaken at the Fletcher Zone discovery (Fletcher) within the Beta Hunt operation at the Company's Southern Goldfields Operations.

Highlights

Assays from the next 8 holes of the Fletcher Stage 3 program at Beta Hunt have been received.

Significant intersections include:

4.00m @ 22.45g/t Au in hole WF440N1-01AR

5.00m @ 10.95g/t Au in hole WF440N1-21AE

5.20m @ 10.13g/t Au in hole WF440N1-02AR



8.00m @ 5.26g/t Au in hole WF440N1-01AR



7.00m @ 7.97g/t Au in hole WF440N1-21AE



6.00m @ 6.39g/t Au in hole WF440N1-04AR



15.00m @ 3.07g/t Au in hole WF440N1-3AR

Resource Definition program to be accelerated - an additional two drill rigs to be deployed taking fleet to three at Fletcher.

Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate targeted for late Q2 / early Q3 FY25.

Westgold Managing Director and CEO Wayne Bramwell commented:

"The Fletcher Zone is key to expanding gold production at Beta Hunt. It is a proximate, parallel lode to the existing 1.6Moz Western Flanks system and Westgold is currently advancing decline development from Western Flanks towards Fletcher to access a new mining front.

Accelerating drilling will rapidly unlock value at Fletcher. To date Fletcher has only 32 drill holes into this emerging 2km long target and Westgold is now mobilising an additional 2 drill rigs to Beta Hunt to accelerate this program.

Westgold looks forward to expanding production at Beta Hunt and delivering a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the emerging Fletcher Zone in late Q2 / early Q3 FY25."

Beta Hunt - Overview

The Beta Hunt operation, located at Kambalda 600km east of Perth, was acquired by Westgold as part of the August 2024 merger with TSX listed Karora Resources Inc.

Beta Hunt was originally developed as a nickel mine and operated by Western Mining Corporation (WMC) in the 1970's. The mine was sold to Gold Fields in 2001 as part of the St Ives Operations sale. In 2003 a "sub-lease" covering Beta Hunt was sold to Reliance Mining Ltd. and through various transactions the gold and nickel rights to the sub-lease were separated. Salt Lake Mining Pty Ltd (SLM) subsequently acquired the property in 2013 and succeeded in re-combining the nickel and gold rights. Gold production commenced in mid-2014. Karora Resources acquired 100% of SLM in 2016 under its previous business name of Royal Nickel Corporation Minerals (RNC).

Karora has mined both gold and nickel at Beta Hunt. However, nickel operations were suspended in mid-2024 in response to falling nickel prices. Western Flanks is currently the mainstay gold ore source for the Beta Hunt operation.

Beta Hunt Gold Mineral Resources As Of 30 September 20231,2

Measured Indicated Measured & Indicated Inferred



Kt g/t Koz Kt g/t Koz Kt g/t Koz Kt g/t Koz

Western Flanks 859 2.9 79 10,436 2.9 980 11,295 2.9 1,059 6,364 2.9 587

A Zone 419 2.7 37 4,143 2.4 317 4,536 2.4 354 3,927 2.3 296

Larkin - - - 2,028 2.6 168 2,028 2.6 168 1,761 2.4 134

Mason - - - - - - - - - 778 2.7 67

Cowcill - - - 248 2.4 19 248 2.4 19 35 2.9 3

Total 1,278 2.8 116 16,855 2.7 1,484 18,133 2.7 1,600 12,865 2.6 1,086



The Fletcher Zone - An Emerging Target of Scale within Beta Hunt

Fletcher is a substantial new discovery made by Karora Resources at Beta Hunt and has been drilled in a series of stages. Importantly, Fletcher is interpreted to represent a new gold mineralised structure paralleling the ~1.6Moz Western Flanks deposit, approximately 300m to the west (Figure 1).

In 2016, an exploration hole drilled by Karora Resources (then RNC) first intersected the Fletcher Shear Zone returning two significant intersections including 8.90m @ 2.68g/t Au and 15.00m @ 2.32g/t Au in hole WF14-983 (Appendix B). These holes were drilled to test a conceptual gold target using the A-Zone and Western Flanks shear zones as structural analogues and the presence of some +1g/t Au gold assays reported in a historic surface nickel exploration hole (KD1237W1) drilled during the WMC era.

__________________________________ 1 Refer Karora TSX Announcement dated 21 November 2023 "Karora Announces Strong Increases In Beta Hunt Gold Mineral Resources, Grades and Gold Mineral Reserves" available on SEDAR+ (www.sedar.com) 2 Refer Westgold ASX Announcement dated 8th April 2024 "Westgold & Karora To Merge To Create A New 400kozpa Australian Gold Producer" 3 Refer Royal Nickel Corp TSX Announcement dated 6 July 2016 "RNC Discovers Third Major Gold Zone at Beta Hunt" available on SEDAR+ (www.sedar.com)

The success of this program confirmed the existence of a third significant mineralised shear zone within the Beta Hunt sub-lease.

Follow-up drill testing of the Fletcher Zone did not recommence until 2019 and was sporadic until 2023 when a more comprehensive multi-stage program commenced. Notwithstanding this, to date, only 32 holes have been drilled into the +2km long mineralised system.

Mineralisation at Fletcher is similar to the parallel 1.6Moz Western Flanks deposit and comprises foliated albite-biotite-pyrite altered and irregularly quartz veined basalt (Figure 1).

Fletcher Zone - Stage 3 Drilling Results

A total of 24 holes were drilled between 2016 and 2023 as part of Stage 1 & 2 Fletcher exploration programs with the majority of these holes returning highly encouraging results (refer Figure 2 and Appendix B for details).

The aim of the Stage 3 program is to further define Mineral Resources in the southern half of the currently defined ~2km long gold mineralised shear. Encouragingly, the results for 8 recently completed holes have continued to return significant results and include:

4.00m @ 22.45g/t Au in hole WF440N1-01AR

5.00m @ 10.95g/t Au in hole WF440N1-21AE

5.20m @ 10.13g/t Au in hole WF440N1-02AR

8.00m @ 5.26g/t Au in hole WF440N1-01AR

7.00m @ 7.97g/t Au in hole WF440N1-21AE

6.00m @ 6.39g/t Au in hole WF440N1-04AR

15.00m @ 3.07g/t Au in hole WF440N1-3AR

4.65m @ 7.52g/t Au in hole WF440N1-01AR

Full drilling results are presented in Appendix A with hole positions shown on Figure 3.

Like Western Flanks, mineralisation at Fletcher is related to a sub-vertical northwest trending shear system. Mineralisation is hosted within the Lunnon Basalt beneath the Kambalda Ultramafics.

Figures 4 & 5 show the deportment of mineralisation in fans of Stage 3 drill holes.

Importantly, while the Fletcher Zone has been broadly defined over ~2km, it has only seen limited drilling down dip at depth to around 200-250m below the ultramafic contact and remains open at depth. In comparison, Western Flanks has been drilled down dip to depths greater than 500m (see Figures 4 & 5).

Looking Forward

Fletcher Resource Definition Drilling Program To be Accelerated

Currently the Fletcher Resource Definition drilling program is being executed with a single underground drill rig. Westgold sees the Fletcher deposit as a short range opportunity to bring an additional mining front on-line to further expand the Beta Hunt production rates towards the 2Mtpa run rate target.

The Company intends to accelerate the Fletcher drill program over coming weeks by adding an additional two drill rigs from its in-house drilling division. The aim of this acceleration is to bring Fletcher to a maiden Mineral Resource Estimation during late Q2/early Q3 FY25.

This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.

Competent/Qualified Person Statements

Exploration Results

The information in this release that relates to Exploration results was compiled by Westgold technical employees and contractors under the supervision of Mr. Simon Rigby B.Sc. (Hons), who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and who has verified, reviewed and approved such information. Mr Rigby is a full-time employee of the Company and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activities which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the "JORC Code") and as a Qualified Person as defined in the CIM Guidelines and National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Rigby is an employee of the Company and, accordingly, is not independent for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr Rigby consents to and approves the inclusion in this release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Rigby is eligible to participate in short- and long-term incentive plans of the company.

General

Mineral Resources, Ore Reserve Estimates and Exploration Targets and Results are calculated in accordance with the JORC Code. The other technical and scientific information in this release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101 and has been reviewed on behalf of the company by Qualified Persons, as set forth above.

Forward looking statements

These materials prepared by Westgold Resources Limited include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "forecast", "predict", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.

Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.

Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control.

Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. In addition, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the factors outlined in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ or the ASX, including, in the Company's current annual report, half year report or most recent management discussion and analysis.

Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances.

Appendix A - Fletcher Zone Stage 3 Drilling - Significant Intersections

Drill

Stage Hole Collar N Collar E Collar RL Intercept

(Downhole) From (m) Dip Azi Total Length (m) 3 WF440N1-01AR 6543787 375045 -436.8 5.00m @ 2.78 g/t Au 0 -14.3 254.1 570.4 1.00m @ 7.00 g/t Au 54.0 5.00m @ 4.14 g/t Au 304.0 4.65m @ 7.71 g/t Au 333.0 8.00m @ 5.26 g/t Au 342.0 4.00m @ 3.24 g/t Au 353.0 8.12m @ 7.52 g/t Au 370.8 0.55m @ 7.92 g/t Au 398.6 2.45m @ 2.65 g/t Au 411.5 4.00m @ 22.45 g/t Au 421.0 3 WF440N1-02AR 6543787 375045 -436.8 4.00m @ 3.86 g/t Au 0 -22.2 254.7 663.3 4.00m @ 1.53 g/t Au 52.0 7.45m @ 2.86 g/t Au 370.5 5.20m @ 10.13 g/t Au 433.8 2.00m @ 2.32 g/t Au 442.0 3 WF440N1-03AR 6543787 375045 -436.8 7.00m @ 2.67 g/t Au 0 -29.1 254.3 852.5 4.00m @ 3.51 g/t Au 433.0 1.00m @ 5.17 g/t Au 442.0 7.00m @ 3.36 g/t Au 497.0 15.00m @ 3.07 g/t Au 507.0 5.00m @ 2.83 g/t Au 667.0 1.20m @ 3.50 g/t Au 684.0 4.05m @ 1.97 g/t Au 688.0 1.00m @ 5.01 g/t Au 740.0 3 WF440N1-04AE 6543787 375045 -436.8 6.00m @ 6.39 g/t Au 0 -19.5 263.2 750.3 1.00m @ 3.49 g/t Au 77.0 6.00m @ 1.89 g/t Au 435.0 1.00m @ 8.21 g/t Au 503.0 3 WF440N1-21AE 6543787 375045 -436.8 7.00m @ 3.20 g/t Au 0 -21.6 254.4 729.3 5.00m @ 1.62 g/t Au 50.0 5.00m @ 10.95 g/t Au 368.0 4.00m @ 7.17 g/t Au 376.0 1.00m @ 18.69 g/t Au 389.0 7.00m @ 7.97 g/t Au 454.0 3.00m @ 5.16 g/t Au 573.0 4.90m @ 1.73 g/t Au 588.1 6.00m @ 1.24 g/t Au 596.0 2.20m @ 3.81 g/t Au 631.8 3 WF440DD-08AR 6543666 375051 -432.6 NSA

-12.2 244.1 231.4 3 WF440DD-11AR 6543666 375051 -433.0 1.00m @ 2.41 g/t Au 206 -19.0 232.8 223.3 3 WF440DD-12AR 6543666 375051 -432.7 NSA

-13.4 239.5 219.4

Appendix B - Fletcher Zone Previously Reported Stages 1 & 2 Drilling - Significant Intersections

Drill Stage Hole Collar N Collar E Collar RL Intercept (Downhole) From (m) Dip Azi Total Length (m) 2 WF380ACC-10AE 6543686 375115 -375.5 5.00m @ 2.62g/t Au 326.0 -38.4 244.0 693.3 5.65m @ 2.98g/t Au 431.4 2.00m @ 7.07g/t Au 532.0 6.00m @ 5.03g/t Au 563.0 2 WF380ACC-12AE_W 6543686 375115 -375.5 3.00m @ 4.43g/t Au 549.0 -47.1 233.4 698.9 8.50m @ 1.66g/t Au 626.0 2 WF380ACC-13AE 6543686 375115 -375.5 8.00m @ 6.16g/t Au 289.0 -34.0 224.9 570.2 6.00m @ 2.43g/t Au 320.0 15.00m @ 3.66g/t Au 394.0 2.00m @ 7.08g/t Au 441.0 2.00m @ 19.85g/t Au 452.0 2 WF380ACC-14AE 6543686 375115 -375.5 3.64m @ 5.05g/t Au 204.4 -40.8 224.3 669.3 7.00m @ 1.80g/t Au 353.0 1.00m @ 11.82g/t Au 371.0 5.00m @ 2.22g/t Au 376.0 4.00m @ 3.94g/t Au 385.0 3.00m @ 8.93g/t Au 534.0 2.00m @ 5.44g/t Au 597.0 2 WF380ACC-15AE 6543686 375114 -375.2 3.00m @ 4.28g/t Au 334.0 -27.3 257.1 717.5 16.00m @ 3.50g/t Au 356.0 6.00m @ 2.50g/t Au 378.0 3.50m @ 6.74g/t Au 431.5 12.00m @ 2.11g/t Au 439.0 6.90m @ 6.16g/t Au 453.1 11.20m @ 1.59g/t Au 659.8 11.55m @ 1.17g/t Au 687.5 2 WF380ACC-17AE 6543686 375114 -375.2 12.00m @ 3.48g/t Au 366.0 -33.4 257.5 792.6 14.50m @ 17.29g/t Au 450.5 5.00m @ 1.90g/t Au 580.0 3.00m @ 3.05g/t Au 595.0 2.00m @ 1.60g/t Au 616.0 1.00m @ 10.10g/t Au 634.0 10.00m @ 5.30g/t Au 772.0 2 WF380ACC-09AE 6543684 375115 -374.0 7.00m @ 3.26g/t Au 379.0 -32.2 245.0 576.0 9.00m @ 4.99g/t Au 404.0 33.00m @ 3.78/t Au 418.0 6.00m @ 3.48g/t Au 462.0 3.00m @ 4.18g/t Au 473.0 2 WF380ACC-11AE 6543686 375115 -375.2 Abandoned

-22.8 234.0 378.2 2 WF380ACC-12AE 6543684 375115 -374.0 3.00m @ 3.51g/t Au 220.0 -47.1 233.4 519.2 3.00m @ 6.20g/t Au 364.0 6.78m @ 3.85g/t Au 453.0 3.33m @ 15.21g/t Au 473.7 2 WF380ACC-16AE 6543684 375115 -374.0 2.00m @ 34.59g/t Au 262.0 -28.0 233.9 609.4 7.00m @ 1.55g/t Au 387.0 1 BF1730-22AE 6543246 375359 -300.4 17.00m @ 2.48g/t Au 248.0 -39.1 265.5 579.7 2.12m @ 4.78g/t Au 348.0 3.00m @ 3.89g/t Au 405.0 7.50m @ 2.13g/t Au 442.5 6.00m @ 2.60g/t Au 497.0 13.00m @ 3.13g/t Au 522.0 9.00m @ 3.79g/t 553.0 1 BF1730-23AE 6543247 375358 -300.7 4.30 @ 2.30g/t Au 366.0 -42.8 253.4 555.3 3.00m @ 7.87g/t Au 409.0 2.31m @ 3.42g/t Au 454.0 3.00m @ 1.47g/t Au 479.0 1.00m @ 6.16g/t Au 500.0 1 BF1730-24AE 6543247 375358 -300.8 3.00m @ 17.95g/t Au 192.0 -46.1 264.1 603 7.00m @ 1.91g/t Au 198.0 1.00m @ 7.04g/t Au 286.0 11.00m @ 1.62g/t Au 338.0 8.00m @ 2.63g/t Au 358.0 6.00m @ 15.90g/t Au 597.0 1 WF405ACC-48AE 6543695 375109 -400.8 5.00m @ 4.90g/t Au 288.0 -29.5 231.5 513.0 32.0m @ 4.75g/t Au 298.0 1 WF405ACC-49AE 6543695 375109 -400.9 1.00m @ 13.61g/t Au 6.0 -37.1 231.1 591.0 10.00m @ 3.03g/t Au 276.0 1.00m @ 10.17g/t Au 290.0 4.00m @ 3.05g/t Au 334.0 2.00m @ 10.92g/t Au 350.0 34.50m @ 3.67g/t Au 355.5 4.00m @ 3.43g/t Au 519.0 4.00m @ 3.36g/t Au 526.0 1 WF405ACC-50AE 6543694 375109 -400.8 3.0m @ 7.28g/t Au 293.0 -28.4 214.1 537.5 8.0m @ 2.17g/t Au 444.0 1 BL1730-04AE 6543246 375359 -300 1.00m @ 3.78g/t Au 184.0 -37. 6 245.4 485.5 4.00m @ 7.83g/t Au 296.0 26.00m @ 6.5g/t Au 353.0 Inc. 6.00m @ 9.85g/t Au 353.0 2.50m @ 7.30g/t Au 417.0 9.00m @ 25.22g/t Au 446.0 Inc. 0.70m @ 262g/t Au 451.0 1 WF405SOD-01AE 6543631 375234 -399.7 9.00m @ 3.32g/t Au 304.0 -33.5 231.1 627.3 3.50m @ 3.56g/t Au 348.0 10.47m @ 2.46g/t Au 522.5 1 WF405SOD-51AE 6543632 375234 -400.4 6.00m @ 3.20g/t Au 50.0 -21.6 217.1 570.5 7.00m @1.72g/t Au 378.0 4.00m @ 4.09g/t Au 429.0 19.00m @ 2.89g/t Au 484.0 29.00m @ 3.01g/t Au 507.0 2.88m @ 11.75g/t Au 549.5 3.50m @ 7.05g/t Au 556.0 1 WF405SOD-52AE 6543632 375234 -400.4 2.00m @11.19g/t Au 280.0 -29.8 217.1 612.4 6.00m @ 2.82g/t Au 294.0 7.00m @ 2.80g/t Au 332.0 11.00m @ 4.73g/t Au 385.0 3.00m @ 7.36g/t Au 507.0 2.00m @ 5.02g/t Au 513.0 13.00m @ 2.20g/t Au 556.0 1 FZ350-001 6543915 374830 -348.2 7.31m @ 3.02g/t Au 24.9 -42 250 642.1 3.00m @ 5.60g/t Au 574.0 5.00m @ 2.21g/t Au 614.0 1 AF18LV-07AE 6544420 374623 -266.6 8.50m @ 5.47g/t Au 116.0 -31.5 249.5 653.8 9.50m @ 1.84g/t Au 132.5 9.50m @ 3.31g/t Au 578.5 1 AF18LV-16AE 6544419 374624 -266.6 0.50m @ 6.99g/t Au 124.0 -30.6 221.8 639.4 6.00m @ 1.97g/t Au 129.0 3.00m @ 11.05g/t Au 138.0 4.40m @ 5.99g/t Au 144.0 0.75m @ 18.55g/t Au 545.0 1 WF14-98 6543955 375125 -188.1 3.90m @ 2.12g/t Au 53.1 -29.5 262.2 858.5 11.00m @ 2.56g/t Au 180 9.30m @ 2.28g/t Au 203.1 14.0m @ 3.01g/t Au 214.0 6.55m @ 4.46g/t Au 252.3 8.90m @ 2.68g/t Au 716.6 15.80m @ 2.32g/t Au 736.5

APPENDIX B - JORC 2012 TABLE 1 - GOLD DIVISION

SECTION 1: SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. • Diamond Drilling A significant portion of the data used in resource calculations has been gathered from diamond core. Multiple sizes have been used historically. This core is geologically logged and subsequently halved for sampling. Grade control holes may be whole-cored to streamline the core handling process if required. • Face Sampling At each of the major past and current underground producers, each development face / round is horizontally chip sampled. The sampling intervals are domained by geological constraints (e.g. rock type, veining and alteration / sulphidation etc.). The majority of exposures within the orebody are sampled. • Sludge Drilling Sludge drilling at is performed with an underground production drill rig. It is an open hole drilling method using water as the flushing medium, with a 64mm (nominal) hole diameter. Sample intervals are ostensibly the length of the drill steel. Holes are drilled at sufficient angles to allow flushing of the hole with water following each interval to prevent contamination. Sludge drilling is not used to inform resource models. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. • RC Drilling Drill cuttings are extracted from the RC return via cyclone. The underflow from each interval is transferred via bucket to a four-tiered riffle splitter, delivering approximately three kilograms of the recovered material into calico bags for analysis. The residual material is retained on the ground near the hole. Composite samples are obtained from the residue material for initial analysis, with the split samples remaining with the individual residual piles until required for re-split analysis or eventual disposal. • RAB / Aircore Drilling Combined scoops from bucket dumps from cyclone for composite. Split samples taken from individual bucket dumps via scoop. RAB holes are not included in the resource estimate. • Blast Hole Drilling Cuttings sampled via splitter tray per individual drill rod. Blast holes not included in the resource estimate. Drill sample recovery Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. All geology input is logged and validated by the relevant area geologists, incorporated into this is assessment of sample recovery. No defined relationship exists between sample recovery and grade. Nor has sample bias due to preferential loss or gain of fine or coarse material been noted. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged Westgold surface drill-holes are all orientated and have been logged in detail for geology, veining, alteration, mineralisation and orientated structure. Westgold underground drill-holes are logged in detail for geology, veining, alteration, mineralisation and structure. Core has been logged in enough detail to allow for the relevant mineral resource estimation techniques to be employed.

Surface core is photographed both wet and dry and underground core is photographed wet. All photos are stored on the Company's servers, with the photographs from each hole contained within separate folders.

Development faces are mapped geologically.

RC, RAB and Aircore chips are geologically logged.

Sludge drilling is logged for lithology, mineralisation and vein percentage.

Logging is quantitative in nature.

All holes are logged completely, all faces are mapped completely. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Blast holes -Sampled via splitter tray per individual drill rods.

RAB / AC chips - Combined scoops from bucket dumps from cyclone for composite. Split samples taken from individual bucket dumps via scoop.

RC - Three tier riffle splitter (approximately 5kg sample). Samples generally dry.

Face Chips - Nominally chipped horizontally across the face from left to right, sub-set via geological features as appropriate.

Diamond Drilling - Half-core niche samples, sub-set via geological features as appropriate. Grade control holes may be whole-cored to streamline the core handling process if required.

Chips / core chips undergo total preparation.

Samples undergo fine pulverisation of the entire sample by an LM5 type mill to achieve a 75µ product prior to splitting.

QA/QC is currently ensured during the sub-sampling stages process via the use of the systems of an independent NATA / ISO accredited laboratory contractor. A significant portion of the historical informing data has been processed by in-house laboratories.

The sample size is considered appropriate for the grain size of the material being sampled.

The un-sampled half of diamond core is retained for check sampling if required. For RC chips regular field duplicates are collected and analysed for significant variance to primary results. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. Recent drilling was analysed by fire assay as outlined below;

At Beta Hunt all drill core sampling is conducted by Karora personnel. Samples for gold analysis are shipped to SGS Mineral Services of Kalgoorlie for preparation and assaying by 50 gram fire assay analytical method. All gold diamond drilling samples submitted for assay include at least one blank and one Certified Reference Material ("CRM") per batch, plus one CRM or blank every 20 samples. In samples with observed visible gold mineralization, a coarse blank is inserted after the visible gold mineralization to serve as both a coarse flush to prevent contamination of subsequent samples and a test for gold smearing from one sample to the next which may have resulted from inadequate cleaning of the crusher and pulveriser. The lab is also required to undertake a minimum of 1 in 20 wet screens on pulverised samples to ensure a minimum 85% passing at -75µm. No significant QA/QC issues have arisen in recent drilling results.

Photon Assay was introduced in 2023 for Beta Hunt grade control samples. PhotonAssay™ technology (Chrysos Corporation Limited) is a rapid, non-destructive analysis of gold and other elements in mineral samples. It is based on the principle of gamma activation, which uses high energy x-rays to excite changes to the nuclear structure of selected elements. The decay is then measured to give a gold analysis. Each sample is run through two cycles with a radiation time of 15s. This methodology is insensitive to material type and thus does not require fluxing chemicals as in the fire assay methodology. Highlights of the PhotonAssay™ process are as follows:

The process is non-destructive; the same sample accuracy can be determined by repeat measurements of the same sample. In addition, the instrument runs a precision analysis for each sample relating to the instrument precision The process allows for an increased sample size, about 500 g of crushed product.



The crushed material is not pulverised, as in the fire assay process; this ensures that gold is not smeared or lost during pulverisation (especially important if there is an expectation of visible gold that is being analysed)

Historical drilling has used a combination of Fire Assay, Aqua Regia and PAL analysis.

These assay methodologies are appropriate for the resources in question. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. No independent or alternative verifications are available.

Virtual twinned holes have been drilled in several instances across all sites with no significant issues highlighted. Drillhole data is also routinely confirmed by development assay data in the operating environment.

Primary data is collected utilising LogChief. The information is imported into a SQL database server and verified.

All data used in the calculation of resources and reserves are compiled in databases (underground and open pit) which are overseen and validated by senior geologists.

No adjustments have been made to any assay data. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. All data is spatially oriented by survey controls via direct pickups by the survey department. Drillholes are all surveyed downhole, deeper holes with a Gyro tool if required, the majority with single / multishot cameras.

All drilling and resource estimation is preferentially undertaken in local mine grid at the various sites.

Topographic control is generated from a combination of remote sensing methods and ground-based surveys. This methodology is adequate for the resources in question. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. Data spacing is variable dependent upon the individual orebody under consideration. A lengthy history of mining has shown that this approach is appropriate for the Mineral Resource Estimation process and to allow for classification of the resources as they stand.

Compositing is carried out based upon the modal sample length of each individual domain. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Drilling intersections are nominally designed to be normal to the orebody as far as underground infrastructure constraints / topography allows.

Development sampling is nominally undertaken normal to the various orebodies.

Where drilling angles are sub optimal the number of samples per drill hole used in the estimation has been limited to reduce any potential bias.

It is not considered that drilling orientation has introduced an appreciable sampling bias. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. For samples assayed at on-site laboratory facilities, samples are delivered to the facility by Company staff. Upon delivery the responsibility for sample security and storage falls to the independent third-party operators of these facilities.

For samples assayed off-site, samples are delivered to a third-party transport service, who in turn relay them to the independent laboratory contractor. Samples are stored securely until they leave site. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data Site generated resources and reserves and the parent geological data is routinely reviewed by the Westgold Corporate technical team.

SECTION 2: REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Native title interests are recorded against several WGX tenements.

The CMGP tenements are held by the Big Bell Gold Operations (BBGO) of which Westgold has 100% ownership.

Several third-party royalties exist across various tenements at CMGP, over and above the state government royalty.

The Fortnum Gold Project tenure is 100% owned by Westgold through subsidiary company Aragon Resources Pty. Ltd. Various Royalties apply to the package. The most pertinent being;

State Government - 2.5% NSR

Beta Hunt is owned by Westgold through a sub-lease agreement with St Ives Gold Mining Company Pty Ltd (SIGMC), which gives Westgold the right to explore and mine gold and nickel.

Royalties on gold production from Beta Hunt are as follows: A royalty to the state government equal to 2.5% of the royalty value of gold metal produced; and Royalties to third parties equal to 4.75% of recovered gold less allowable deductions.

The Higginsville-Lakewood Operations include the Higginsville and Lakewood Mills and associated infrastructure, mining operations and exploration prospects which are located on 242 tenements owned by Westgold and covers approximately 1,800km2 total area.

Royalties on the HGO gold production are as follows: Production payments of up to 1% of gross gold revenue over various tenements to traditional land owners. Royalty equal to 2.5% of recovered gold to the Government of Western Australia; and Various third parties hold rights to receive royalties in respect of gold (and in some cases other minerals or metals) recovered from the tenements.

The tenure is currently in good standing

There are no known issues regarding security of tenure.

There are no known impediments to continued operation.

WGX operates in accordance with all environmental conditions set down as conditions for grant of the leases. Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties The CMGP tenements have an exploration and production history in excess of 100 years.

The FGP tenements have an exploration and production history in excess of 30 years.

BH tenements have an exploration and production history in excess of 60 years.

HGO tenements have an exploration and production history in excess of 40 years.

Westgold work has generally confirmed the veracity of historic exploration data. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. BHO Beta Hunt is situated within the central portion of the Norseman-Wiluna greenstone belt in a sequence of mafic/ultramafic and felsic rocks on the southwest flank of the Kambalda Dome.

Gold mineralsation occurs mainly in subvertical shear zones in the Lunnon Basalt and is characterised by shear and extensional quartz veining within a halo of biotite/pyrite alteration. Within these shear zones, coarse gold sometimes occurs where the shear zones intersect iron-rich sulphidic metasediments in the Lunnon Basalt or nickel sulphides at the base of the Kambalda Komatiite (ultramafics). The mineralised shears are represented by A-Zone, Western Flanks, Larkin and Mason zones.



CGO CGO is located in the Achaean Murchison Province, a granite-greenstone terrane in the northwest of the Yilgarn Craton. Greenstone belts trending north-northeast are separated by granite-gneiss domes, with smaller granite plutons also present within or on the margins of the belts.

Mineralisation at Big Bell is hosted in the shear zone (Mine Sequence) and is associated with the post-peak metamorphic retrograde assemblages. Stibnite, native antimony and trace arsenopyrite are disseminated through the K-feldspar-rich lode schist. These are intergrown with pyrite and pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite. Mineralisation outside the typical Big Bell host rocks (KPSH), for example 1,600N and Shocker, also display a very strong W-As-Sb geochemical halo.

Numerous gold deposits occur within the Cuddingwarra Project area, the majority of which are hosted within the central mafic-ultramafic ± felsic porphyry sequence. Within this broad framework, mineralisation is shown to be spatially controlled by competency contrasts across, and flexures along, layer-parallel D2 shear zones, and is maximised when transected by corridors of northeast striking D3 faults and fractures.

The Great Fingall Dolerite hosts the majority gold mineralisation within the portion of the greenstone belt proximal to Cue (The Day Dawn Project Area). Unit AGF3 is the most brittle of all the five units and this characteristic is responsible for its role as the most favourable lithological host to gold mineralisation in the Greenstone Belt.



FGO The Fortnum deposits are Paleoproterozoic shear-hosted gold deposits within the Fortnum Wedge, a localised thrust duplex of Narracoota Formation within the overlying Ravelstone Formation. Both stratigraphic formations comprise part of the Bryah Basin in the Capricorn Orogen, Western Australia.

The Horseshoe Cassidy deposits are hosted within the Ravelstone Formation (siltstone and argillite) and Narracoota Formation (highly altered, moderate to strongly deformed mafic to ultramafic rocks). The main zone of mineralisation is developed within a horizon of highly altered magnesian basalt. Gold mineralisation is associated with strong vein stock works that are confined to the altered mafic. Alteration consists of two types: stockwork proximal silica-carbonate-fuchsite-haematite-pyrite and distal silica-haematite-carbonate+/- chlorite.

The Peak Hill district represents remnants of a Proterozoic fold belt comprising highly deformed trough and shelf sediments and mafic / ultramafic volcanics, which are generally moderately metamorphosed (except for the Peak Hill Metamorphic Suite).



HGO The Higginsville Gold Operation is located in the Eastern Goldfields Superterrane of the Archean Yilgarn Craton. The bulk of the Higginsville tenement package is located almost entirely within the well-mineralised Kalgoorlie Terrane, between the gold mining centres of Norseman and St Ives. HGO can be sub-divided into seven major geological domains: Trident Line of Lode, Chalice, Lake Cowan, Southern Paleo-channels, Mt Henry, Polar Bear Group and Spargos Project area.

Majority of mineralisation along the Trident Line of Lode are hosted within the Poseidon gabbro and high-MgO dyke complexes in the south. The Poseidon Gabbro is a thick, weakly-differentiated gabbroic sill, which strikes north-south and dips 60° to the east, is over 500 m thick and 2.5 km long. The mineralisation is hosted within or marginal to quartz veining and is structurally and lithologically controlled.

The Chalice Deposit is located within a north-south trending, 2 km to 3 km wide greenstone terrane, flanked on the west calc-alkaline granitic rocks of the Boorabin Batholith and to the east by the Pioneer Dome Batholith. The dominant unit that hosts gold mineralisation is a fine grained, weak to strongly foliated amphibole-plagioclase amphibolite, with a typically lepidoblastic (mineralogically aligned and banded) texture. It is west-dipping and generally steep, approximately 60° to 75°.

The Lake Cowan project area is situated near the centre of a regional anticline between the Zuleika and Lefroy faults, with the local geology of the area made more complex by the intrusion of the massive Proterozoic Binneringie dyke. The majority of mineralisation at the Lake Cowan Mining Centre is hosted within an enclave of Archaean material surrounded by the Binneringie dyke.

Mineralised zones within the Southern Paleo Channels network comprise both placer gold, normally near the base of the channel-fill sequences, and chemically-precipitated secondary gold within the channel-fill materials and underlying saprolite. These gold concentrations commonly overlie, or are adjacent to, primary mineralised zones within Archaean bedrock.

The Mount Henry Project covers 347km2 of the prolific South Norseman‐Wiluna Greenstone belt of the Eastern Goldfields in Western Australia. Although the greenstone rocks from the Norseman area can be broadly correlated with those of the Kalgoorlie - Kambalda region they form a distinct terrain which is bounded on all sides by major regional shears. The Norseman Terrane has prominent banded iron formations which distinguish it from the Kalgoorlie- Kambalda Terrane. The Mount Henry gold deposit is hosted by a silicate facies BIF unit within the Noganyer Formation. Gold mineralisation is predominantly hosted by the silicate facies BIF unit but is also associated with minor meta‐basalt and dolerite units that were mostly emplaced in the BIF prior to mineralisation. The footwall to the BIF is characterised by a sedimentary schistose unit and the hanging wall by the overlying dolerites of the Woolyeener Formation. The Mount Henry gold deposit is classified as an Archean, orogenic shear hosted deposit. The main lode is an elongated, shear‐hosted body, 1.9km long by 6 - 10 metres wide and dips 65‐75 degrees towards the west.

The Polar Bear project is situated within the Archaean Norseman-Wiluna Belt which locally includes basalts, komatiites, metasediments, and felsic volcaniclastics. The primary gold mineralisation is related to hydrothermal activity during multiple deformation events. Indications are that gold mineralisation is focused on or near to the stratigraphic boundary between the Killaloe and Buldania Formation.

The Spargos Project occurs within Coolgardie Domain of the Kalgoorlie Terrane. The area is bounded by the Zuleika Shear to the east and the Kunanalling Shear to the west. The geological setting comprises tightly-folded north-south striking ultramafic and mafic volcanic rocks at the northern closure Widgiemooltha Dome. The project lies on the general trend of the Kunanalling / Karramindie Shear corridor, a regional shear zone that hosts significant mineralisation to the north at Ghost Crab (Mount Marion), Wattle Dam to the south, the Penfolds group and Kunanalling. The regional prospective Zuleika Shear lies to the east of the project. The tenements are prospective for vein and shear hosted gold deposits as demonstrated by Spargos Reward and numerous other gold workings and occurrences. Gold mineralisation at Spargos Reward is hosted by a coarse-grained pyrite-arsenopyrite lode in quartz-sericite schists, between strongly biotitic altered greywacke to the east and quartz-sericite-fuchsite-pyrite altered felsic tuff to the west. Gold mineralisation is associated with very little quartz veining which is atypical for many deposits in region. The Spargos Reward setting has been described variously as a low-quartz sulphidic mesothermal gold system or as a Hemlo style syn-sedimentary occurrence.



MGO MGO is located in the Achaean Murchison Province, a granite-greenstone terrane in the northwest of the Yilgarn Craton. Greenstone belts trending north-northeast are separated by granite-gneiss domes, with smaller granite plutons also present within or on the margins of the belts.

The Paddy's Flat area is located on the western limb of a regional fold, the Polelle Syn- cline, within a sequence of mafic to ultramafic volcanics with minor interflow sediments and banded iron-formation. The sequence has also been intruded by felsic porphyry dykes prior to mineralisation. Mineralisation is located along four sub-parallel trends at Paddy's Flat which can be summarized as containing three dominant mineralisation styles: Sulphide replacement BIF hosted gold. Quartz vein hosted shear-related gold. Quartz-carbonate-sulphide stockwork vein and alteration related gold.

The Yaloginda area is a gold-bearing Archaean greenstone belt situated ~15km south of Meekatharra. The deposits in the area are hosted in a strained and metamorphosed volcanic sequence that consists primarily of ultramafic and high-magnesium basalt with minor komatiite, peridotite, gabbro, tholeiitic basalt and interflow sediments. The sequence was intruded by a variety of felsic porphyry and intermediate sills and dykes.

The Reedy's mining district is located approximately 15 km to the south-east to Meekatharra and to the south of Lake Annean. The Reedy gold deposits occur with- in a north-south trending greenstone belt, two to five kilometres wide, composed of volcano-sedimentary sequences and separated multiphase syn- and post-tectonic granitoid complexes. Structurally controlled the gold occur. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Tables containing drillhole collar, downhole survey and intersection data are included in the body of the announcement. Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g., cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. All results presented are length weighted.

No high-grade cuts are used.

Reported results contain no more than two contiguous metres of internal dilution below 0.5g/t. For Beta Hunt, a cut off of 1 g/t Au with maximum internal waste of 2m is used to define significant intercepts.

Results are reported above a variety of gram / metre cut-offs dependent upon the nature of the hole. These are cut-offs are clearly stated in the relevant tables.

Unless indicated to the contrary, all results reported are downhole width.

Given restricted access in the underground environment the majority of drillhole intersections are not normal to the orebody. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g., 'down hole length, true width not known'). Unless indicated to the contrary, all results reported are downhole width.

Given restricted access in the underground environment the majority of drillhole intersections are not normal to the orebody. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Appropriate diagrams are provided in the body of the release if required. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Appropriate balance in exploration results reporting is provided. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. There is no other substantive exploration data associated with this release. Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Ongoing surface and underground exploration activities will be undertaken to support continuing mining activities at Westgold Gold Operations.

SECTION 3: ESTIMATION AND REPORTING OF MINERAL RESOURCES

(Criteria listed in section 1, and where relevant in section 2, also apply to this section.)

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Database integrity Measures taken to ensure that data has not been corrupted by, for example, transcription or keying errors, between its initial collection and its use for Mineral Resource estimation purposes.

Data validation procedures used. The database used for the estimation was extracted from the Westgold's DataShed database management system stored on a secure SQL server.

As new data is acquired it passes through a validation approval system designed to pick up any significant errors before the information is loaded into the master database. Site visits Comment on any site visits undertaken by the Competent Person and the outcome of those visits.

If no site visits have been undertaken indicate why this is the case. Mr. Russell visits Westgold Gold Operations regularly. Geological interpretation Confidence in (or conversely, the uncertainty of) the geological interpretation of the mineral deposit.

Nature of the data used and of any assumptions made.

The effect, if any, of alternative interpretations on Mineral Resource estimation.

The use of geology in guiding and controlling Mineral Resource estimation.

The factors affecting continuity both of grade and geology. Mining in the Murchison and Goldfields districts has occurred since 1800's providing significant confidence in the currently geological interpretation across all projects.

Confidence in the geological interpretation at BHO is high. The current geological interpretation has been a precursor to successful mining over the years and forms the basis for the long-term life of mine plan (LOM). The data and assumptions used do suggest that any significant alternative geological interpretation is unlikely.

Geology (lithological units, alterations, structure, veining) have been used to guide and control Mineral Resource estimation for Beta Hunt and HGO

No alternative interpretations are currently considered viable.

Geological interpretation of the deposit was carried out using a systematic approach to ensure that the resultant estimated Mineral Resource figure was both sufficiently constrained, and representative of the expected sub-surface conditions. In all aspects of resource estimation the factual and interpreted geology was used to guide the development of the interpretation.

Geological matrixes were established to assist with interpretation and construction of the estimation domains.

The structural regime is the dominant control on geological and grade continuity in the Murchison and Goldfields. Lithological factors such as rheology contrast are secondary controls on grade distribution.

Low-grade stockpiles are derived from previous mining of the mineralisation styles outlined above. Dimensions The extent and variability of the Mineral Resource expressed as length (along strike or otherwise), plan width, and depth below surface to the upper and lower limits of the ineral Resource. BHO A-Zone extends over 2.2km strike length and is modelled to a vertical depth of 960m. It has variable thickness from 2m to 20m thick.

Western Flanks has a strike extent of 1.8km and is modelled to a vertical extent of 450m, with average thickness of the shear around 10m.

Larkin extends over 1.1km in strike length and is modelled to 400m vertical extent, with variable thickness ranging from 2m to 15m thick.

Mason has a strike extent of 1.1km and is modelled to 455m vertical extent with variable thickness between 7 to 15m. CGO The Big Bell Trend is mineralised a strike length of >3,900m, a lateral extent of up +50m and a depth of over 1,500m.

Great Fingall is mineralised a strike length of >500m, a lateral extent of >600m and a depth of over 800m.

Black Swan South is mineralised a strike length of >1,700m, a lateral extent of up +75m and a depth of over 300m. FGP The Yarlarweelor mineral resource extends over 1,400m in strike length, 570m in lateral extent and 190m in depth.

The Tom's and Sam's mineral resource extends over 650m in strike length, 400m in lateral extent and 130m in depth.

The Eldorado mineral resource extends over 240m in strike length, 100m in lateral extent and 100m in depth. HGO Trident, Fairplay, Vine and Two Boy's deposits form the Line of Lode system and extends over 5km of strike.

Chalice mineralisation has been defined over a strike length of 700m, a lateral extent of 200m and a depth of 650m.

The Pioneer resource area extends over a strike length of 860m from 6,474,900mN to 6,475,760mN. The multiple NS striking parallel lodes occur within a narrow EW extent of 190m from 374,970mE to 375,160mE. Mineralisation has been modelled from surface at 291mRL to a vertical depth 208m to the 83mRL.

Southern paleochannels gold mineralisation is interpreted to have a strike length around 4km and is predominantly flat lying.

The Wills deposit extends over 900m in a ENE-WSW direction and is up to 200m wide. Pluto is confirmed between sections 6,480,100mN and 6,481,800mN. Nanook is confirmed between sections 6,469,300mN and 6,472,500mN.

Lake Cowan: Atreides mineralisation is contained within flat lying lodes located within the weathered zone. The mineralision strike extents vary between 100m to 300m long, with an average thickness of 2 to 3 m thick. Josephine has a strike length greater than 450m and >10m across strike and modelled to >90m at depth. Louis has a strike extent of 310m long and is interpreted to a depth of 170m below surface. Napoleon: ~220m strike and up to ~90m (individual mineralised lodes maximum of 12m) across strike to an interpreted depth of ~80m m below surface. Rose's dimension is 150m x 120m (X, Y), to an interpreted depth of +20-25m below surface.

The Spargos resource area extends over a strike length of 330m from 6,542,980mN to 6,543,310mN. The parallel lodes occur within a narrow EW extent of 95m from 354,120mE to 354,215mE. Mineralisation has been modelled from surface at 425mRL to a vertical depth 525m to -100mRL. MGO The Paddy's Flat Trend is mineralised a strike length of >3,900m, a lateral extent of up +230m and a depth of over 500m.

Bluebird is mineralised a strike length of >1,800m, a lateral extent of up +50m and a depth of over 500m.

Triton - South Emu is mineralised a strike length of >1,100m, a lateral extent of several metres and a depth of over 500m. STOCKPILES Low-grade stockpiles are of various dimensions. All modelling and estimation work undertaken by Westgold is carried out in three dimensions via Surpac Vision. Estimation and modelling techniques. The nature and appropriateness of the estimation technique(s) applied and key assumptions, including treatment of extreme grade values, domaining, interpolation parameters, maximum distance of extrapolation from data points.

The availability of check estimates, previous estimates and/or mine production records and whether the Mineral Resource estimate takes appropriate account of such data.

The assumptions made regarding recovery of by-products.

Estimation of deleterious elements or other non-grade variables of economic significance (e.g. sulphur for acid mine drainage characterisation).

In the case of block model interpolation, the block size in relation to the average sample spacing and the search employed.

Any assumptions behind modelling of selective mining units.

Any assumptions about correlation between variables.

The process of validation, the checking process used, the comparison of model data to drillhole data, and use of reconciliation data if available. After validating the drillhole data to be used in the estimation, interpretation of the orebody is undertaken in sectional and / or plan view to create the outline strings which form the basis of the three-dimensional orebody wireframe. Wireframing is then carried out using a combination of automated stitching algorithms and manual triangulation to create an accurate three-dimensional representation of the sub-surface mineralised body.

Drillhole intersections within the mineralised body are defined, these intersections are then used to flag the appropriate sections of the drillhole database tables for compositing purposes. Drillholes are subsequently composited to allow for grade estimation. In all aspects of resource estimation, the factual and interpreted geology was used to guide the development of the interpretation.

Once the sample data has been composited, a statistical analysis is undertaken to assist with determining estimation search parameters, top-cuts etc. Variographic analysis of individual domains is undertaken to assist with determining appropriate search parameters. Which are then incorporated with observed geological and geometrical features to determine the most appropriate search parameters.

An empty block model is then created for the area of interest. This model contains attributes set at background values for the various elements of interest as well as density, and various estimation parameters that are subsequently used to assist in resource categorisation. The block sizes used in the model will vary depending on orebody geometry, minimum mining units, estimation parameters and levels of informing data available.

Grade estimation is then undertaken, with ordinary kriging estimation method is considered as standard, although in some circumstances where sample populations are small, or domains are unable to be accurately defined, inverse distance weighting estimation techniques will be used. For very minor lodes, the respective median or average grade is assigned. Both by-product and deleterious elements are estimated at the time of primary grade estimation if required. It is assumed that by- products correlate well with gold. There are no assumptions made about the recovery of by-products.

The resource is then depleted for mining voids and subsequently classified in line with JORC guidelines utilising a combination of various estimation derived parameters and geological / mining knowledge.

This approach has proven to be applicable to Westgold's gold assets.

Estimation results are routinely validated against primary input data, previous estimates and mining output.

Good reconciliation between mine claimed figures and milled figures was routinely achieved during past production history. Moisture Whether the tonnages are estimated on a dry basis or with natural moisture, and the method of determination of the moisture content. Tonnage estimates are dry tonnes. Cut-off parameters The basis of the adopted cut-off grade(s) or quality parameters applied. The cut off grades used for the reporting of the Mineral Resources have been selected based on the style of mineralisation, depth from surface of the mineralisation and the most probable extraction technique. Mining factors or assumptions Assumptions made regarding possible mining methods, minimum mining dimensions and internal (or, if applicable, external) mining dilution. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider potential mining methods, but the assumptions made regarding mining methods and parameters when estimating Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of the basis of the mining assumptions made. Variable by deposit.

No mining dilution or ore loss has been modelled in the resource model or applied to the reported Mineral Resource. Metallurgical factors or assumptions The basis for assumptions or predictions regarding metallurgical amenability. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider potential metallurgical methods, but the assumptions regarding metallurgical treatment processes and parameters made when reporting Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of the basis of the metallurgical assumptions made. Not considered for Mineral Resource. Applied during the Reserve generation process. Environmental factors or assumptions Assumptions made regarding possible waste and process residue disposal options. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider the potential environmental impacts of the mining and processing operation. While at this stage the determination of potential environmental impacts, particularly for a greenfields project, may not always be well advanced, the status of early consideration of these potential environmental impacts should be reported. Where these aspects have not been considered this should be reported with an explanation of the environmental assumptions made. Westgold operates in accordance with all environmental conditions set down as conditions for grant of the respective leases. Bulk density Whether assumed or determined. If assumed, the basis for the assumptions. If determined, the method used, whether wet or dry, the frequency of the measurements, the nature, size and representativeness of the samples.

The bulk density for bulk material must have been measured by methods that adequately account for void spaces (vugs, porosity, etc.), moisture and differences between rock and alteration zones within the deposit.

Discuss assumptions for bulk density estimates used in the evaluation process of the different materials. Bulk density of the mineralisation is variable and is for the most part lithology and oxidation rather than mineralisation dependent.

A large suite of bulk density determinations has been carried out across the project areas. The bulk densities were separated into different weathering domains and lithological domains

A significant past mining history has validated the assumptions made surrounding bulk density. Classification The basis for the classification of the Mineral Resources into varying confidence categories.

Whether appropriate account has been taken of all relevant factors (i.e. relative confidence in tonnage/grade estimations, reliability of input data, confidence in continuity of geology and metal values, quality, quantity and distribution of the data).

Whether the result appropriately reflects the Competent Person's view of the deposit. Resources are classified in line with JORC guidelines utilising a combination of various estimation derived parameters, input data and geological / mining knowledge.

This approach considers all relevant factors and reflects the Competent Person's view of the deposit Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of Mineral Resource estimates. Resource estimates are peer reviewed by the Corporate technical team.

No external reviews have been undertaken. Discussion of relative accuracy/ confidence Where appropriate a statement of the relative accuracy and confidence level in the Mineral Resource estimate using an approach or procedure deemed appropriate by the Competent Person. For example, the application of statistical or geostatistical procedures to quantify the relative accuracy of the resource within stated confidence limits, or, if such an approach is not deemed appropriate, a qualitative discussion of the factors that could affect the relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate.

The statement should specify whether it relates to global or local estimates, and, if local, state the relevant tonnages, which should be relevant to technical and economic evaluation. Documentation should include assumptions made and the procedures used.

These statements of relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate should be compared with production data, where available. All currently reported resource estimates are considered robust, and representative on both a global and local scale.

A continuing history of mining with good reconciliation of mine claimed to mill recovered provides confidence in the accuracy of the estimates.

SOURCE Westgold Resources Limited